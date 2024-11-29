Tinubu’s Govt to Launch Space Observation Satellites
- Federal government to deploy space observation satellites to monitor various activities across the country from space
- The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Unaji, made the announcement in Abuja
- Unaji explained why the observation satellite in space is also a revenue-generating avenue for the country
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is making efforts to launch space observation satellites.
The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Unaji, said the observation satellites will monitor various activities across the country from space.
Unaji made this known at the official commissioning of the Advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Laboratory (AUVAL) of space agencies in Abuja, The Nation reports.
He hailed the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), NIGCOMSAT, and the Defence Space Administration for their critical roles in advancing the satellite project.
He disclosed that the agencies would soon begin regulating and licensing activities across the upstream, mainstream, and downstream sectors.
The minister explained that it would further strengthen Nigeria’s space capabilities.
“Again the partnership between the three agencies is important as they all have their major roles to play in the military and the country. The satellite in space is also a revenue-generating avenue for the country because of the influx of ships whose monitoring can only be done by satellite."
Legit.ng recalls that NASRDA disclosed plans by the federal government to send the first Nigerian citizen to space.
The Director General of NASRDA, Dr Mathew Adepoju, said the agency and the Space Exploration and Research Agency will make it happen.
Adepoju said the space visit will open new opportunities for scientific research and technological advancement.
Facts about Nigeria sending first civilian to space
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that SERA, a global space agency dedicated to increasing access to space for all nations, will reserve a seat for Nigeria on an upcoming Blue Origin New Shepard Suborbital Space flight.
The Blue Origin New Shepard space vessel is a pressurized and spacious crew capsule with room for six people, and it's environmentally controlled for comfort.
The vessel is also fully autonomous. There are no pilots. The flight is part of a broader effort to send individuals from nations historically under-represented in space, highlighting Nigeria’s growing role in the international space community. In 2022, SERA carried out the same project and sent Victor Hespanha, a Brazilian engineer, to space.
