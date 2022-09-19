The world of Facebook web publishers has once again witnessed Nigeria’s number one online news and entertainment platform rival the world’s top publishers across the United Kingdom and the United State of America. Nigeria online news publisher, Legit.ng once again retains its second global position in the new Facebook web publisher ranking released by real-time media monitoring and data analytics platform, NewsWhip.

Making the news again in August, NewsWhip reported that, contributing to this repeated fine feat by Legit.ng were African human interest stories. Notable of all were stories about a woman who installs ceilings for a living, a man who took in an abandoned baby, a mum sharing a pregnancy photo, the birth of quadruplets, and a 15-year old’s exam results. These stories and more resulted in the popular news media 27 million engagement.

Legit.ng once again proves to be the leading Nigerian digital media company by traffic, but not only to its website, also to the world’s leading social media platform where it also owns a social page, Facebook.

With this sustained rise in rank, Legit.ng continues to lead top globally acclaimed publishers like The Mirror, Fox News, Daily Wire, BBC and CNN, and secures the African media landscape’s reputation on the global scene.

How media houses were assessed

The analysis was based on English language content from publishers, and it is ranked based on Facebook likes, shares and comments to the web content and ranked by domain.

Legit.ng, leading the way through news

Legit.ng continues to lead the way as a recently published report shows that the no.1 online news website in Nigeria has one of the most engaging Facebook pages in Africa.

Formerly Naij.com, Legit.ng is the largest online publisher in Nigeria (by Alexa rank). Every month 10M+ users reach 50M pageviews on our website.

We have an impressive social media presence with 11.4M Facebook followers on all pages, achieving an average post reach of 80,000. Every 4th Nigerian on Facebook is a Legit.ng page subscriber.

As the biggest news publisher in the country, Legit.ng has a responsibility to improve the lives of our readers in any way possible. That is why we pride ourselves in creating life-changing news that makes our readers more conscious about the world around them.

