200 entertaining Scattergories lists for a night full of fun

Scattergories is a creative-thinking category-based party game published by Milton Bradley in 1988. Scattergories aim to develop unique words or phrases that fit the given categories, starting with a specific alphabet letter. The game is based on a traditional game called Categories. This post has some entertaining Scattergories lists to add to your next game night.

Scattergories is a creative-thinking category-based party game published by Milton Bradley in 1988. Photo: Lokibaho (modified by author)

Scattergories is a quick and simple game that works great for team bonding. Aside from being a fun way to interact with friends, answering Scattergories lists challenges your brain by making you come up with clever and creative answers. Below are some entertaining lists for Scattergories that will have both kids and adults exploring their vocabulary and thinking on their feet.

Entertaining Scattergories lists

Scattergories is a family party game that requires word knowledge and quick thinking. Players have one minute to find words beginning with the letter rolled on the die for each of the ten different categories. Below is a compilation of the best entertaining Scattergories lists for your next game.

General funny Scattergories lists

Funny Scattergories lists are everyday, relatable categories to keep the game light and fun. They cover common things people encounter in daily life or random activities.

Things you find in a mall

Things you bring on vacation

Movie titles

TV shows

Scattergories requires word knowledge and quick thinking. Photo: Milko

Types of weather

Items in the kitchen

Things you wear

Ice cream flavours

Things that are red

Candy types

Board games

Restaurant names

Types of trees

Cities in Europe

Things you do at a party

Things that are green

Countries in Asia

Sports played indoors

Pop culture and entertainment lists

These categories focus on movies, TV shows, music, and other modern cultural phenomena. They are great for players who follow trends and love entertainment. These Scattergories lists are ideal for adults and teens.

Pop culture and entertainment Scattergories lists focus on movies, TV shows, music, and others. Photo: The Good Brigade

Superheroes and villains

Netflix series

Famous YouTubers

Characters from Star Wars

Famous singers

Famous video game characters

Songs by Taylor Swift

Famous Instagram influencers

Country music stars

Characters from Harry Potter

Movie characters

Cartoon characters

Boy bands

Famous paintings

Famous sports teams

Popular rappers

Celebrities on reality TV

Disney movies

Musicals

Characters from The Simpsons

Love songs

Romcom movie titles

Teen idols

Foods and drinks lists

These categories focus on what you eat and drink. They cover everything from cuisines to desserts, ideal for foodies and culinary enthusiasts.

Fast food restaurants

Pizza toppings

Cooking shows

Breakfast foods

Vegetables

Types of Pasta

Beverages

Junk foods

Types of cheese

Popular restaurants

Spices or seasonings

Condiments

Holidays and celebrations Scattergories lists are perfect for themed Scattergories games around special occasions. Photo: FatCamera

Types of meat

Weird ice cream flavours

Sandwich fillings

Desserts

Holiday foods

Cuisines of the world

Foods you eat with your hands

Foods that are spicy

Ingredients in a salad

Foods you eat for breakfast

Foods found in a salad

Holiday-themed lists

Holiday-themed categories revolve around holidays and celebrations, making them perfect for themed Scattergories games around special occasions.

Halloween costumes

Christmas traditions

Thanksgiving foods

Valentine’s Day gifts

Easter activities

Things found at a Christmas market

Things you see at Halloween

Famous Christmas songs

Types of candy canes

Items in a Christmas stocking

Things people buy for Black Friday

Famous Holiday characters

Winter holiday foods

Items found in an Easter basket

Things you do on New Year's Eve

Famous holiday movies

Travel and Geography lists

Travel and geography categories highlight places, landmarks, and adventures. These Scattergories lists are ideal for geography buffs.

Famous landmarks

U.S. States

Cities in Europe

Countries in Asia

Capitals of the world

Places you visit on a cruise

Beaches of the world

Famous castles

Cities that start with “L”

Tourist attractions

Islands

National parks

Popular Honeymoon destinations

Cities in South America

Types of transportation

Famous monuments

Things found in airports

Things in the ocean

Mountains or hills

Rivers or lakes

Fruits that start with “A”

Herbs or spices

Edible plants

Things found in the sky

Things you find at the beach

Types of trees

Things found in space

Weather phenomena

Objects and everyday things lists

These categories cover common objects found in daily life, ranging from household items to everyday tools.

