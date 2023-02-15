100+ history trivia questions to test your knowledge (with answers)

The world is rich when it comes to history and most of it is recorded in books and manuscripts. Learning history will make you understand the world and humans better and it is also an interesting topic. One fast way to learn history is by going through questions and answers. You can test your knowledge with your loved ones, which is a great bonding activity. These history trivia questions will help you test your knowledge and kill boredom at the same time.

History trivia questions can be challenging but also enjoyable. As you answer these questions, your understanding of the world in the past and now expands. These questions about world history are also great to play as a game with your family and friends.

History trivia questions and answers

You can learn a lot through playing the history questions and answers game. Below are some history trivia questions and answers to test yourself.

What is recorded as the shortest war in history? England and Zanzibar war

Which Greek historian is called the Father of History? Herodotus

What was Charles Darwin's research ship he travelled with called? The Beagle

Who was the first man to walk on the moon, and in which year? Neil Armstrong, 1969

When did Hitler take his life? 1945

Which organization won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1917? The Red Cross

Which president was shot outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington on March 30, 1981? Ronald Reagan

Denmark colonized which country until 1981? Greenland

Which year did the first Space Shuttle go into space? April 12, 1981

When did Mao Zedong come to power? 1949

When was John F. Kennedy assassinated? 1963

President William Harrison was the United States how many days was? 32

Which famous battle took place on Sunday, June 18, 1815? The Battle of Waterloo

In which country did the Easter Rising take place in 1916? Ireland

How many US presidents have been assassinated? Four

What was the name of the bridge that first crossed the River Thames in London? London Bridge

In Roman times, a week has how many days? Eight

Who is the first man to fly alone across the Atlantic? Charles Lindbergh

The Hermitage was the home of which US president? Andrew Jackson

What was the first Space Shuttle to go into space called? Space Shuttle Columbia

World history trivia questions

Some people ignore learning history, but there is common knowledge related to history that everyone should know. Below are world history quiz questions you can ask to lighten the mood of the people around you.

Which is the oldest civilization in the world? Mesopotamia

When did the construction of the Great Wall of China start? 7th century BC

Who became president after the assassination Abraham Lincoln? Andrew Johnson

Which country form the membership of the Allies in World War II? Britain, France, Russia, China, and the USA.

What sparked the World War I? The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria

Which is the oldest dynasty still ruling? Japan

Who was the most famous Roman poet? Virgil

At what age was Queen Elizabeth II crowned the Queen of England? 27

How many Celtic languages are still spoken today? Six

Which country did Albert Einstein leave when he moved to the United States? Germany

When was the Berlin wall brought down? 1989

Who is the popular Cuban leader who has been in power for 49 years ? Fidel Castro

The Mexican Revolution started when? November 20, 1910

What was the capital city of the Inca Empire? Cusco

Who was the first emperor of the Mongol Empire? Genghis Khan

Which is the last dynasty in China? Qing dynasty

Who was the first American to win a Nobel Peace prize? Theodore Roosevelt

Which countries fought in the Hundred Years' War? Britain and France

Who is the founder of the Communist Party? Lenin

When did Libya gain independence from Italy? 1951

Hard history questions

Brainstorming history questions with answers can sharpen your knowledge on many history fact. If you are a history fan, level up your history quiz challenge with these hard history trivia questions.

Which woman was the first head of government in the world? Sirimao Bandaru Nayake

What was the name of the famous military formation made by Alexander the Great? Phalanx

Which English king was prepared to exchange his kingdom for a horse? Richard III

In which country was women first given the right to vote in 1893? New Zealand

The Colosseum was built by which Emperor? Vespasian

Who was called the patron God of Troy? Apollo

What name did the Romans call Scotland? Caledonia

Which aircraft was used to bomb Hiroshima in Japan during World War II? B-29 Superfortress

The first female to go to space? Valentina Tereshkova

Julius Caesar was killed where? In the Theater of Pompey

Potala palace served whose winter residence until 1959? Dalai Lama

American president John F. Kennedy assassinated in which city? Dallas

What caused the Black Plague? Yersinia pestis

What is the meaning of the Magna Carta? The great Charter

Who is known as the Father of Medicine? Hippocrates

What was the Ukrainian nuclear power manufacturer that was the site of a nuclear disaster in April 1986? Chernobyl

Who is the most famous student of Socrates? Plato

Which country was not colonized by Europeans in Southeast Asia? Thailand

Random history questions

Trivia is a great icebreaker game because even if you don't know the answer, it's always fun to guess and know the answer afterwards. Here are some great, random history questions to make you and your friends feel entertained.

