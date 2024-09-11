70 powerful chakra affirmations for balance and inner peace

Chakras are the body's energy centres that preserve equilibrium and overall health. They are thought to affect the body's energy flow, affecting mental and physical wellness. Affirmations are positive words used to promote positivity and a sense of empowerment. Chakra affirmations are used to encourage harmony and balance among the energy centres.

People can focus their purpose and attention on developing the particular traits connected with each chakra by repeating affirmations linked to that chakra. Positive ideas and visualizations rewire your subconscious mind and clear the chakra blockages.

Powerful chakra affirmations

Chakra is a Sanskrit term that means "wheel" or "circle." These energy wheels or disks correspond to a primary organ and nerve bundle. Affirmations impact your subconscious mind and chakras. Here are some chakra affirmations to use every day to practice mindfulness and strengthen the body's relationship with its wisdom.

Root chakra affirmations (Muladhara)

The root chakra is at the base of the spine. It is linked to our ties to the planet, survival, well-being, abundance, family, passion, and progress in life. Root chakra affirmations are positive comments that characterize a desirable circumstance, behaviour, or objective that you wish to accomplish.

I am connected and grounded to the Earth's energy.

I have the support I need to navigate difficult situations.

I am safe and protected at all times.

I trust the universe to provide for all my needs.

I have everything I need.

I am rooted in the present moment.

As I breathe in, I am aware of my connection to the universe, and as I exhale, I feel my roots deepen and strengthen and feel safe in my body.

I have access to all the resources I need to thrive and survive.

I am in harmony with my surroundings.

I release all my doubts and fears.

Affirmations for sacral chakra (Svadhistana)

The sacral chakra is located in the inner pelvis and lower abdomen. It is linked to sexuality, creativity, vitality, and interpersonal relationships. The process of mentally or out loudly repeating the affirmations for the sacral chakra fosters creativity and motivation while drawing in possibilities for growth and achievement.

I allow myself to experience pleasure in all aspects of my life.

I am in touch with my emotional needs and take full responsibility for my happiness.

I am confident in my power and ability to manifest my desires.

My creative energy flows effortlessly.

I honour and respect my boundaries and the boundaries of others.

I express my feelings honestly and without judgment.

I honour the sacred body in which my soul resides.

I let go of self-doubt and welcome the endless possibilities of my creativity.

I am confident in my identity and embrace my uniqueness.

I allow my life to be a free flow of joy, creativity, and expression.

Heart chakra affirmations (Anahata)

The heart chakra is located at the heart, an important part that supports our physical, mental, and spiritual health. It is responsible for relationships, love, beauty, compassion, and connection. The heart chakra is related to transformation, or the notion that individuals may overcome their suffering and welcome a future that is better, healthier, and full of love.

I am worthy of all the love that comes my way.

I love myself to the fullest.

I am grateful for the abundance of love and joy in my life.

I radiate love and positivity.

I am a magnet for love and happiness.

I am surrounded by love.

I give from the abundance of my heart.

I show compassion for myself always.

My heart is filled with peace and harmony.

I am worthy of unending compassion.

Solar plexus chakra affirmations (Manipura)

The solar plexus chakra is located in the upper belly. It is the hub for personal power and self-worth and stands for self-assurance, confidence, individuality, and a strong sense of self.

I am capable of achieving my dreams and goals.

I trust in my inner wisdom to guide me.

I love and accept myself unconditionally.

I honour my uniqueness and express myself with confidence.

I use my power to create a positive change in my life.

I have the power to shape my destiny.

I am aligned with my purpose.

I am worthy of success and achievement.

I welcome new experiences into my life.

I am the master of my own life.

Throat chakra affirmations (Vishuddha)

The throat chakra is located at the base of the throat. It is associated with leadership, freedom of expression, responsibility, and communication. Affirmations related to the throat chakra can help in communication and expression. It requires perseverance, practice, and positive thinking.

I am a good listener and understand the power of silence.

My words have power and impact.

I speak with love and kindness towards myself and others.

I speak with clarity and confidence.

I am an excellent communicator.

I use my words to inspire and empower myself and those around me.

I am open and honest in all my communications.

I have the power to tame my tongue.

I am open to the healing power of my words.

I trust my ability to speak for what is right more than anything else.

Third eye chakra affirmations (Ajna)

The third eye chakra is situated between the eyebrows. It is the master of insight, intuition, and mental clarity. This chakra is the core of our inner vision and wisdom, affecting our capacity to see beyond the material world. Third eye chakra affirmations are essential to develop decision-making power.

I trust in my intuition always.

I am open to receiving divine inspiration and insight.

I am connected to my higher power.

My inner vision guides me toward my true path.

I embrace the subconscious truth that my dreams reveal.

I choose to tap into my inner wisdom.

I am connected to the wisdom of the universe.

I live in alignment with my authentic self.

Everything in my life is getting better every day.

I trust my inner vision and use it to manifest my desire.

Crown chakra affirmations (Sahasrara)

The crown chakra is located on the top of the head. It is connected to the higher self, spirituality, enlightenment, divine wisdom, unity with the cosmos, consciousness, creativity, and optimism. Affirmations for the crown chakra will help you live a prosperous life and accomplish your divine purpose.

I am my highest, most authentic self.

I am living my divine purpose and thriving.

I am loved, cherished, and adored by the universe.

I am aligned with the divine light within me.

I am connected to all that is.

I am in touch with the eternal nature of my being.

I am on the perfect path for my life purpose. I become more enlightened each day.

I am beautiful and radiant.

The universe brings abundance and prosperity into my life.

I am a source of wisdom and divine inspiration.

What happens when all 7 chakras are activated?

The seven chakras are the body's seven principal energy centres. When all seven chakras are fully open, the body, mind, and spirit are in perfect harmony. When activated, Chakras must be balanced and aligned for energy to flow through them in all directions.

Which chakra is activated by chanting OM?

OM is a mantra that activates the crown chakra. In Sanskrit, OM means "source" or "supreme." When you say this with your affirmations for the crown chakra, you physically acknowledge your connection to all beings, the universe, and the divine light of the crown chakra.

Using chakra affirmations regularly enhances general well-being and fosters a closer relationship with one's inner self. To truly participate in the process, you must experience the truth and resonance of the affirmations within oneself in addition to pronouncing them.

