Who is the youngest person to graduate college? 15 most impressive graduates

Child geniuses always make the news because of their amazing accomplishments, especially when they graduate college while still young. Many of these individuals have gone on to earn multiple degrees and are now adults doing amazing work as lawyers, doctors, and professors. Who is the youngest person to graduate college?

Laurent Simons (L), Tanishq Abraham (C) and Carson Huey-You (R). Photo: @laurent_simons, @biomedengineerat14, @duniacollegiate on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Graduating when you are young is undoubtedly an impressive achievement. Over the years, a few people have graduated from college several years before they hit their teens or in their early teen years. Discover some of the youngest college graduates showcasing their remarkable achievements and the impact they have made in their respective fields.

Who is the youngest person to graduate college?

Education often comes with milestones, but some young achievers have broken the norm by completing college long before their peers. These young achievers prove that age is not a barrier to achieving greatness. Below are some of the youngest college graduates who achieved this feat at a very young age.

Name Age (at the time of graduation) Michael Kearney 10 Adragon De Mello 11 Laurent Simons 11 Moshe Kai Cavalin 11 Eugenie Carys de Silva 11 Tanishq Abraham 11 Sho Yano 12 Clovis Hung 12 Gregory Robert Smith 13 Ruth Lawrence 13 Alia Sabur 14 Erik Demaine 14 Carson Huey-You 14 Kim Ung-Yong 14 Kathleen Holtz 15

1. Michael Kearney

Michael Kearney during an interview with host Jay Leno on 7 June 1994. Photo: Margaret Norton

Date of birth : 18 January 1984

: 18 January 1984 Age at graduation: 10

10 Graduation year : 1994

: 1994 Degree: BA in Anthropology

BA in Anthropology School: University of South Alabama

Michael Kevin Kearney is an American college teaching assistant and game show contestant. He holds the Guinness World Record for being the youngest college graduate. In 1994, he graduated from the University of South Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology at 10 years and 4 months old.

Despite being diagnosed with ADHD, he excelled academically, later earning numerous master’s degrees and a doctorate. At 21, Kearney had collected four undergraduate degrees and a year later, he received his doctorate in chemistry.

2. Adragon De Mello

Adragon De Mello is recognised for being one of the youngest college graduates in history. Photo: @SalMsft on X (modified by author)

Date of birth : 8 October 1976

: 8 October 1976 Age at graduation : 11

: 11 Graduation year : 1988

: 1988 Degree : Computational Mathematics

: Computational Mathematics School: University of California

Adragon De Mello is recognised for being one of the youngest college graduates in history. He graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz, with a degree in computational mathematics in 1988 at age 11.

At the time, he became the youngest college graduate in U.S. history, a record that was later broken in 1994 by Michael Kearney. Adragon is the only child of Cathy Gunn and Agustin Eastwood De Mello.

3. Laurent Simons

Laurent Simons poses during a photo session at his home on 21 November 2019 in Amsterdam. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard

Year of birth : 2009

: 2009 Full name : Laurent Simons

: Laurent Simons Age at graduation : 11

: 11 Graduation year : 2021

: 2021 Degree: BA in Physics

BA in Physics School: University of Antwerp

Laurent Simons is a Belgian child prodigy who has stunned the world with his exceptional academic achievements. Born in 2009, he completed high school at the tender age of six and earned a bachelor’s degree in quantum physics at the University of Antwerp in July 2021 at the age of 11.

He earned the record as the youngest 11-year-old university graduate at Antwerp University. Simon began his studies at TU Eindhoven at the age of nine; however, he left the university before completing his degree due to disagreements with the institution.

4. Moshe Kai Cavalin

Moshe Kai Cavalin poses for a picture at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) on 26 March 2012. Joe Klamar

Date of birth : 1998

: 1998 Age at graduation : 11

: 11 Graduation year : 2009

: 2009 Degree : Associate’s degree in Mathematics

: Associate’s degree in Mathematics School: East Los Angeles Community College

Moshe Kai Cavalin was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1998 to a diverse family background. His mother is Taiwanese, and his father is Brazilian. Moshe Kai attended East Los Angeles College, graduating with a near-perfect GPA.

