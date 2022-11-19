Best web hosting in Nigeria: Top 11 services to consider

There are numerous web hosting companies to choose from. They are either Nigeria-based or global. It might make sense for you to choose local, as you can pay in Naira and get customer support from a fellow Nigerian. On the other hand, global companies have earned the trust of millions of clients worldwide and often have more resources. Which is the best web hosting in Nigeria today?

Before choosing a web hosting for your business, there are several factors to consider, such as uptime, server speed, bandwidth, storage availability and technology support. The main role of any web hosting company in Nigeria is to keep the server up and running, implement security measures and ensure that data is transferred successfully to the customers' browsers.

List of web hosting companies in Nigeria

Have a look at these safe and reliable global and Nigerian web hosting companies that will ensure your website runs smoothly and does not buckle under the pressure of high bandwidth.

1. Hostinger

Hostinger was founded in 2004. Although it is not a Nigerian company, it is among the best web hosting companies in Nigeria. It started as a free web host company to gain the trust of its users. They offer services to over hundreds of websites at an affordable price, and their customer service is one of the best, especially for beginners.

2. WebManager.NG

WebManager.NG Hosting, owned and managed by Bazecity Media Limited, is recognized as one of the leading locally managed web hosting providers in Nigeria. As an accredited .NG domain registrar, they offer a fast-hosting server infrastructure with free domain names, all backed by 24/7 customer support. If you're looking to start your online business and stay ahead of others without the fear of downtime or loss of website files, we recommend WebManager.NG.

3. DomainRacer

When you buy a website, you will need a web host to help you store important data or files, and DomainRacer is one that can be relied upon. It is a famous provider around the globe that offers quality services. It is considered one of the cheapest web hosting services in Nigeria.

4. Truehost

Truehost is a local web hosting company located at Amodu Tijani CL, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. It was founded in 2016. Truehost is one of the best, if not the best hosting company in Nigeria since their server is resident locally, making them reliable in terms of speed, affordability and responsive customer service.

5. QServers

Nigeria has a low number of domestic web hosts. Many are outsourced to other countries such as Britain, the United States, Germany and more. QServers is among the best local web host companies in Nigeria. It is situated at 14 Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. With more than a decade of experience, QServers has demonstrated a long-term commitment to hosting and security, enabling local businesses to build their brands for the future.

6. SmartWeb

If you plan to have a good website host in Nigeria so that your brand can offer a quality service to the public, consider SmartWeb. It is a local company located in Abuja, Nigeria. They provide services that are fast and secure.

7. WhoGoHost

Website performance is paramount for online success because you have a few seconds to get the audience's attention before they leave the site. WhoGoHost is among Nigeria's best web host providers, ensuring great website performance. With WhoGoHost, your site does not take long to load; hence, users will certainly not leave the page without checking your products or services.

8. Web4Africa

Hosting allows you to optimize your e-commerce or blog processes, which results in a higher speed of your website, optimizing its performance, saving time on activities, reducing expenses and increasing profit margins. Web4Africa is considered to be among the top ten web host providers in Nigeria since it ensures its clients receive the above benefits.

9. HostPapa

With so many players in this field these days, it takes a lot for any one company to build the type of reputation HostPapa has. It is well known for its superiority in terms of security since it guarantees its user's protection. It was founded in 2006 and is based in Canada.

10. GoDaddy

An increase in website traffic is common as more and more people visit your site. Therefore, you should invest in a web host ready for growth if you want to expand your business and website. With GoDaddy, you are good to go.

GoDaddy is based in America but offers its services in Nigeria. It has been in existence since 1997 and currently serves millions of websites and blogs across the world.

11. BlueHost

If you are looking for a reliable web host provider to host your blog or your business website in Nigeria, BlueHost is a great option. It is an international web host company and the most popular worldwide. BlueHost ensures that you do not experience more website downtime, which can lead to your users losing trust and interest in your website.

Free web hosting in Nigeria

A free provider can help save costs, especially if you are on a tight budget. It is also a great way to go if you are still deciding whether to pay for web hosting. Here are some free web host providers in Nigeria.

1. Hit.ng

Free web hosts often have strict limitations on how much storage, space and traffic you are allowed every month. It might cause a serious problem, especially when your website gets a lot of hits. However, if you're in a pinch, starting out with something free is always an option. Hit.ng is one of Nigeria's free web host providers.

2. AwardSpace

AwardSpace has existed since 2004 and is located in the United States. It is a reliable free web hosting provider and has won several awards for its exceptional services. They provide both private and shared hosting plans.

3. Freehostia

Free web hosting is not recommended for larger or more important projects since you risk losing your project if the hosting company goes out of business or decides to shut down its free service. However, if you have small personal projects or testing out a new idea, you can opt for free hosting, Freehostia being one of them.

Cost of web hosting in Nigeria

The price may be one of many reasons for choosing a particular web host provider. But remember that a lower price does not mean worse service, just as a high price doesn't guarantee the high quality of a provider.

Here are some of the best web hosting companies' prices.

Web hosting SmartWeb DomainRacer QServers Bluehost WhoGoHost Web4Africa Shared Hosting ₦450/mo $0.99/mo ₦900/mo $2.95/mo ₦800/mo ₦1,200/mo Dedicated Hosting ₦129,000/mo $88/mo ₦159,000/mo $80/mo — — VPS Hosting ₦30,500/mo $8.3/mo ₦18,000/mo $20/mo — ₦12,000/mo Cloud Hosting ₦7,300/mo — — — ₦10,500/mo — WordPress Hosting ₦4,200/mo — ₦1,500/mo $2.95/mo ₦1,800/mo ₦4,200/mo

What is the cheapest hosting service?

DomainRacer is the cheapest web hosting company in Nigeria. They have a starter package of $0.99 per month.

A web host is a package deal that takes the security and maintenance work off your hands. Are you looking for the best web hosting in Nigeria? This guide has everything you need to know about these providers, their plans, features and prices.

