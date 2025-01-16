150 Simon Says ideas that are anything but boring and predictable
Simon Says is a game that brings fun and excitement to kids. It’s an excellent way to keep them engaged and entertained, whether at school or home. The game encourages quick thinking and sparks creativity, guaranteeing laughter and joy. Explore unique and exciting Simon Says ideas that break away from the ordinary!
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Simon Says is a simple game for kids that involves giving and following instructions, starting with the phrase "Simon says." It teaches kids to listen keenly and follow commands. Simon Says also allows kids to think on their feet and bond. Here is a list of Simon Says ideas for engaging kids and adults.
Interactive Simon Says ideas
Simon Says is a fun and interactive activity that helps kids develop control and improve their listening and comprehension skills. Below is a list of games for kids you can use to engage the young ones.
- Simon says brush your teeth
- Simon says strike a pose
- Simon says climb up the stairs
- Simon says take three steps forward, then two steps backwards
- Simon says hiss like a snake
- Simon says talk in a whisper
- Simon says put your hands on your hips
- Simon says eat an apple
- Simon says wave hello
- Simon says hide your head in your shirt
- Simon says be a news anchor
- Simon says pretend someone gave you a gift
- Simon says laugh
- Simon says pat yourself on the back because you are doing a great job
- Simon says, wiggle your hips
- Simon says make a heart shape with your two hands
- Simon says play the air guitar
- Simon says touch your right knee with your left hand
- Simon says skip on the spot
- Simon says pick a rose and smell it
- Simon says do five tummy crunches
- Simon says tickle your armpit
- Simon says run around in a circle
- Simon says pretend to throw a ball as far as possible
- Simon says make a snow angel
- Simon says pretend you’re a fish swimming in the sea
- Simon says roll over twice on the ground
- Simon says be a painter
- Simon says blow up a balloon
- Simon says act surprised
Man knocks Davido for allowing daughter Hailey enter private jet: "Stop exposing children to luxury"
Fun and simple Simon Says ideas for kids
Simon Says is a game in which the leader calls out commands while others follow. The commands can be fun activities, actions, movements, or sounds. Below are fun instructions to give when playing the Simon Says game.
- Simon says rollover
- Simon says march like a soldier
- Simon says tickle your friend
- Simon says recite the alphabet backwards
- Simon says pretend you are as small as an ant
- Simon says pretend to be a ballet dancer
- Simon says fly like a fighter jet
- Simon Says act like your teacher
- Simon says untie your shoelaces
- Simon says cry like a baby
- Simon says sing the Happy Birthday song
- Simon says sing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
- Simon says point to your toes
- Simon says act like your favourite animal
- Simon says open the tight lid on a bottle
- Simon says flap your arms like a bird
- Simon says lie on your back and pedal your bicycle
- Simon says high five the person next to you
- Simon says meow like a cat
- Simon says sit down if you have a pet
- Simon says run in place until I say, “Simon says stop”
- Simon says march like a soldier
- Simon says talk like a robot
- Simon says roll on the floor like a ball
- Simon says do a cartwheel
- Simon says plant a seed
- Simon says pretend you are a dragon
- Simon says count to ten
- Simon says solve this problem. Answer out loud as soon as you solve it. What is 5 x 3
- Simon says take a deep breath in through your nose, and slowly exhale through your mouth
Exciting Simon Says ideas for adults to break the ice
Simon Says is a fun game that adults can play. It is a great way to break ice and bond with each other. Here are teambuilding activities and commands you can ask adults to follow.