Cavalin graduated from East Los Angeles College with a degree in mathematics in 2009 at the age of 11 and has been working at NASA since 2015. He later graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

5. Eugenie Carys de Silva

Eugenie Carys de Silva in a graduation gown (L). Eugenie Carys de Silva poses for a picture in black pants and a sweater (R). Photo: @EugeniedeSilvaOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Date of birth : 16 June 1998

: 16 June 1998 Age at graduation : 11

: 11 Graduation year : 2013

: 2013 Degree : BA in Intelligence Analysis

: BA in Intelligence Analysis School: American Military University

Eugenie Carys de Silva was born on 16 June 1998 in Manchester, England. Her father is a Sri Lankan-born Physics and Chemistry Professor. She is an academic widely recognised for being the youngest person to ever graduate from Harvard University.

Eugenie started high school at age 9 and graduated from the University of Missouri High School at age 11. At 11, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Intelligence Analysis from American Military University and completed a master's degree in Intelligence Studies from Harvard University at 13. She also holds numerous degrees from various notable universities.

6. Tanishq Abraham

Tanish Abraham at NeurIPS 2022 in New Orleans (L). Tanish Abraham in California, United States (R). Photo: @biomedengineerat14 on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 10 June 2003

: 10 June 2003 Age at graduation : 11 years

: 11 years Graduation year : 2015

: 2015 Degree : Associate’s Degree

: Associate’s Degree School: American River College

Tanishq Abraham's parents are Bijou Abraham, a software engineer, and Taji Abraham, a veterinarian. He is an American child prodigy who became widely known for his exceptional intellectual abilities from a young age.

He graduated high school at 10 years old with a 4.0 GPA. At 11 years old, he obtained 3 Associate Degrees also with a 4.0 GPA. At 14 years old, he graduated from UC Davis with a Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Engineering. He recently graduated at 19 years old with a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of California, Davis.

7. Sho Yano

Sho Yano, at the University of Chicago, assists in the DNA repair lab of Dr. Doug Bishop in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Chris Walker

Date of birth: 22 October 1990

22 October 1990 Age at graduation: 12

12 Graduation year : 2003

: 2003 Degree : BA in biology

: BA in biology School: Loyola University Chicago

Sho Timothy Yano is an American physician. He is a former child prodigy and has an estimated IQ of 200. He was born on 22 October 1990 in Portland, Oregon, United States. His mother, Kyung, is from South Korea, while his father, Katsura, is from Japan. Yano was reading at age 2, writing at age 3, and composing music at age 5.

At age nine, Yano graduated from the American School of Correspondence. At age 12, he earned a BS in biology at Loyola University Chicago. He then received his PhD in molecular genetics and cell biology and an MD from the University of Chicago.

8. Clovis Hung

Clovis Hung at Fullerton College (L). Clovis Hung at Philmont Scout Ranch (R). Photo: @clovis_hung on Instagram (modified by author)

Year of birth : 2010

: 2010 Age at graduation : 12 years

: 12 years Graduation year : 2023

: 2023 Degree : 5 Associate’s degrees in Science and Mathematics, Social Behavior and Self-Development, Arts and Human Expression, Social Sciences, and History

: 5 Associate’s degrees in Science and Mathematics, Social Behavior and Self-Development, Arts and Human Expression, Social Sciences, and History School: Fullerton College, California

Clovis Hung was born in 2010 in Southern California, United States. In 2023, he gained widespread attention as one of the youngest graduates in the world, earning five associate degrees from Fullerton College in California by the age of 12.

His remarkable accomplishments include degrees in History, Social Sciences, Social Behaviour and Self-Development, Arts and Human Expression, and Science and Mathematics.

9. Gregory Robert Smith

Date of birth : 9 June 1989

: 9 June 1989 Age at graduation : 13

: 13 Graduation year : 2003

: 2003 Degree : BA in Mathematics

: BA in Mathematics School: Randolph-Macon College

Gregory Robert Smith was born on 9 June 1989 in Pennsylvania, USA. By the time he was 14 months old, Gregory could recite books from memory, and by age two, he could solve math problems.

Gregory began high school at the age of seven and graduated within a few years. He later graduated from Randolph-Macon College at the age of 13. He has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize multiple times for his work advocating for children’s rights.

10. Ruth Lawrence

Ruth Lawrence with her father Harry at Oxford University after she collected two first-class honours degrees in mathematics and physics. Photo: PA Images

Date of birth : 2 August 1971

: 2 August 1971 Age at graduation : 13

: 13 Graduation year : 1985

: 1985 School : University of Oxford

: University of Oxford Degree: BA in Mathematics

Ruth Lawrence was born in Brighton, England, to Harry Lawrence and Sylvia Greybourne. She is a mathematician, professor of mathematics at the Einstein Institute of Mathematics, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and researcher in knot theory and algebraic topology.

