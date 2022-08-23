Most expensive tequila bottles in the world: 20 priciest brands

With origins in Western Mexico, tequila was once considered a peasant drink. Today, bottles retail for as low as $10. But the drink has grown to become classy, and some expensive tequila bottles in the world are now sold for millions of dollars.

Tequila is loved for cocktails, shots, and sipping. But what makes tequila expensive? The quality and maturity of the agave plant, age, purity, flavour intensity, and bottle design all play a role in the pricing of a bottle.

The most expensive tequila bottles ever sold

Like the most expensive scotch bottles, tequila can cost a pretty penny. What is the most expensive tequila in the world?

1. Tequila Ley .925 Diamante

Price : $3.5 million

: $3.5 million Distiller: Hacienda La Capilla

Having held the world record for the world’s most expensive bottle of tequila, Ley .925 broke the record again with the diamante that goes for $3.5 million. The bottle is made of two kilograms of platinum and is encrusted with 4,100 white diamonds.

2. Ley .925 “Pasión Azteca” Ultra Premium

Price : $225,000

: $225,000 Distiller: Hacienda La Capilla

The Ley .925 ultra-premium ‘Pasion Azteca’ held the Guinness World Record for the most expensive tequila ever sold. This six-year-aged drink comes in a platinum, white, and yellow gold bottle. Interestingly, only 33 were produced.

3. Clase Azul 15th Anniversary Edition

Price : $30,000

: $30,000 Distiller: Clase Azul

The 15th-anniversary edition stirred controversy for the hefty price tag. But why is Clase Azul so expensive? Well, this particular edition is pricey because each of the 15 bottles had a unique design, with some encrusted with amber and 24-karat gold.

4. Dos Armadillos ‘Sterling Silver‘ Edition

Price : $10,000

: $10,000 Distiller: Dos Armadillos

The Sterling Silver edition of Dos Armadillos tequila is a handcrafted crystal bottle with a silver sculpture. Made from 8-year-old agave and aged for 54 months, this extra Añejo has vanilla and oak tasting notes.

5. Clase Azul Puebla Limited Edition

Price : $8,875

: $8,875 Distiller: Clase Azul

Clase Azul dominates the list of expensive tequila brands. This limited edition release by Clase Azul was an iconic show of collaboration between Mexico and France. Only 300 bottles were produced, each going for $8,875. Second-hand retailers sell each bottle for as high as $13,000.

6. Patrón En Lalique Serie 3

Price : $7,500

: $7,500 Distiller: Hacienda del Patrón

So far, there have been three series of Patrón En Lalique released. Serie 1 was released in 2015, with only 500 bottles being made. Only 299 bottles of Serie 2 were made and released in 2017. The latest was Serie 3, with only 299 handmade decanters being released in July 2022.

7. Jose Cuervo 250 Aniversario Rolling Stones special edition

Price : $4,000

: $4,000 Distiller: Jose Cuervo (Fabrica La Rojena)

Inspired by the rock band The Rolling Stones, Jose Cuervo released a special edition of their 250 Aniversario extra Añejo tequila from the Cuervo family’s cellar. It comes in a 14-karat gold cast, bearing the band's famous ‘tongue out’ logo, in a leather guitar case.

8. Código 1530 13-Year-Aged

Price : $3,500

: $3,500 Distiller: Código 1530

The Código 1530 13-year Añejo tequila was released in 2021, and only 350 bottles were produced. As the name suggests, the drink was matured for 13 years and finished for 6 months in French cognac casks. It goes for around $2,600 and $3,500.

9. AsomBroso Reserva del Porto

Price : $2,800

: $2,800 Distiller: AsomBroso

The AsomBroso Reserva del Porto is aged in Portuguese port wine barrels for 11 years. It comes in a glass bottle with art at the bottom. Italian artist Luciano Gambaro designed it, which took him two years to complete. The bottle comes in a wooden box with a drawer for the stopper.