Scattergories is a quick and simple game that works great for team bonding. Photo: Authentic Images

Things you find in the bathroom

Items in a backpack

Household appliances

Items found in an office

Items in a purse or wallet

Things you see at the dentist

Things you find in a junk drawer

Items in a toolbox

Things in your closet

School supplies

Things found in the garage

Things in the living room

Things in a junkyard

Things you find on a desk

Things that use batteries

Items you buy at a gas station

Objects that are round

Things you can’t live without

Items you find in a first-aid kit

People and professions lists

These categories centre around famous people and various professions, making the game fun for those with a broad knowledge of jobs or famous personalities.

Professions in the medical field

Famous athletes

Types of doctors

Famous authors

Famous chefs

Superhero names

Professions in sports

Types of teachers

Famous scientists

Musicians or bands

Politicians

Supermodels

Famous entrepreneurs

Professions found in a hospital

People you see at the airport

Famous explorers

Famous millionaires

Animals lists

This category focuses on different types of animals, encouraging players to think of various species, habitats, or traits. It is ideal for animal lovers and those with a knack for nature knowledge.

Mammals

Animals found in Africa

Marine creatures

Types of fish

Dangerous animals

Insects

Creatures in the desert

Carnivores

Herbivores

Types of dogs

Types of birds

Animals with stripes

Forest animals

Reptiles

Animals with spots

Animals found in the Zoo

Animals in the savanna

Animals kept as pets

Animals that live in trees

Nocturnal animals

Mythical creatures

Animals that can fly

Beauty industry lists

This category involves terms related to beauty, such as products, treatments, and brands. It is perfect for those familiar with cosmetics and skincare trends.

Makeup products

Skincare ingredients

Types of salons

Beauty treatments

Hair care products

Nail products

Cosmetic brands

Types of makeup brushes

Hair tools

Popular fragrances

Beauty trends

Spa services

In the newsroom lists

This category centres on journalism and media, covering everything from roles and tools to types of news coverage.

Types of news

News anchors/reporters

News outlets

Types of media

Famous journalists

Media careers

Newsroom equipment

Things found on a news desk

Education lists

This category includes topics related to schooling, subjects, and educational roles. It is well-suited for those with a background in or passion for education.

Scattergories inspire curiosity and broaden general knowledge. Photo: Valentin Russanov

School subjects

Types of degrees

School supplies

College names

College mascots

Extracurricular activities

Academic institutions

Study tools

Teaching methods

School holidays

School rooms

Types of schools

Classroom furniture

Educational apps

Children's books

Topics in science

How to play Scattergories

Scattergories is all about exercising your creative thinking skills. It is straightforward to learn, and here are some basic Scattergories rules to remember.

Setup

Rounds: The game is played in sets of 3 rounds.

The game is played in sets of 3 rounds. Players: 2 to 6 players.

2 to 6 players. Materials: Scattergories lists (categories), alphabet die or a random letter generator, pen and paper (or the Scattergories game set).

Scattergories lists (categories), alphabet die or a random letter generator, pen and paper (or the Scattergories game set). Timer: Usually set to 3 minutes for each round.

Gameplay

Each player gets a list of categories and a score sheet.

Roll the letter die to determine the starting letter for that round. For example, if you roll a "C," all answers must start with the letter "C."

Players have a set amount of time (usually 3 minutes) to write down one answer for each category that starts with the chosen letter.

Have each player share their answers at the end of the round.

The goal is to come up with answers that no one else has. If two or more players have the same answer, they do not score points for that category.

Scoring points

Players receive one point for each unique answer.

If two or more players write the same answer, no one scores points for that category.

The winner is the player with the most points at the end of the game or round.

In the event of a tie, the tied players play a tie-breaker round.

If an answer seems questionable, players can challenge it. The group votes on whether to accept or reject the answer.

Once the round has been scored, someone should choose another letter, and everyone should play again.

Can you play Scattergories alone?

You can absolutely play Scattergories solo. Playing alone can be a fun way to practice quick thinking and build vocabulary skills.

What is the goal of the Scattergories?

The goal of Scattergories is to create a list of original words related to the random categories provided in the game that start with a selected letter. The person with the highest score wins the game.

How many minutes do you play Scattergories?

In Scattergories, each round typically lasts 2 to 3 minutes.

What skills do Scattergories use?

Scattergories is a game that can help develop communication skills in adults and children. It also requires reading and writing skills.

These entertaining lists of categories are perfect for game nights, parties, or any gathering of friends and family. In addition to being entertaining, they encourage teamwork and collaborative learning among players. You can also play them virtually.