- Simon says touch something pink
- Simon says spin like a propellor
- Simon says act like you are driving a car
- Simon says sing a lullaby
- Simon says pretend to take a selfie
- Simon says put your hands together and tap your shoulders
- Simon says make a silly face and hold it for five seconds
- Simon says balance on one foot with your arms stretched out like an aeroplane
- Simon says list three movies from the 90s
- Simon says stand on one foot and wiggle the other foot
- Simon says sit with your legs crossed
- Simon says touch your left earlobe at the same time as you touch your right knee
- Simon says act like Santa Claus
- Simon says name five countries in Europe
- Simon says hum, Old MacDonald Had a Farm
- Simon says make an ambulance siren sound
- Simon says catch a fish
- Simon says draw a quick sketch of your favourite animal
- Simon says imitate your spouse
- Simon says talk with a different accent
- Simon says wiggle all 10 of your fingers
- Simon says crawl on all fours like a bear
- Simon says drive a car
- Simon says balance on the tips of your toes
- Simon says, tiptoe very quietly across the room and back
- Simon says clap your hands 3 times and then jump as high as you can
- Simon says switch places with someone else
- Simon says make a cup of tea
- Simon says wiggle your fingers
- Simon says twist from side to side
Funny Simon Says ideas for laughter and fun
Games should be funny and incorporating a sense of humour. With these funny Simon Say commands, kids will enjoy and laugh their hearts out.
- Simon says draw with your feet
- Simon says laugh like you have heard the funniest joke
- Simon says lift your feet up as high as you can
- Simon says rub your tummy
- Simon says jump like a frog
- Simon says stick out your tongue
- Simon says do six jumping jacks
- Simon says high five the person next to you
- Simon says hug yourself
- Simon says tell a knock-knock joke
- Simon says waddle like a penguin
- Simon says rub your tummy and pat your head at the same time
- Simon says do the chicken dance
- Simon says pretend to lift up an elephant
- Simon says act like you are sweeping the floors
- Simon says clap your hands behind your back
- Simon says make a funny face
- Simon Says do the chicken dance
- Simon says act like someone is tickling your feet
- Simon says pretend to climb a ladder
- Simon says make up a funny dance move
- Simon says behave like a robot
- Simon says walk backwards
- Simon says act like grandma
- Simon says wink with your left eye
- Simon says kiss your tummy
- Simon says use a hammer
- Simon says laugh in a fake manner
- Simon says pretend you are as big as a giant
- Simon says wiggle your toes
Hard Simon Says ideas to test quick thinking
Incorporating complex commands can motivate kids to be creative and think harder in a game. It is also a great way to see how they deal with challenging situations. Here are some hard activities to ask in the Simon Says game.
- Simon says bend over and look through your legs at the people behind you
- Simon says, freeze like a statue until I say “Simon says move”
- Simon says win at rock-paper-scissors
- Simon says stick out your tongue and then try to smile
- Simon says sit down, and then stand up quickly
- Simon says to pretend to be a superhero
- Act out your favourite TV show scene
- Simon says be still like a statue
- Simon says pretend you are getting sucked down the drain
- Simon says smell your feet
- Simon says pretend you are a crab
- Simon Says hop like a kangaroo while touching the top of your head
- Simon says touch your pinky toes
- Simon Says speak in a different language
- Simon says show me your scared face
- Simon Says do your best yoga pose
- Simon says tell us a tongue twister
- Simon says crawl like a turtle
- Simon says act like you are ice skating
- Simon says try to lick your elbow
- Simon says wave your hands above your head
- Simon says pretend you’re walking on the moon
- Simon says walk like a zombie
- Simon says do a somersault
- Simon says take a ride on a witch broom
- Simon says get us to guess something without using the word
- Simon says perform like a ballet dancer
- Simon says stand on one foot and pat your head with both hands
- Simon says gallop like a horse
- Simon says make circles with your arms
What are the rules of Simon Says?
Various rules should be followed when playing the Simon Says game. One is to choose Simon, who gives the commands. The rest of the players must follow the commands that start with the phrase "Simon says." Players who fail are eliminated, and the last player standing wins the game.
How do you make Simon Says difficult?
To make the game more difficult, you can include complex sequences, speed-up commands, tricky phrasing and including a memory challenge.
Simon Says is an engaging activity that involves giving commands and following instructions. Both kids and adults can play it. If you want a fun indoor activity, the above is a list of Simon Says ideas that can get you started.
Legit.ng published an article about reading quotes for kids. Reading is a beneficial activity that opens kids' minds. It helps in developing critical thinking, creativity, and concentration. Reading quotes for kids can help encourage a culture of reading.
Reading for young children is the responsibility of both parents and teachers. One way to engage the kids is through reading storybooks and narrating stories. Discover reading quotes that will encourage kids to read at home and school.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.