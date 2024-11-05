200 entertaining Scattergories lists for a night full of fun
Scattergories is a creative-thinking category-based party game published by Milton Bradley in 1988. Scattergories aim to develop unique words or phrases that fit the given categories, starting with a specific alphabet letter. The game is based on a traditional game called Categories. This post has some entertaining Scattergories lists to add to your next game night.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Entertaining Scattergories lists
- How to play Scattergories
- Can you play Scattergories alone?
- What is the goal of the Scattergories?
- How many minutes do you play Scattergories?
- What skills do Scattergories use?
Scattergories is a quick and simple game that works great for team bonding. Aside from being a fun way to interact with friends, answering Scattergories lists challenges your brain by making you come up with clever and creative answers. Below are some entertaining lists for Scattergories that will have both kids and adults exploring their vocabulary and thinking on their feet.
Entertaining Scattergories lists
Scattergories is a family party game that requires word knowledge and quick thinking. Players have one minute to find words beginning with the letter rolled on the die for each of the ten different categories. Below is a compilation of the best entertaining Scattergories lists for your next game.
General funny Scattergories lists
Funny Scattergories lists are everyday, relatable categories to keep the game light and fun. They cover common things people encounter in daily life or random activities.
- Things you find in a mall
- Things you bring on vacation
- Movie titles
- TV shows
- Types of weather
- Items in the kitchen
- Things you wear
- Ice cream flavours
- Things that are red
- Candy types
- Board games
- Restaurant names
- Types of trees
- Cities in Europe
- Things you do at a party
- Things that are green
- Countries in Asia
- Sports played indoors
Pop culture and entertainment lists
These categories focus on movies, TV shows, music, and other modern cultural phenomena. They are great for players who follow trends and love entertainment. These Scattergories lists are ideal for adults and teens.
- Superheroes and villains
- Netflix series
- Famous YouTubers
- Characters from Star Wars
- Famous singers
- Famous video game characters
- Songs by Taylor Swift
- Famous Instagram influencers
- Country music stars
- Characters from Harry Potter
- Movie characters
- Cartoon characters
- Boy bands
- Famous paintings
- Famous sports teams
- Popular rappers
- Celebrities on reality TV
- Disney movies
- Musicals
- Characters from The Simpsons
- Love songs
- Romcom movie titles
- Teen idols
Foods and drinks lists
These categories focus on what you eat and drink. They cover everything from cuisines to desserts, ideal for foodies and culinary enthusiasts.
- Fast food restaurants
- Pizza toppings
- Cooking shows
- Breakfast foods
- Vegetables
- Types of Pasta
- Beverages
- Junk foods
- Types of cheese
- Popular restaurants
- Spices or seasonings
- Condiments
- Types of meat
- Weird ice cream flavours
- Sandwich fillings
- Desserts
- Holiday foods
- Cuisines of the world
- Foods you eat with your hands
- Foods that are spicy
- Ingredients in a salad
- Foods you eat for breakfast
- Foods found in a salad
Holiday-themed lists
Holiday-themed categories revolve around holidays and celebrations, making them perfect for themed Scattergories games around special occasions.
- Halloween costumes
- Christmas traditions
- Thanksgiving foods
- Valentine’s Day gifts
- Easter activities
- Things found at a Christmas market
- Things you see at Halloween
- Famous Christmas songs
- Types of candy canes
- Items in a Christmas stocking
- Things people buy for Black Friday
- Famous Holiday characters
- Winter holiday foods
- Items found in an Easter basket
- Things you do on New Year's Eve
- Famous holiday movies
Travel and Geography lists
Travel and geography categories highlight places, landmarks, and adventures. These Scattergories lists are ideal for geography buffs.
- Famous landmarks
- U.S. States
- Cities in Europe
- Countries in Asia
- Capitals of the world
- Places you visit on a cruise
- Beaches of the world
- Famous castles
- Cities that start with “L”
- Tourist attractions
- Islands
- National parks
- Popular Honeymoon destinations
- Cities in South America
- Types of transportation
- Famous monuments
- Things found in airports
- Things in the ocean
- Mountains or hills
- Rivers or lakes
- Fruits that start with “A”
- Herbs or spices
- Edible plants
- National parks
- Things found in the sky
- Things you find at the beach
- Types of trees
- Things found in space
- Weather phenomena
Objects and everyday things lists
These categories cover common objects found in daily life, ranging from household items to everyday tools.
