A Nigerian company is at the forefront of hyping Nigeria's solid mineral potential in the London Metal Exchange

The exhibition, which began on Monday, October 22, 2023, Niveah showcased the potential of Africa

Neveah Limited is the first Nigerian company to participate in this annual conference for three years and counting.

Indigenous export company Neveah Limited is the main sponsor of this year's London Metal Exchange Seminar.

The LME Week, which kicked off in London on Monday, October 22, 2023, will end on Friday, October 27, 2023.

London Metal Exchange has an annual trade volume of $15 trillion

The London Metal Exchange is the trading and price formation venue of industrial metals globally, with an annual trade volume of $15.2tn annually. It employs a published set of rules and regulations which form the basis of sustaining an orderly market.

This year, Neveah sheds light on the far-reaching strides made by Nigeria in the solid minerals sector, intending to promote the country as one of the key destinations. Thereby encouraging global interest and attracting foreign direct investment in Nigeria's Mining Industry.

Neveah is the first Nigeria firm at the exchange

According to Neveah's MD/CEO, Mr. Ibidapo Lawal, "It is not always an easy decision investing heavily in such global activities, but when juxtaposed with the value addition to our company, stakeholders, and the country at large, the reward on investment is unquantifiable. Neveah is a company with tunnel vision – we always look at the bigger picture in decision-making and evaluate how our choices can transform our society and leave a mark on the more extraordinary African continent.

"Neveah understands the importance of playing on a global scale and has been part of the global solid minerals community for many years. We would therefore like to use this opportunity to encourage other indigenous businesses to take steps towards promoting their business activities globally as nobody can tell our stories or champion our cause as we can."

Nigerian company Neveah ranks high in Financial Times Africa’s fastest-growing companies

Legit.ng reported that the Financial Times, a leading world business newspaper and renowned digital publication, has released its annual ranking list of Africa's fastest-growing Companies.

The ranking listed Neveah Limited, an indigenous commodities export company, ahead of several top African brands. Neveah ranked high on the list of leading renowned companies like Julius Berger, Dangote PLC, MTN, Sterling Bank, and Flour Mills, amongst action was released on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The firm was ranked 18 on the list of FT/Statista 2023 Africa’s Fastest-growing Companies on the list. Known for commodities export, the organization prioritizes delivering quality products at great prices. According to Financial Times and Statista, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue from 2018 to 2021 was a significant criterion for listing.

