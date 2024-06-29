70+ amusing jokes for teens that will have you rolling

Sometimes, getting your teen to laugh aloud is more challenging than many would presume. At times, adolescence can be stressful due to academic pressures, social changes, and self-discovery. Jokes for teens serve as conversation starters by making interactions more relaxed and enjoyable. Check out these hilarious teenage jokes guaranteed to crack up your adolescent buddies

Jokes for teens make conversations more relaxed and enjoyable. Photo: Maskot/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Befriending your teen is a perfect way to boost your friendship and bring you and your friends joy whenever you are together. When it comes to finding funny jokes for teens, it is crucial to consider their varied interests and cultural sensitivities. These jokes are clean, cheesy, and a perfect way to brighten the mood.

Funny jokes for 11-13-year-olds

Funny jokes for 11-13-year-olds not only lighten the mood but also help build social connections and ease the transition from childhood to adolescence. Below is a collection of jokes ideally suited for this age group.

Why don't scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything!

Why did God create man before He made a Woman? Because we all need a rough draft before the final version.

Why was the photograph sent to prison? Because it was framed.

Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field!

What do you call a dinosaur that’s sleeping? A dino-snore!

Why was the man running around his bed? Because he wanted to catch up on his sleep.

Why should you tell a joke when standing on ice? Because it can crack up anytime.

What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear.

Why can't you give Elsa a balloon? Because she will let it go.

The peanut butter was scared of sharing a secret. Why? Because it knows that you will spread it.

An ad looking for a deep sea diver will read as? A person who can work under pressure!

Why do pimples make the worst kinds of prisoners? Because they keep breaking out all the time!

Why did the music teacher go to jail? Because she got caught with too many notes.

Why was the computer cold? It left its Windows open.

What’s a teenager called who is home due to COVID-19 called? Quaran-teen

What is that one thing that you can never throw but always catch? It’s your breath.

What did one wall say to the other wall? I'll meet you at the corner.

Dad jokes for teens

These jokes provide a fun way to connect with family and friends. Photo: unsplash.com, @vitalvoiceoflove (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dad jokes can be both amusing and endearing for teens, providing a fun way to connect with family and friends. Check out these dad jokes for teens for inspiration.

Did you hear about the cleaners who went to space? They ended up scrubbing the mission.

I adopted a dog from a blacksmith. As soon as I brought him home, he made a bolt for the door.

Why don’t skeletons fight each other? They don’t have the guts.

How do you make a tissue dance? You put a little boogie in it.

What should you do if your puppy isn't feeling well? Take him to the dog-tor.

Why are most people tired on April 1? They've just finished a 31-day March.

What did the tree say when spring finally arrived? What a re-leaf.

Did you hear about the guy who drank invisible ink? He's at the hospital waiting to be seen.

Why did the invisible man turn down the job offer? He couldn’t see himself doing it.

Why did the man bring his watch to the bank? He wanted to save time.

Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing.

Did you hear about the fire at the shoe factory? Unfortunately, many soles were lost.

Did you hear about the cat that ate a lemon? Now it’s a sour puss.

What's the best way to catch a fish? Ask someone to throw it to you.

What’s green and has wheels? Grass. I lied about the wheels.

I told my computer I needed a break, and now it won’t stop sending me Kit-Kats.

What did the janitor say when he jumped out of the closet? Supplies!

Clean jokes for teens

Clean jokes for teens are perfect for school settings, family gatherings, and any social scenario. Photo: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Clean jokes for teens offer a refreshing and inclusive way to enjoy laughter without offending others. They are perfect for school settings, family gatherings, and any social scenario where respect and fun go hand in hand. Below is a collection of teenage jokes and one-liners that will have teens chuckling while keeping the atmosphere positive.

Why did the Sun skip going to college? It already had a million degrees.

Did you hear about the deer that went to the dentist? It had buck teeth.

What did one eye say to the other? "Between you and me, something smells."

What did the grape do when it got stepped on? Nothing, it just let out a little wine.

What’s the best way to watch a fly fishing tournament? Live stream.

Why did the coffee file a police report? It got mugged.

Why are snowmen so easy to get along with? Because they're very chill.

Why do bees have sticky hair? Because they use honeycombs.

What do you call a police officer who won't get out of bed? An undercover cop.

