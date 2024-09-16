50 Bible verses about blessings and the promises of God's provision

The Bible is filled with God's promises for his children from its first page to the last. For Christians, leaning on God's promise to supply all their needs according to His riches in glory is paramount as they navigate life's uncertainties. Bible verses about blessings and the promises of God's provision remind us of His faithfulness and unfailing character.

Blessings from the Bible cover various aspects of life, from resources to safety, health, skills, and knowledge. Having and knowing that the blessings from Scripture are sure empowers you to face life and all its uncertainties.

Bible verses about blessings

In 2 Corinthians, Christians are reminded to release all worry and concern because God can bless abundantly in all things and at all times. This powerful collection of promises in the Word of God is the perfect way of soothing stress away.

Bible verses about blessings and prosperity

Rest in God's promises for blessings on every part of your life to restore your faith. Here is a comprehensive compilation of Bible verses about blessings and prosperity.

You will eat the fruit of your labour; blessings and prosperity will be yours. — Psalms 128:2

For they will prolong your life for many years and bring you peace and prosperity. — Proverbs 3:2

You are the most excellent of men, and your lips have been anointed with grace since God has blessed you forever. — Psalms 45:2

You will be blessed when you come in and blessed when you go out. — Deuteronomy 28:6

I form the light and create darkness. I bring prosperity and create disaster; I, the Lord, do all these things. — Isaiah 45:7

The Lord will indeed give what is good, and our land will yield its harvest. — Psalms 85:12

Your wife will be like a fruitful vine within your house; your children will be like olive shoots around your table. — Psalms 128:3

You came to greet him with rich blessings and placed a crown of pure gold on his head. — Psalms 21:3

Lord, save us! Lord, grant us success! — Psalms 118:25

In his days, may the righteous flourish and prosperity abound till the moon is no more. — Psalms 72:7

Bible verses about blessings for safety

Like all His promises, powerful blessings for protection point us towards Him as a refuge and a protective presence throughout life. Here are some Bible verses about protection and safety.

And of Benjamin he said, the beloved of the Lord shall dwell in safety by him, and the Lord shall cover him all the day long, and he shall dwell between his shoulders. — Deuteronomy 33:12

The name of the Lord is a fortified tower; the righteous run to it and are safe. — Proverbs 18:10

Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord. He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust. — Psalm 91:1-2

The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear Him, and He delivers them. — Psalm 34:7

God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. — Psalm 46:1

But the Lord is faithful, and He will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one. — 2 Thessalonians 3:3

You are my hiding place; You will protect me from trouble and surround me with songs of deliverance. — Psalm 32:7

He will not let your foot slip—He who watches over you will not slumber; indeed, He who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. — Psalm 121:3-4

When you lie down, you will not be afraid; when you lie down, your sleep will be sweet. — Proverbs 3:24

No weapon formed against you shall prosper, and every tongue which rises against you in judgment You shall condemn. — Isaiah 54:17

Bible verses about blessings for health

In His word, God expresses care for your physical wellness and healing. Have a look at Bible verses about blessings for good health, long life and healing.

The Lord will sustain him on his sickbed and restore him from his bed of illness. — Psalm 41:3

Worship the Lord your God, and His blessing will be on your food and water. I will take away sickness from among you. — Exodus 23:25

But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds, declares the Lord. — Jeremiah 30:17

Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well. — 3 John 1:2

A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones. — Proverbs 17:22

Heal me, Lord, and I will be healed; save me, and I will be saved, for You are the one I praise. — Jeremiah 17:14

But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds, declares the LORD. — Jeremiah 30:17

Surely He took up our pain and bore our suffering, yet we considered Him punished by God, stricken by Him and afflicted. — Isaiah 53:4

But He was pierced for our transgressions. He was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on Him, and by His wounds, we are healed. — Isaiah 53:5

If you listen carefully to the Lord your God and do what is right in His eyes, if you pay attention to His commands and keep all His decrees, I will not bring on you any of the diseases I brought on the Egyptians, for I am the Lord, who heals you. — Exodus 15:26

Bible verses about blessings for skills

The skills and talents gifted to us are for God's glory and the service of the rest of humanity. Below are some blessings to equip you with skills, talents, and knowledge.

My heart is stirred by a noble theme as I recite my verses for the king; my tongue is the pen of a skilful writer. — Psalms 45:1

He trains my hands for battle; my arms can bend a bow of bronze.— Psalms 18:34

Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. — 1 Peter 4:10

Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might. — Ecclesiastes 9:10

The Lord has filled him with the Spirit of God, with wisdom, with understanding, with knowledge and with all kinds of skills. — Exodus 35:31

You shall speak to all the skilful, whom I have filled with a spirit of skill, that they make Aaron's garments to consecrate him for my priesthood. — Exodus 28:3

Let the favour of the Lord our God be upon us and establish the work of our hands. — Psalm 90:17

Do you see a man skilled in his work? He will serve before kings; he will not serve before officials of low rank. — Proverbs 22:29

And He has filled him with the Spirit of God, with wisdom, with understanding, with knowledge and with all kinds of skills. — Exodus 35:31

He has filled them with skill to do all kinds of work as engravers, designers, embroiderers in blue, purple and scarlet yarn and fine linen, and weavers, all of them skilled workers and designers. — Exodus 35:35

Bible verses about spiritual blessings

Spiritual blessings assure us of a relationship with God and our identity in Christ. They remind us of the sacrificial love He has for us as a Father. Here are some Bible verses about blessings for our spiritual growth.

As Scripture says, 'Anyone who believes in him will never be put to shame.' — Romans 10:11

Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. — Luke 6:38

If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you. — James 1:5

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in the heavenly realms with every spiritual blessing in Christ. — Ephesians 1:3

For the Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord bestows favour and honour; no good thing does He withhold from those who walk uprightly. — Psalm 84:11

And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. — 2 Corinthians 9:8

His divine power has given us everything we need for a godly life through our knowledge of Him, who called us by His own glory and goodness. — 2 Peter 1:3

For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God. — Romans 8:14

The Spirit Himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children. — Romans 8:16

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. — Romans 15:13

Which Bible verse talks about blessings?

The most well-known message of blessing spoken to encourage the Israelites is found in the book of Numbers. Reading the Bible opens up vast blessings for you as God's child.

What do Proverbs say about blessings?

Proverbs is a collection of wise sayings and teachings from King Solomon. While it is primarily used to guide life, it reminds Christians of blessings on wealth, charity, wisdom, and family.

What does Psalm talk about blessings?

The Book of Psalms is best known for prayers, songs and poems. Several Psalms for blessing and favour are recorded in the book, including Psalms 1, 23, 51, 91, 100, 103, 119, 128, and 139.

Bible verses about blessings cover a variety of needs, from material needs to health, protection, skills, and spiritual well-being. They assure Christians that they will flourish in the face of adversity and uncertainties.