In 1985, at the age of 13, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. She became the youngest British person to gain a first-class degree and the youngest to graduate from the University of Oxford in modern times.

11. Alia Sabur

Who is the youngest person to graduate college? 15 most impressive graduates. Photo: Marc Bryan-Brown

Date of birth : 22 February 1989

: 22 February 1989 Age at graduation : 14

: 14 Graduation year: 2003

2003 Degree : BA in Applied Mathematics

: BA in Applied Mathematics School: Stony Brook University

Alia Sabur is an American materials scientist who holds the record for being the world's youngest professor. Sabur was born in New York City, New York. She attended Stony Brook University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics and graduated at the age of 14.

She then pursued further education in materials science and engineering at Drexel University. The Guinness Book of World Records named Sabur the World's Youngest Professor, replacing Colin Maclaurin's mathematics Professorship at the University of Aberdeen at the age of 19.

12. Erik Demaine

Erik Demaine at the Stata Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts on 10 February 2005. Photo: Rick Friedman

Date of birth : 28 February 1981

: 28 February 1981 Age at graduation : 14

: 14 Graduation year : 1995

: 1995 Degree : Computing Science

: Computing Science School: Dalhousie University

Erik D. Demaine is a Canadian-American professor of Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a former child prodigy. He was born on 28 February 1981, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, to Martin L. Demaine and Judy Anderson. Erik was home-schooled until entering university at the age of 12.

At 14, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Computing Science from Dalhousie University in Canada. He later earned a Master's degree in Mathematics at age 16 and a PhD at age 20 from the University of Waterloo. At twenty, Demaine became the youngest Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

13. Carson Huey-You

Carson Huey-You in graduation grown (L). Carson Huey-You in a Libray (R). Photo: @sonsandbros, @ReportersAtLarge on Facebook (modified by author)

Date of birth: August 2002

August 2002 Age at graduation: 14

14 Graduation year: 2017

2017 School: Texas Christian University

Texas Christian University Degree: BA in Physics

Carson Huey-You is a child prodigy who is the youngest person to graduate from college in the state of Texas and among the youngest in the world. He was born in July 2002 to Claretta Kimp and Andre Huey-You, a former pilot. His parents divorced when he was very young.

Carson graduated from Texas Christian University on 13 May 2017 at the age of 14 with a bachelor's degree in physics. In late 2019 at age 17, he obtained a master's degree in physics.

14. Kim Ung-Yong

Kim Ung-Yong in a classroom. Photo: @loftdesigne.world on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 8 March 1962

: 8 March 1962 Age at graduation : 14

: 14 School : Colorado State University

: Colorado State University Degree: Ph. D. in physics

Kim Ung-Yong is a South Korean civil engineer and former child prodigy. Born on 8 March 1962, he gained international attention for his incredible IQ, which was measured at 210. Kim entered university at the age of 4 and received an invitation to work at NASA at 7.

He completed his university studies and eventually earned a Ph.D. in physics at Colorado State University before he was 15.

15. Kathleen Holtz

Kathleen Holtz reads details of a case in the conference room at Troy Gould Law Office in Century City on 10 October 2007. Photo: Bob Chamberlin

Date of birth : 1989

: 1989 Age at graduation : 15

: 15 Graduation year : 2004

: 2004 School : California State University, Los Angeles

: California State University, Los Angeles Degree: BA in Philosophy

Kathleen Holtz, born in 1989 in California, United States, is known for becoming the youngest licensed attorney in California's history. Kathleen started college when she was ten.

In 2004, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from California State University, Los Angeles, at the age of 15. She joined UCLA School of Law and completed her Juris Doctor three years later.

Who was the youngest to graduate college?

The youngest person to ever graduate from college is Michael Kearney. He graduated from the University of South Alabama in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree at the age of 10 and went on to earn several degrees.

Who is the 11-year-old college graduate?

There have been a few exceptional 11-year-old college graduates over the years. One notable one is Tanishq Abraham, who graduated with an Associate’s Degree from American River College.

Who is the youngest person to ever graduate from Harvard?

Eugenie Carys de Silva is the youngest person to ever graduate from Harvard University. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Intelligence Analysis from the American Military University at 11.

Michael Kearney is the youngest person to graduate college, earning a bachelor’s degree at just 10 years old. Other prodigies who graduated exceptionally young include Moshe Kai Cavalin and Alia Sabur. These graduates have defied age norms and achieved remarkable academic success.

