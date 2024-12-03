Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

Amid growing economic hardship and surging inflation, the cost of food items is expected to soar this December as the Yuletide season approaches.

This warning comes from the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), whose members have highlighted various challenges affecting their operations.

Prices of rice, garri, other food items set to skyrocket this December as transport costs soar

Speaking with Vanguard, AUFCDN’s National President, Mohammed Tahir, cited the rising prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel, along with frequent extortion and double taxation on federal highways, as major factors burdening foodstuff transporters.

Tahir revealed that transporting a trailer-load of rice, beans, corn, and other food items from Sokoto to Port Harcourt costs N2.25 million. A similar expense is incurred when moving goods to other southern regions.

He cautioned that food prices are likely to rise further as the Christmas season nears, intensifying the existing hardships faced by Nigerians.

He said:

“The price increase will continue into the New Year.”

Transportation costs are significantly inflated by multiple layers of taxation, including levies imposed by local and state government revenue officials, roadblocks by security agencies, and extortion by "agberos" (street hustlers), along with extra charges at markets.

Tahir highlighted that areas like the South-East, South-South, and parts of the South-West are especially challenging, with reports of drivers and their assistants facing harassment and physical assaults.

He stated that a significant number of union members have ceased transporting food items because of the escalating costs associated with the business.

He also expressed disappointment that the government has failed to engage with foodstuff transporters to resolve these challenges, despite their crucial role in ensuring the nation’s food supply.

Tahir stressed that, despite the significant challenges, the union is reluctant to embark on a strike due to the potential hardship it would cause for vulnerable Nigerians.

However, he called on the government to take swift action to ease their struggles and maintain the steady distribution of food across the country.