- Things you find in the bathroom
- Items in a backpack
- Household appliances
- Items found in an office
- Items in a purse or wallet
- Things you see at the dentist
- Things you find in a junk drawer
- Items in a toolbox
- Things in your closet
- School supplies
- Things found in the garage
- Things in the living room
- Things in a junkyard
- Things you find on a desk
- Things that use batteries
- Items you buy at a gas station
- Objects that are round
- Things you can’t live without
- Items you find in a first-aid kit
People and professions lists
These categories centre around famous people and various professions, making the game fun for those with a broad knowledge of jobs or famous personalities.
- Professions in the medical field
- Famous athletes
- Types of doctors
- Famous authors
- Famous chefs
- Superhero names
- Professions in sports
- Types of teachers
- Famous scientists
- Musicians or bands
- Politicians
- Supermodels
- Famous entrepreneurs
- Professions found in a hospital
- People you see at the airport
- Famous explorers
- Famous millionaires
Animals lists
This category focuses on different types of animals, encouraging players to think of various species, habitats, or traits. It is ideal for animal lovers and those with a knack for nature knowledge.
- Mammals
- Animals found in Africa
- Marine creatures
- Types of fish
- Dangerous animals
- Insects
- Creatures in the desert
- Carnivores
- Herbivores
- Types of dogs
- Types of birds
- Animals with stripes
- Forest animals
- Reptiles
- Animals with spots
- Animals found in the Zoo
- Animals in the savanna
- Animals kept as pets
- Animals that live in trees
- Nocturnal animals
- Mythical creatures
- Animals that can fly
Beauty industry lists
This category involves terms related to beauty, such as products, treatments, and brands. It is perfect for those familiar with cosmetics and skincare trends.
- Makeup products
- Skincare ingredients
- Types of salons
- Beauty treatments
- Hair care products
- Nail products
- Cosmetic brands
- Types of makeup brushes
- Hair tools
- Popular fragrances
- Beauty trends
- Spa services
In the newsroom lists
This category centres on journalism and media, covering everything from roles and tools to types of news coverage.
- Types of news
- News anchors/reporters
- News outlets
- Types of media
- Famous journalists
- Media careers
- Newsroom equipment
- Things found on a news desk
Education lists
This category includes topics related to schooling, subjects, and educational roles. It is well-suited for those with a background in or passion for education.
- School subjects
- Types of degrees
- School supplies
- College names
- College mascots
- Extracurricular activities
- Academic institutions
- Study tools
- Teaching methods
- School holidays
- School subjects
- School rooms lESBIAN
- Types of schools
- Classroom furniture
- Educational apps
- Children's books
- Topics in science
How to play Scattergories
Scattergories is all about exercising your creative thinking skills. It is straightforward to learn, and here are some basic Scattergories rules to remember.
Setup
- Rounds: The game is played in sets of 3 rounds.
- Players: 2 to 6 players.
- Materials: Scattergories lists (categories), alphabet die or a random letter generator, pen and paper (or the Scattergories game set).
- Timer: Usually set to 3 minutes for each round.
Gameplay
- Each player gets a list of categories and a score sheet.
- Roll the letter die to determine the starting letter for that round. For example, if you roll a "C," all answers must start with the letter "C."
- Players have a set amount of time (usually 3 minutes) to write down one answer for each category that starts with the chosen letter.
- Have each player share their answers at the end of the round.
- The goal is to come up with answers that no one else has. If two or more players have the same answer, they do not score points for that category.
Scoring points
- Players receive one point for each unique answer.
- If two or more players write the same answer, no one scores points for that category.
- The winner is the player with the most points at the end of the game or round.
- In the event of a tie, the tied players play a tie-breaker round.
- If an answer seems questionable, players can challenge it. The group votes on whether to accept or reject the answer.
- Once the round has been scored, someone should choose another letter, and everyone should play again.
Can you play Scattergories alone?
You can absolutely play Scattergories solo. Playing alone can be a fun way to practice quick thinking and build vocabulary skills.
What is the goal of the Scattergories?
The goal of Scattergories is to create a list of original words related to the random categories provided in the game that start with a selected letter. The person with the highest score wins the game.
How many minutes do you play Scattergories?
In Scattergories, each round typically lasts 2 to 3 minutes.
What skills do Scattergories use?
Scattergories is a game that can help develop communication skills in adults and children. It also requires reading and writing skills.
These entertaining lists of categories are perfect for game nights, parties, or any gathering of friends and family. In addition to being entertaining, they encourage teamwork and collaborative learning among players. You can also play them virtually.
Legit.ng published an article about cool water names for boys and girls. Names are an important part of people's identity. A name gives someone a sense of belonging in society. One is names according to their culture and family links.
If you become a parent soon, consider these water names for your baby. Water is an essential commodity; without it, there is no life. It symbolises power, life, and wisdom. Water also represents freshness and fertility in society. Check out the article for more.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com