300+ trivia topics for an unforgettable night of trivia challenges
Choosing the right trivia topics is crucial for creating an engaging and challenging trivia experience. From history and science to pop culture and sports, there is a wide range of themes to explore. Discover some of the best trivia topics for an unforgettable night of trivia challenges.
The right trivia categories can make or break your trivia night. These topics can be used to play virtual trivia or adult trivia games and to write trivia questions for teams. Whether you are a trivia master or just looking to learn something new, fun trivia topics will spark lively conversations and create unforgettable memories.
Top trivia topics for an exciting night
Hosting a trivia night is a great way to bring your family and friends together and have some fun. This compilation of trivia topics can take your trivia game to the next level. This comprehensive list covers various topics, such as geography, science, music, movies, sports, and history trivia.
Popular trivia topics
Popular trivia topics are a great way to challenge your mind and learn fun facts. Dive into these popular trivia categories to help you create your trivia questions and impress your friends with your knowledge.
- Infamous bank robbers
- Movie musicals
- The Beatles
- Fashion
- Superheroes
- Urban legends
- DC Comics
- Fast food chains
- Famous sports personalities
- Literature classics
- TV Sitcoms
- Nostalgic board games
- Art
- Africa
- Soccer
- Thanksgiving
- Basketball
- Canada
- Hollywood
- Wonders of the world
- The Academy Awards
- National parks
- Historic Battles
- Old school toys
- Classic video games
- Celebrity birthdays
- Major holidays
- Blue Bloods
- Bollywood
- Book of Mormon
- Boxing
- Candy
- Capital cities
- Funny trivia
- Game of Thrones
- General knowledge
- Monday trivia
- Mother's Day
- Music
- New Year
- Pop culture
- Premier League
- Science fiction trivia
- Earth
- Olympics
Fun trivia topics for work
Fun trivia topics for work can bring colleagues together and create a lively atmosphere. They also help to break the ice and encourage teamwork while learning something new. Here are some fun trivia topics for work that will be entertaining for everyone.
- Company History
- Office trivia
- Decades
- Food and drink
- Geography
- Famous entrepreneurs
- Logos and slogans
- Workplace etiquette
- Team building activities
- Employee awards
- Office gadgets
- Science fiction
- Computer
- Famous company failures
- Office superstitions
- Remote work trends
- Job titles
- Work-related movies
- Fun office rules
- Notable company founders
- Art and literature
- Company policies
- Workplace safety
- Productivity tips
- Local business trivia
- Science trivia
- Internet
Trivia topics for adults
Trivia topics for adults are perfect for sparking interest and encouraging friendly competition. These topics also provide entertainment and create great opportunities for discussion and laughter.
- Alcohol trivia
- Actors and actresses
- Romance
- Ancient and Medieval History
- Historical scandals
- Pregnancy
- American cuisine
- Architecture
- Horror movies
- Casino
- Reality stars
- True crime stories
- Popular movies from the 2000s
- Famous novels
- Celebrity weddings
- Military
- Valentine's Day
- World War 1
- Money
- Super Bowl
- Hockey
- WWE
- Champions League
- Assasins creed
- Classic rock bands
- Famous authors
- Iconic movies
- Classic rock
- Country music
- Adult cartoons
- Celebrity couples
- Current affairs
- TV show quotes
- Current royals
- Fitness and health
- Popular songs
- Black History
- Black Panther
- Food trends
- Technology advancements
- Psychology
- Sports legends
- Famous artists
- Classic board games
- Famous dishes
- Travel destinations
- Mythical creatures
- Famous pets of celebrities
- Inventions of the 20th century
- Philosophy basics
- Global cuisines
- Hard trivia
- Harry Potter
- Mental Health
Fun pub trivia categories
Fun pub trivia categories will keep your night out with friends fun, engaging, and challenging. These categories cover various topics, from pop culture to sports, ensuring there is something for everyone.
