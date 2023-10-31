Mark Zuckerberg has decided to introduce a subscription service for users of Facebook and Instagram in Europe

The decision meant to address concerns by the European Union about Meta’s ad targeting and data collection practice

X, former Twitter owned by Elon Musk was the first to introduce the paid subscription service

Social media giant Meta will introduce a subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users in Europe and Switzerland in November 1.

The subscription service will be optional for those who want to stop seeing adverts. It will not be available in Nigeria

Why Is META adding subscription service

The subscription is meant to address concerns by the European Union about Meta’s ad targeting and data collection practices.

In January, Meta was fined €390m for breaking EU data rules around ads.

The regulator said at the time the firm could not "force consent" by saying consumers must accept how their data is used or leave the platforms.

How the subscription service will work

BBC reports that European users of the two social media platforms will be paying €9.99(Around N8,000) per month if buying a subscription on the web and €12.99(around N10k) per month on iOS and Android.

But it will only be accessible for people over 18 at first, with the firm looking into how it can serve ads to young people in the EU without breaking the rules.

Meta noted that the initial subscription covers all linked accounts in a user’s Accounts Center until March 1, 2024.

However, beginning March 1, 2024, an additional fee of €6/month on the web and €8/month on iOS and Android will apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center.

Free access is still available with ads

In a blog post, Meta said that despite the subscription model users still have the option of continuing to its products for free, and their user experience will stay the same.

The advertisers will be able to continue running personalized advertising campaigns in Europe to reach those who choose to continue to receive Meta’s free service.

