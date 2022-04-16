50+ best Step Brothers quotes and one-liners from the movie

Step Brothers is a comedy film that was released in 2008. It is about two grown men, Brennan Huff and Dale Doback, who are forced to live together after their single parents decide to marry each other. The film is hilarious as the two 40-years old live under the same roof with their parents. They despise each other's lifestyles and can't stand the sight of one another. However, with time, they become friends and make an effort to reunite their parents when they announce that they are getting divorced. There are several best Step Brothers quotes and one-liners you may find interesting from the film's characters.

Step Brothers is a comedy film that has won the hearts of many. It is considered one of the top hilarious comedies. The type of humour in the film is top-notch. What are some good Step Brothers quotes?

Funny Step Brothers' quotes

Quotes from Step Brothers are exciting and full of humour. The way the two brothers do their stuff, their conversation, and how they solve their problems are too hilarious. Here are funny quotes from Step Brothers to cheer you up.

I’m not great at this Hallmark stuff, but Brennan, when I look at you now, I don’t want to kick you in the head quite as much. — Derek

I work at a college as a janitor, even though I feel brighter than most people who go there. Sometimes, I see an equation written on a blackboard like half an equation and… I just figured it out. — Dale Doback

Do you know what gets my d**k hard? Helping out my friends. — Derek

On the count of three, name your favourite dinosaur. Don't even think about it. Just name it. Ready? One, two, three. Dale Doback

You should have never let us make bunk beds! It was a terrible idea! There’s blood everywhere! Dad, Nancy, it’s so bad. There’s blood everywhere. Those bunk beds were a terrible idea. Why’d you let us do that? It’s so bad! — Dale

I'm going to take a pillowcase, fill it full of bars of soap, and beat the sh*t out of you! — Brennan

Today I saw my son use a bicycle as a weapon. You yelled 'r*pe’ at the top of your lungs. – Nancy

I thought that I was going to be r*ped for a second. He had the craziest look in his eyes, and at one point, he said, let us get it on. — Brennan

I still hate you, but you have a pretty good collection of nud*e magazines. — Brennan

That's so funny; the last time I heard that, I laughed so hard I fell off my dinosaur. — Dale

Brennan that is the voice of an angel. I can’t even make eye contact with you right now. Your voice is like a combination of Fergie and Jesus. — Dale

I know that you are technically married now, but that does not mean they have to live here. — Dale

If you’re referring to me as b**t buddy, then yes, I do have a name: and it’s Brennan Huff. — Brennan

Alright, that is it! You guys leave me no choice! No television for a whole week! — Robert Doback

I've been called the songbird of my generation by people who have heard me. — Brennan Huff

You are not a doctor...you're a big fat curly-headed f*ck. — Brennan

Best quotes from Step Brothers

All the Step Brothers' movie quotes are the best because they have a way of making someone laugh. However, other quotes motivate, comfort one when in a sad mood, and help make decisions about life besides making someone laugh. Some of those quotes include:

I swear, I’m so pissed off at my mom. As soon as she’s of age, I’m putting her in a home. – Dale

Get out of my face, or I’m going to roundhouse you're a*s. — Brennan Huff

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but I will kick you repeatedly in the balls, Gardocki! — Brennan Huff

I’m f**king miserable. I had to get up at 10 o’clock this morning. — Dale Doback

One time I wrestled a giraffe to the ground with my bare hands. — Dale Doback

Oprah, Barbara Walters, your wife. You've got to f**k one, marry one, kill one. Go! — Dale Doback

I think I might be able to help with the pan-pam dilemma. – Brennan

I got a belly full of white dog cr*p in me, and now you lay this sh** on me?! – Brennan

This is going to sound weird, but for a second, I think you took on the shape of a unicorn.— Dale

Best lines from Step Brothers

In the Step Brothers comedy film, you will find funny lines to lighten your mood. The conversation between Dale and Brennan makes the film more exciting and fun to follow. What are the best captivating lines from Step Brothers?

Your drumset is a w**re! I tea bagged your drumset! — Brennan Huff

My mom is being eaten by a dog, and there's nothing I can do! — Brennan

Gotta have my boats and hoes! — Dale Doback

I’m Dale, but you have to call me Dragon. — Dale Doback

What poem is that from? Is that James Joyce? — Brennan

Do you want to do karate in the garage? — Brennan

Amusing one-liners from Step Brothers

What is a one-liner? A one-liner statement is a joke that is delivered in a single line. In the Step Brothers comedy film, the conversation between the two brothers and other top casts like Alice, Derek and Nancy are hilarious. Below are one-liners from the movie that will make you laugh.

You don't even look good when you're singing. – Derek

I want to roll you into a little ball and shove you up my p**sy. – Alice

I travelled 500 miles to give you my seed! — lumberjack Brennan

Your singing is like a combination of Fergie and Jesus. — Dale Doback

Dane Cook, pay–per–view, 20 minutes, let’s go! — Derek

I feel like a lightning bolt hit the tip of my pe***! — Brennan

I pleasured myself this evening to the image of you punching my husband. — Alice

Dad, what are you doing? It's 'Shark Week'! — Dale

What are the most famous quotes from Step Brothers?

Below is a collection of famous quotes from the Comedy film.

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but I will kick you repeatedly in the balls, Gardocki! — Brennan Huff

Brennan, Denise called, and she said she couldn't spend New Year's Eve with you because she's not your girlfriend. She's your therapist. — Nancy

Last week, I put liquid paper on a bee… and it died. — Brennan

Maybe someday we could become friends who ride majestic, translucent steeds, shooting flaming arrows across the bridge of Hemdale. — Brennan

You keep your liver-spotted hands off, my beautiful mother! She’s a saint! — Brennan

Are that onions? Onions…and onions and ketchup. It stinks. And this is a small room. — Manager

I was faking. I used ninja focus to slow my heart rate down. — Brennan

Dad, we are men, OK? That means a few things. We like to sh*t with the door open, talk about pu**y, go on riverboat ga**ling trips and make our own beef jerky, that's what we do, and now that is all wrecked. — Dale

I'm warning you. If you touch my drums, I will stab you in the neck with a knife. — Dale

I remember my first beer. — Brennan

You are wearing tuxedos to a job interview that requires you to clean bathrooms. — Brennan

In what city is the Step Brothers movie made?

The comedy movie was made in Los Angeles, United States of America.

How does the Step Brothers movie end?

The movie ends by showing the two step-brothers, Dale and Brennan, confronting the school kids who had beaten them up previously to exact their revenge.

Is Step Brothers iconic?

Yes, the film is one of the best comedies, and it remains one of the most iconic movies ever. However, one thing that makes the movie more exciting and recognized is having grown-up men acting like children.

What is the quote at the beginning of Step Brothers?

The film begins with the infamous George W. Bush quote that says families are where our nation finds hope, where wings take dreams. Neither Dale nor Brennan could put it better.

Step Brothers movie is a comedy film that has become popular because of its humour. The quotes and lines from this film are hilarious, and they have a way of making one smile. Other quotes are motivational, and some of them tend to comfort one when they feel sad. You can send your friends, family, and loved ones the above Step Brothers quotes to lighten their mood.