10. Patrón x Guillermo Del Toro

Price : $2,500

: $2,500 Distiller: Hacienda del Patrón

The Patrón x Guillermo Del Toro is a perfect intersection between the worlds of film and tequila. The renowned and Oscar-nominated Mexican film director collaborated with Patrón Spirits to design the bottle with symbols of Mexican culture, and one shot costs $70.

11. Jose Cuervo 250 Aniversario

Price : $2,250

: $2,250 Distiller: Jose Cuervo

For its 250th anniversary, Jose Cuervo produced two versions of this limited edition tequila. Aside from the Rolling Stones edition, only 495 bottles of the more ‘plain version’ were produced in 2009. At the hefty price of $2,250 a bottle, one shot of the spirit costs $300 on average.

12. Barrique De Ponciano Porfidio

Price : $2,000

: $2,000 Distiller: Destileria Porfidio

The Barrique de Ponciano is a 100% blue agave spirit. Although the bottle may look less extravagant than others on this list, the letters and images are engraved in 21-karat gold. Only 2000 bottles are released annually.

13. 1800 Tequila Colección

Price : $2,000 to $2,700

: $2,000 to $2,700 Distiller: Fabrica La Rojena

40 decanters of the 1800 Tequila Colección were released from the Beckman family's private collection. According to 1800 Tequila, each bottle is unique and designed by famous artists, including Gary Baseman and Hector Velazquez.

14. Cincoro Tequila

Price : Up to $1,800

: Up to $1,800 Distiller: Destiladora del Valle de Tequila

Many celebrities have ventured into the premium alcohol business, like Drake and Bob Dylan, who both have expensive whiskey brands. Michael Jordan joined the ranks in 2019 with his premium drink, Cincoro Tequila.

15. Clase Azul Ultra

Price : $1,200 to $1,800

: $1,200 to $1,800 Distiller: Clase Azul

At the time of its release in 2007, the Clase Azul Ultra sold for between $1,200 and $1,600 a bottle. Naturally, the price rose, and a bottle cost between $1,600 and $1,800 as of 2008. As of 2022, a shot of the premium drink costs up to $300.

16. Casa Dragones Pedro Reyes Epicuro Special Edition

Price : $1,350

: $1,350 Distiller: Casa Dragones

In 2016, Mexican artist Pedro Reyes collaborated with Casa Dragones on a limited edition Joven. He designed the bottle from his art piece, ' Epicuro’, releasing 500 bottles, each hand-engraved.

17. 1993 Fuenteseca Reserva 21 Year Old

Price : Up to $1,075

: Up to $1,075 Distiller: Enrique Fonseca

The 1993 Fuenteseca was made from agave that was planted in 1984. It was harvested in 1993, distilled, allowed to age for 21 years, and bottled in 2014. At 43% ABV, this drink is one of the world’s longest-aged tequilas.

18. Swarovski x Prison Art x Padre Azul Cristalino

Price : $1000

: $1000 Distiller: Tres Mujeres

Only 1000 bottles of the limited edition Padre Azul Cristalino were released in 2019. The super-premium Añejo comes in a stunning bottle created in collaboration with Prison Art, and the cap is a unique numbered skull created by Swarovski.

19. Código 1530 Playboy Rare Hare Añejo

Price : $950

: $950 Distiller: Código 1530

The Código 1530 Playboy edition is indeed a ‘Rare Hare’. Only 1530 bottles of this extra smooth double barrel Añejo were produced in 2021. One bottle costs $950 on Codigi 1530’s official website, but other retailers sell it for as high as $3,000.

20. DeLeón Leóna

Price : $825 to $1000

: $825 to $1000 Distiller: DeLeón

The Leóna is considered the price jewel of the DeLeón portfolio. The glass bottle is tattooed with the DeLeón logo and comes in a leather carrier with a snakeskin-wrapped flask. The drink itself is twice distilled and aged for over a year, creating a smooth cognac-like taste.

The world’s most expensive tequila guarantees a smooth and exquisite taste and is a collector’s item that is sure to increase its value over the years. Collectors are willing to spend millions of dollars on these premium bottles.