What happens to a frog’s car when it breaks down? It gets toad.

If you have 13 apples in one hand and 11 oranges in the other, what do you have? Big hands.

How does a cucumber become a pickle? It goes through a jarring experience.

Why don’t some couples go to the gym? Because some relationships don’t work out.

Did you hear about a baker who got dough for his birthday? It was just what he kneaded.

Why shouldn't you play games with big cats? Because sometimes they're cheetahs.

What happens to cows that get too much sun? They turn into evaporated milk.

How do you get a squirrel's attention? Act like a nut.

Short jokes for 13-year-olds

Short jokes offer a quick wit of memorable moments. Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Short jokes pack a punch with their quick wit and simplicity. Here is a collection of short jokes for 13-year-olds to put a smile on their faces.

Why did the dog score so well in exams? Because it has been the teacher’s pet.

How do basketball players always stay cool? They sit near their fans.

What is a teenager who never grows called? Constantine.

Did you hear about the cow that couldn't produce milk? It was an udder disaster.

What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese.

Why did the robber wash his clothes before leaving the bank? He wanted to make a clean getaway.

What do you call an alligator in a vest? An investigator.

Why did the girl keep her money in the freezer? She wanted cold cash.

How do mountains keep themselves warm during winter? Snowcaps.

Why did the teacher use the window as a blackboard? Because the teacher wanted the lesson to be transparent and clear to students.

What did the earthquake say when it was done? Sorry, my fault!

Why did God supposedly make men before He made women? Because everyone needs a rough draft.

Did you hear about the broken guitar for sale? It comes with no strings attached.

How did the hipster burn the roof of his mouth? He bit into his pizza before it was cool.

What do you call a can opener that doesn't work? A can't opener.

Why do teenage girls travel in odd-numbered groups? Because they can't even.

What should you do when no one laughs at your chemistry jokes? Keep going until you get a reaction.

Knock-knock jokes for teens

Knock-knock jokes easily resonate with teens. Photo: Stephen Zeigler/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Knock-knock jokes are timeless favourites for many, and their charm easily resonates with teens. Check out an assortment of knock-knock jokes that will keep teens entertained and amused.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Cook. Cook who? Cook, who— are you calling me crazy?

Knock, knock! Who's there? Diane. Diane who? I'm Diane to come in, open the door.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Waddle. Waddle who? Waddle you give me to stop knocking?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Arthur. Arthur who? Arthur any more knock-knock jokes?

Knock, knock! Who's there? Whale. Whale who? Whale, whale, whale, who do we have here?

Knock, knock! Who's there? Viper. Viper who? Viper nose, it's running. Ew.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Hike. Hike who? I didn’t know you wrote poetry.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Dublin. Dublin who? I'm Dublin down on telling these knock-knock jokes.

Knock, knock. Who's there? Water. Water who? Water you doing today?

Knock, knock! Who's there? Espresso. Espresso who? Espresso yourself, then everyone will know how you feel.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Dora Belle. Dora Belle who? Dora Belle is broken; that's why I'm knocking.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Herd. Herd who? Herd you the first time you knocked.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Feline. Feline who? Feline pretty good, thanks for asking.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Roach. Roach who? Roach you a song, but I forgot the words.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Bear. Bear who? Bear with me; we aren't done yet.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dough. Dough who? Dough you wish there were more knock-knock jokes?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Dawn. Dawn who? Dawn tell any more knock-knock jokes.

Are dad jokes for teens funny?

Dad jokes can be funny for teens. Their cheesy, pun-filled nature often elicits genuine laughter or playful groans, making them a fun and endearing way to connect with them.

What makes jokes for teens effective?

Jokes for teens are effective when they are relatable, current, and age-appropriate. These jokes should resonate with teens' interests, cultural references, and developmental stages.

These amusing jokes for teens provide a delightful way to share laughs, strengthen bonds, and lighten the mood in any social setting. Feel free to share them with friends, family, and classmates to create memorable moments of laughter and joy.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about the funniest Yo Mama jokes of all time to roast your best friend. Yo mama jokes can create a lively and engaging form of humour with your pals.

Yo mama jokes have long been a staple of lighthearted banter and playful teasing, transcending generations and cultural boundaries. Read on to discover the best Yo Mama jokes you can share with friends.

Source: Legit.ng