Which country did Francisco Franco rule from 1939 to 1975? Spain

What was known as thermae in Ancient Rome ? Public baths

In what year was the Concorde's first flight? 1969

Who invented the telephone? Alexander Graham Bell

How many wives did Henry VIII have? Six

Which scientist discovered penicillin? Alexander Fleming

What was the N*zi Germany's official secret police called? Gestapo

Which three countries were part of the Triple Entente in World War I? Great Britain, France & Russia

Who were the first two people to reach Mount Everest's summit? Sir Edmund Hillary & Tenzing Norgay

Which lady is said to be so beautiful that her face launched a thousand ships? Helen of Troy

Which two countries fought The First Opium War? Great Britain and China

Which year did Pakistan attain it's independence from the UK? 1947

What was the official language in Ancient Rome? Latin

How long did Queen Victoria reign? 63 years, seven months, two days

Which was the first country to be invaded by Germany that kickstarted World War II? Poland

The Hindenburg Disaster involved what type of German airship? A zeppelin

Which state in America was an independent country from 1777 to 1791? Vermont

What type of boats did the Vikings use when exploring and raiding? Long ships

Easy history questions

When bonding with your loved ones, it's important to have some fun activities that everyone can. Answering easy history questions will have more people participate because its fun and will challenge their history knowledge. Below are some easy history questions that anyone can easily answer.

When did The Battle of Hastings? 1066

Who was the President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999? Nelson Mandela

The Statue of Liberty was which colour originally? Green

Who is youngest person to win a Nobel Peace Prize at age 17? Malala Yousafzai

Which countries entered into the Good Friday Agreement in 1997? Britain and Ireland

Which planet is referred to a dwarf planet? Pluto

Where was the Titanic sailing to before it sank? New York

Which Roman Emperor built a gigantic wall across the North East of England in 122 AD? Hadrian

Who was the third man to walk on the moon? Charles Pete Conrad Jr.

Which is the largest ocean in the world? The Pacific Ocean

When did the Great Fire of London happen? 1666

Which country was the explorer Captain James Cook from? England

Who is the founding father of the United States of America? George Washington

Where in Europe was the Battle of Hastings fought? England

Who invented the light bulb? Thomas Edison

Who was the first wife of Henry VIII? Catherine of Aragon

Which war started in 1939 and ended in 1945? World War II

Which UK prime minister has the shortest tenure in history, lasting 45 days? Liz Truss

Which year was Nelson Mandela freed from prison? 1990

Modern history trivia questions

The world is rich with modern history and and questions around it are good conversation starters. Check out below modern history trivia questions and answers to test yourself.

Who was awarded Peace Noble Prize when she was 17 years old? Malala Yousafzai

What year did the first iPhone hit the market? 2007

Who is the founder Disney Studios? Walt Disney

Which year did Brexit happen? January 2020

Which country was the host of the 2016 Olympics? Brazil

Which two British royal family members divorced in 1996? Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Who is the first wife of King Charles III? Diana, Princes of Wales

Which country exited the European Union? The United Kingdom

Who wrote the Harry Potter series? J. K. Rowling

Facebook created in what year? 2004

Who was the ruling monarch of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from 1952 to 2022? Queen Elizabeth II

When did the first electric car come to existence? 1870s

Since 2013, who has been president of the People's Republic of China (PRC)? Xi Jinping

Who is the first British Asian Prime Minister? Rishi Sunak

In which country did the Covid-19 Pandemic originate? China

Who is the 46th American president? Joe Biden

When did Singapore attain independence? August 1965

Which year did the Internet become popular? 1993

Who won the US Presidential election in 2008 ? Barack Obama

The world is an amazing place rich with history and interesting facts. Knowing history is a great appreciate different people and their cultures. History trivia questions will expand your knowledge can be great for game nights with your friends and family. If you want to test your history knowledge, try answering the above history trivia questions.