- Brews
- Celebrity gossip
- Beer
- Bar trivia
- Famous world pubs
- Viral internet moments
- Local history
- Food origins
- Movie catchphrases
- Fictional foods
- Iconic duos
- Classic commercials
- Memorable TV episodes
- Music genres
- Famous failures
- Game show hosts
- Fun holiday facts
- Wild animal facts
- Unusual jobs
- Music hits by decade
- Historical events
- Dance styles
- Trends in technology
- The ultimate ’80s video games
- The X-Men
- Netflix
- World Cup
Trivia topics for seniors
Trivia is more than just answering questions; it is about laughter, learning, and creating lasting memories together. Below are some of the trivia topics to help you create some of the best trivia questions for seniors.
- Classic cars
- Boy bands
- Brands
- Chemistry
- Chicago
- Ntendo
- Teen
- Supernatural
- Tennis
- Solar system
- Home Alone
- Hocus Pocus
- Travel
- Automotive
- Football
- Doctor Who
- Children's Literature
- Periodic table
- Physics
- Fall trivia
- Family Guy
- Eurovision
- Math
- Team names
- Electricity
- Elements
- Medical
- Baseball
- 50s & 60s music
- TV shows of the 60s
- Breaking Bad
- London trivia
- Vintage toys
- Car parts
- Biology
- Mammals
- Marvel
- Animals
- Medicine
- August trivia
- Batman
- Black Friday
- Avengers
- Animation
- Blockbusters
- Apple
- Old-School cartoons
- Radio shows
- Agriculture
- Star Wars
- Airline and airports
- Film
- Formula 1
- Fortnite
- Language
- Iconic landmarks
- Historical figures
- Famous firsts
- Memories of childhood
Fun trivia topics for kids
Fun trivia topics encourage kids to think, explore, and share what they know in a fun setting. They cover exciting subjects like animals, space, and superheroes, making it enjoyable for young minds. Here are some of the popular trivia topics you can centre questions around for kids.
- Animals around the world
- Space and planets
- Coco
- Christmas
- Shrek
- Sharks
- Silly
- Dinosaurs
- Famous Children’s Books
- Cartoon characters
- Mario trivia
- Spider-Man
- Middle school
- Halloween
- Whale
- Elf trivia
- Encanto
- Pokemon
- Entertainment
- Holidays and traditions
- Insects
- Human body
- Ocean
- Cycling
- Design
- Disney Princess
- Disney
- Disney movies
- Fairy Tales
- Mythical creatures
- Weather and seasons
- Musical instruments
- Dogs
- Dragon Ball
- Easy trivia
- Education
Easy trivia topics
If you are looking to expand your knowledge or simply have a good time, these easy trivia topics are the perfect way to achieve both.
- Simple nature facts
- Famous children's authors
- Common plants and flowers
- Animal sounds
- Famous toy brands
- Colours in nature
- Basics of the solar system
- Animal homes
- Famous playground games
- Household items
- Famous desserts
- United States
- United Kingdom
- Russia
- Moon
- France
- Rock and roll
- World trivia
Random trivia categories
Trivia games are an interesting and fun way to bring people together. Below is a list of the best random trivia categories perfect for writing trivia questions for friends, couples, and colleagues.
- Flags of the world
- Politics and news
- Internet culture and memes
- Iconic brand logos
- Snowboarding
- Space exploration
- Baby shower
- Back to school
- Back to the future
- Ancient civilisations
- Animals of the World
- Mythology stories
- Aviation
- Bible
- Inventions and discoveries
- Sports teams
- Coffee
- Comedy
- Comics
- Continents and countries
- Baking trivia
- Popular holidays
- Art movements
- Natural wonders
- Famous quotes
- Trending apps
- World festivals
- Beach
- British History
- Buffalo wild wings
- Beneath the sea
- Drinks
- Easter
- Friends trivia
- Fruits and vegetables
- Geology
- Golf
- Religion
- News and celebrity
What are some good trivia categories for game nights?
Great trivia categories for game nights include urban legends, fast food chains, and famous sports personalities.
What are the best trivia topics for work?
Some of the best trivia topics for work include novels, art, history, science, literature, Geography and sports.
Trivia nights are a fantastic way to bring friends, family, or colleagues together for brain-teasing challenges. One way to keep things fresh and exciting is to choose fun and engaging trivia topics for each game to challenge your knowledge on various topics.
