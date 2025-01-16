150 Simon Says ideas that are anything but boring and predictable

Simon Says is a game that brings fun and excitement to kids. It’s an excellent way to keep them engaged and entertained, whether at school or home. The game encourages quick thinking and sparks creativity, guaranteeing laughter and joy. Explore unique and exciting Simon Says ideas that break away from the ordinary!

Simon Says is a simple game for kids that involves giving and following instructions, starting with the phrase "Simon says." It teaches kids to listen keenly and follow commands. Simon Says also allows kids to think on their feet and bond. Here is a list of Simon Says ideas for engaging kids and adults.

Interactive Simon Says ideas

Simon Says is a fun and interactive activity that helps kids develop control and improve their listening and comprehension skills. Below is a list of games for kids you can use to engage the young ones.

Simon says brush your teeth

Simon says strike a pose

Simon says climb up the stairs

Simon says take three steps forward, then two steps backwards

Simon says hiss like a snake

Simon says talk in a whisper

Simon says put your hands on your hips

Simon says eat an apple

Simon says wave hello

Simon says hide your head in your shirt

Simon says be a news anchor

Simon says pretend someone gave you a gift

Simon says laugh

Simon says pat yourself on the back because you are doing a great job

Simon says, wiggle your hips

Simon says make a heart shape with your two hands

Simon says play the air guitar

Simon says touch your right knee with your left hand

Simon says skip on the spot

Simon says pick a rose and smell it

Simon says do five tummy crunches

Simon says tickle your armpit

Simon says run around in a circle

Simon says pretend to throw a ball as far as possible

Simon says make a snow angel

Simon says pretend you’re a fish swimming in the sea

Simon says roll over twice on the ground

Simon says be a painter

Simon says blow up a balloon

Simon says act surprised

Fun and simple Simon Says ideas for kids

Simon Says is a game in which the leader calls out commands while others follow. The commands can be fun activities, actions, movements, or sounds. Below are fun instructions to give when playing the Simon Says game.

Simon says rollover

Simon says march like a soldier

Simon says tickle your friend

Simon says recite the alphabet backwards

Simon says pretend you are as small as an ant

Simon says pretend to be a ballet dancer

Simon says fly like a fighter jet

Simon Says act like your teacher

Simon says untie your shoelaces

Simon says cry like a baby

Simon says sing the Happy Birthday song

song Simon says sing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Simon says point to your toes

Simon says act like your favourite animal

Simon says open the tight lid on a bottle

Simon says flap your arms like a bird

Simon says lie on your back and pedal your bicycle

Simon says high five the person next to you

Simon says meow like a cat

Simon says sit down if you have a pet

Simon says run in place until I say, “Simon says stop”

Simon says talk like a robot

Simon says roll on the floor like a ball

Simon says do a cartwheel

Simon says plant a seed

Simon says pretend you are a dragon

Simon says count to ten

Simon says solve this problem. Answer out loud as soon as you solve it. What is 5 x 3

Simon says take a deep breath in through your nose, and slowly exhale through your mouth

Exciting Simon Says ideas for adults to break the ice

Simon Says is a fun game that adults can play. It is a great way to break ice and bond with each other. Here are teambuilding activities and commands you can ask adults to follow.

Simon says touch something pink

Simon says spin like a propellor

Simon says act like you are driving a car

Simon says sing a lullaby

Simon says pretend to take a selfie

Simon says put your hands together and tap your shoulders

Simon says make a silly face and hold it for five seconds

Simon says balance on one foot with your arms stretched out like an aeroplane

Simon says list three movies from the 90s

Simon says stand on one foot and wiggle the other foot

Simon says sit with your legs crossed

Simon says touch your left earlobe at the same time as you touch your right knee

Simon says act like Santa Claus

Simon says name five countries in Europe

Simon says hum, Old MacDonald Had a Farm

Simon says make an ambulance siren sound

Simon says catch a fish

Simon says draw a quick sketch of your favourite animal

Simon says imitate your spouse

Simon says talk with a different accent

Simon says wiggle all 10 of your fingers

Simon says crawl on all fours like a bear

Simon says drive a car

Simon says balance on the tips of your toes

Simon says, tiptoe very quietly across the room and back

Simon says clap your hands 3 times and then jump as high as you can

Simon says switch places with someone else

Simon says make a cup of tea

Simon says wiggle your fingers

Simon says twist from side to side

Funny Simon Says ideas for laughter and fun

Games should be funny and incorporating a sense of humour. With these funny Simon Say commands, kids will enjoy and laugh their hearts out.

Simon says draw with your feet

Simon says laugh like you have heard the funniest joke

Simon says lift your feet up as high as you can

Simon says rub your tummy

Simon says jump like a frog

Simon says stick out your tongue

Simon says do six jumping jacks

Simon says high five the person next to you

Simon says hug yourself

Simon says tell a knock-knock joke

Simon says waddle like a penguin

Simon says rub your tummy and pat your head at the same time

Simon says do the chicken dance

Simon says pretend to lift up an elephant

Simon says act like you are sweeping the floors

Simon says clap your hands behind your back

Simon says make a funny face

Simon says act like someone is tickling your feet

Simon says pretend to climb a ladder

Simon says make up a funny dance move

Simon says behave like a robot

Simon says walk backwards

Simon says act like grandma

Simon says wink with your left eye

Simon says kiss your tummy

Simon says use a hammer

Simon says laugh in a fake manner

Simon says pretend you are as big as a giant

Simon says wiggle your toes

Hard Simon Says ideas to test quick thinking

Incorporating complex commands can motivate kids to be creative and think harder in a game. It is also a great way to see how they deal with challenging situations. Here are some hard activities to ask in the Simon Says game.

Simon says bend over and look through your legs at the people behind you

Simon says, freeze like a statue until I say “Simon says move”

Simon says win at rock-paper-scissors

Simon says stick out your tongue and then try to smile

Simon says sit down, and then stand up quickly

Simon says to pretend to be a superhero

Act out your favourite TV show scene

Simon says be still like a statue

Simon says pretend you are getting sucked down the drain

Simon says smell your feet

Simon says pretend you are a crab

Simon Says hop like a kangaroo while touching the top of your head

Simon says touch your pinky toes

Simon Says speak in a different language

Simon says show me your scared face

Simon Says do your best yoga pose

Simon says tell us a tongue twister

Simon says crawl like a turtle

Simon says act like you are ice skating

Simon says try to lick your elbow

Simon says wave your hands above your head

Simon says pretend you’re walking on the moon

Simon says walk like a zombie

Simon says do a somersault

Simon says take a ride on a witch broom

Simon says get us to guess something without using the word

Simon says perform like a ballet dancer

Simon says stand on one foot and pat your head with both hands

Simon says gallop like a horse

Simon says make circles with your arms

What are the rules of Simon Says?

Various rules should be followed when playing the Simon Says game. One is to choose Simon, who gives the commands. The rest of the players must follow the commands that start with the phrase "Simon says." Players who fail are eliminated, and the last player standing wins the game.

How do you make Simon Says difficult?

To make the game more difficult, you can include complex sequences, speed-up commands, tricky phrasing and including a memory challenge.

Simon Says is an engaging activity that involves giving commands and following instructions. Both kids and adults can play it. If you want a fun indoor activity, the above is a list of Simon Says ideas that can get you started.

