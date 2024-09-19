70 funniest taco puns that will make you taco the town

Tacos are a delicious treat and a source of endless punny fun! You can use the renowned Mexican dish as a key ingredient to any great get-together. Taco puns provide a savoury way to bond with friends over shared humour. You can say these taco puns while eating to make your friends burst with fillings all over the table. Here are the funniest taco puns that will spice up your day.

Taco puns will add flavour to your conversations and brighten your day. Photo: Compassionate Eye Foundation/Steven Errico (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Taco puns can add flavour to any conversation when properly used. Whether you are at a taco-themed party or trying to liven up Taco Tuesday, there is always room for a clever play on words. These puns will make you chuckle and remind you how something as simple as a taco can spark creativity and humour.

70 funniest taco puns

Taco puns are a fun and quirky way to bring light humour into your day. You can bombard these taco puns while chatting with friends or writing a witty caption. Check out this collection of the funniest taco puns to add flavour to your conversations.

Short funny taco puns

Sometimes, the best jokes are the simplest, and short taco puns pack a lot of humour in just a few words. These quick-witted quips are perfect for anyone who appreciates a burst of good laughter.

I’m the most taco-tive girl here baby!

Yes, I’m into fitness. Fitness a whole taco in my mouth.

I am like a taco; I have fillings too.

I can't make everyone happy; I'm not a taco.

Taco ’bout a delicious dilemma!

Holy guacamole, it’s taco time!

My mind says gym but on the other hand my heart screams tacos.

Every now and then, I fall apart (like a taco).

We go together like tacos and Tuesdays.

It’s taco time to do what you always wanted.

Keep the flowers, buy me tacos.

Don’t want to taco 'bout it? Nacho problem!

Taco your time!

Salsa your way into taco heaven.

Taco ’bout a party in my mouth!

Wrap your appetite around these tacos.

Tacos: the tortilla of my dreams.

Cute taco puns

Cute taco puns have a perfect twist of humour and sweetness. Photo:RyanJLane (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you want something that combines humour with a dash of sweetness, cute taco puns are your go-to. These playful puns have a charming twist that makes them perfect for sharing with friends, family, or even on social media.

Don't go bacon my heart; taco bout love instead.

A taco in the hand is worth two in the truck.

Did you hear about the taco who became a coach? He gave some shell-shattering advice!

Sometimes I want you to pin me up against the door, kiss me and whisper to my ear ‘I brought tacos.’

Do not text me that you miss me. Text me that you are outside my door with tacos. Remember, actions, not words.

Do you know what happened when I followed my heart? –My heart led me to Taco Bell.

Do you know what the taco said to the guacamole? – ‘Avocado adoration for you.

You will never see me cry and eat tacos at the same time, because tacos are life.

Why do tacos never feel guilty? They’re good at shellf-defense!

Do you know what the best meditation is? Inhale tacos, exhale negativity.

What type of tortilla chip dip would a religious person prefer? Gauca-holy.

Do you know what I am really grateful for? – That I don’t have to go hunting for my favourite food because, honestly, I do not know where tacos live.

What does a chicken taco say? – Guawk, guawk.

What do you call a semi-aquatic reptile that loves Mexican food? A tacodile.

Seven whole days without tacos makes one weak.

Trying to decide what to order? There are so many delicious tacos to choose from. Taco your time.

When life gives you lemons, squeeze them on your tacos

Taco ’bout plans; I shell always be up for them.

Jokes about tacos

Jokes about tacos are perfect for a quick laugh with friends. Photo: SolStock (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mixing tacos with a good joke creates an unbeatable pairing. These taco jokes range from groan-worthy to laugh-out-loud funny, offering something for everyone. Below are some taco jokes perfect for any party or a quick laugh during a conversation with a friend.

How do tacos say grace? Lettuce pray.

Did you hear about the new Mexican restaurant? It’s the taco the town!

Why don’t you want to “taco” ‘bout it? ‘Cause I’m “nacho” friend anymore.

Why shouldn’t you trust tacos? Because they always spill the beans.

Did you hear about the tortilla rebellion? It was a hostile taco-ver.

What happens every time I eat tortillas for breakfast? I have a spec-taco-lar day.

Why did the taco start a band? It had great taste in music!

Why did the taco go to school? To become a smarty salsa.

What did the taco say to the guacamole? “You complete me.”

Did you see today’s forecast? It’s gonna be cold today and hot “tamale.”

What did one taco say to the other at the gym? “Let’s taco ’bout fitness.”

Why are tacos so depressed? Because they’re always falling apart.

Why did the taco blush? Because it saw the salad dressing!

Why was the taco afraid of the nacho? It knew it was nacho friend anymore.

Why did the taco visit the psychologist? It had too many layers.

How do you make a taco laugh? Tell it a corny joke.

What do tacos use to fix a flat tire? Guacamole!

Clever taco puns

Clever taco puns blend creativity with humour. Photo: Buchandbee (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

For those who appreciate a bit of wit, clever taco puns offer a more thoughtful approach to taco humour. These puns blend creativity with intelligence, making them fun to share with anyone who enjoys a good play on words. Here are clever puns for inspiration.

Taco chefs live their lives by season the moment.

Why are tortillas such bad conversationalists? They always tacover you!

We’re going to get Mexican food, whether you want to or not. Are you going taco-ooperate?

Why did the baker open a tortilla factory? For the extra dough.

I packed you an extra taco—just in queso you need it!

What does a taco say on St. Patrick’s Day? “Taco’ the mornin’ to you!”

What is a restaurant for robots called? Dell Taco.

A taco’s favourite musical genre? Wrap music, of course!

Did you hear about the taco who played soccer? It loved to kick around beans and cheese.

When the taco expert was asked for advice, she said, "Wrap it up nicely, and you'll always taste success."

Don’t eat too many tacos—you’ll put yourself into a tacoma!

My love for tacos is nacho business, but I’ll tell you anyway.

Lettuce taco ’bout how much we love these crunchy creations.

Never burrito yourself under pressure; stay cool.

Sour cream of the crop; that's what your taco humour is.

Don’t go making taco jokes if you’re not ready to guac the walk.

It's safe to say your humour makes me taco ’bout you all day!

It’s nacho ordinary party when tacos are involved.

What are taco puns?

Taco puns are witty and playful wordplays based on tacos and related food terms. They often involve food-related phrases or puns that combine the fun of tacos with witty language.

What makes a good taco pun?

A good taco pun cleverly uses words related to tacos, ingredients, or Mexican cuisine. Typically, it involves using double meanings or homophones to create humour. Taco puns should be easily understood and elicit a smile or laugh from others.

What is a good taco pun for a party?

A good taco pun for a party should be light-hearted, witty, and relevant to the occasion. It works best when it is easy to understand and ties into the theme of tacos, food, or celebrations.

Can you use taco puns for social media posts?

Taco puns make great captions for social media platforms like Instagram and X (Twitter). They are short, sweet, and guaranteed to grab attention.

These taco puns are a delightful way to add flavour to your humour, making every moment with friends more enjoyable. Whether you are wrapping up a conversation or want to taco-bout something punny, these jokes are guaranteed to hit the right note.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about the funniest Yo Mama jokes of all time to roast your best friend. These jokes are a lively and engaging form of humour with your pals.

Yo mama jokes have long been a staple of light-hearted banter and playful teasing, transcending generations and cultural boundaries. Whether you want a light-hearted laugh or a full-blown blast, these hilarious Yo Mama jokes will leave you chuckling. Read on to discover some of the best Yo Mama jokes that will have everyone laughing and lighten up any conversation.

Source: Legit.ng