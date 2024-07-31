The Federal University of Lafia, formerly Federal University, Lafia, is a newly established university in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State. The 2024/2025 FULAFIA academic session is just around the corner, and prospective learners want to know whether they have been admitted to the institution of their choice. You should regularly check the FULAFIA admission status-checking portal to determine if you have been selected to join the prestigious institution.

The Federal University of Lafia is a newly established university situated in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Are you a prospective student at the Federal University, Lafia, and you are looking for the FULAFIA admission list for the 2024/2025 academic session? The Federal University, Lafia, management has released the list of UTME and direct entry candidates offered provisional admission into its various degree programmes. Candidates who applied for admission into the university can proceed to check their admission status.

FULAFIA admission status checking portal guide

The FULAFIA list contains the names of the candidates who have been offered provisional admission into a particular school to study a certain course. Many aspiring students in Nigeria dream of gaining admission into the Federal University, Lafia (FULAFIA). The first step toward achieving this dream is to check whether you have been selected.

How can I check my admission status in FULAFIA?

You can check your admission status on either the JAMB portal or the learning institution's website.

How to check your admission on the JAMB portal

Checking your FULAFIA admission status on JAMB CAPS is a walk in the park. Follow these steps:

Screenshot of the FULAFIA portal login page.

Go to the JAMB admission portal. Log in with the email you used to register for JAMB and password. After logging in, scroll down, then locate and click the ‘Check Admission Status‘ tab or Click on Access my CAPS.

For the status tab;

Select your 'Exam year' if required.

Enter your JAMB registration number in the required columns if required.

Finally, click on ‘Check Admission Status‘ to access your admission status. You can then continue to monitor it.

For the CAPS tab;

Click on 'Access my CAPS.'

Then, click on 'Admission status'. There you can monitor your admission status.

How do I check the FULAFIA admission list on the school portal?

Prospective candidates can now check their admission status on the application portal. After submitting your application, check back every Monday for updates.

What to do after you are given your admission

If you have been successfully admitted into the institution, you will be required to come along with the following requirements for the screening exercise:

Birth certificate or declaration of age

Certificate of origin

Scratch card for result checking

Original JAMB result

JAMB original admission letter

2 passport size photographs

How does FULAFIA give admission?

Federal University Lafia (FULAFIA) in Nigeria follows a structured process for admitting students into its various programs.

The Federal University Lafia (FULAFIA) follows a structured process for admitting students into its various programs. Below are the general FULAFIA admission requirements for 2024/2025 for candidates who wish to gain admission into FULAFIA through JAMB (UTME):

Candidates must have reached the age of 16.

You must have a minimum of five (5) credits in your O’Level results, which can be from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB. These credits must include English Language and Mathematics.

Obtain a minimum score of 160 in the UTME examination.

Your O’level must not exceed two (2) sittings.

FULAFIA must be your first choice of institution.

FULAFIA admission requirements for Direct Entry (DE) applicants

Below are the requirements for candidates who wish to gain admission into the Federal University of Lafia FULAFIA through Direct Entry:

Candidates must possess a minimum of five (5) credits at O-Levels from WAEC, NECO, NABTEB or equivalent in not more than two sittings (3 basic subjects plus Mathematics and English Language).

Candidates without credit passes in either Mathematics for Arts or English for Science may be considered but not in both subjects.

Direct entry candidates must purchase the FULAFIA Direct Entry form through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) And FULAFIA Portal.

A minimum of Merit Pass in the National Certificate of Education (NCE), National Diploma (ND), and other Advanced Level Certificates.

When will the FULAFIA admission list be out?

The institution has reportedly fixed 15 August 2024 as the official release date for the admission list 2024.

How do I log in to FULAFIA's new portal?

The list can be accessed on the FULAFIA portal. For new users, enter your phone number and desired password and click on proceed. Registered users should log in with their CCEPD Application Form Number/Matric No /Phone Number and password.

What is the cut-off point for Federal University Lafia?

The approved cut-off mark for the Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA) is 200 for Human Anatomy and Physiology, 210 for Nursing and Radiography, 220 for MLS, 230 for MBBS and 170 for other courses.

How much is the FULAFIA acceptance fee?

The Federal University, Lafia (FULAFIA) for UTME and Direct Entry candidates for the 2024/2025 academic session is N20,000. To pay the FULAFIA acceptance fee, all you need to do is;

Log in to the Federal University, Lafia portal. There, proceed to check your admission status. If your admission status is updated, that is, you have been offered admission. You will be provided with a link to pay your acceptance fee. Click on the link and proceed to pay your acceptance fee.

The Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA) announced the release of its admission list for the 2024/2025 academic session. If you applied to FULAFIA, you can confirm your admission status on its portal, as highlighted above.

