Nigeria’s leading digital news media publisher, Legit.ng strengthens its hold as top digital media platform on Facebook with over 14 million engagement in March and a total article count of 4,264.

Legit.ng hits the list of the most engaged international Facebook web publishers

Ending Q1 on a big note, Legit.ng has once again been recognized by Newswhip in the top 5 Facebook Publishers in March 2022. The acclaimed Nigeria's number 1 online news and entertainment Platform, Legit.ng overthrew American publisher CNN from its formerly occupied 5th place , with 14,636,032 Facebook engagements and 4,264 Article counts.

Without doubt, this is proof to the news publisher’s readers and the media ecosystem in Nigeria that it continues to lead the way in the Nigerian media. The leading digital news platform comes next in line to globally acclaimed publishers like Dailywire, Dailymail, Mirror and BBC, in the Newship Analytics March ranking.

How media houses were assessed

The analysis was based on English-language content from publishers, and it is ranked based on Facebook likes, shares and comments to the web content and ranked by domain.

Leading the way through news

Legit.ng continues to lead the way as a recently published report shows that the no.1 online news website in Nigeria has one of the most engaging Facebook pages in Africa.

Legit.ng (former Naij.com) is the largest online publisher in Nigeria (by Alexa rank). Every month 10M+ users reach 50M pageviews on our website.

Legit.ng also has an impressive social media presence with 11.4M Facebook followers on all pages, achieving an average post reach of 80,000. Every 4th Nigerian who is on Facebook is a Legit.ng page subscriber.

As the biggest news publisher in the country, Legit.ng has a responsibility to improve the lives of our readers in any way possible. That is why we pride ourselves in creating life-changing news that makes our readers more conscious about the world around them.

Source: Legit.ng