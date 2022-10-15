55 facts about plants to impress the green thumb in your life

Plants are important in the ecosystem, and learning facts about plants will help you realize the critical role they play in supporting life. They have numerous uses, ranging from being a source of medicine, food, and fuel to absorbing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Curious about knowing other plant facts? Here is all you need to know.

You can find plants in most parts of the world, but their existence has been taken for granted. While some of them are grown, other plants grow wildly, yet they all perform critical roles in the ecosystem. If you thought you knew a lot about them, then these facts about plants will surprise you.

Amazing facts about plants for kids

While playing with them, kids get curious and would want to know more about them. These fun facts about plants will make them realize their importance.

Some flowers feed on animals, and they are called carnivorous plants. An example of such a plant is the Venus flytrap.

Animals pollinate most flowering plants, and bees account for 80% of pollination by animals.

Banana derives its name from the Arabic word Banan meaning finger. The fruit has a finger-like shape and hence the name.

Not all plants reproduce through flowers and seeds. Some, like moss and ferns, do not have flowers and reproduce by making spores.

Aquatic plants, also known as hydrophytes, live in water. They can be submerged, emergent, or free floating.

Plants are the main source of food for humans. Out of about 320 thousand plant species, only 2000 species are used for food.

Plants take up carbon dioxide, water, and minerals as they use energy from the sun in a process called photosynthesis.

Contrary to the belief by many people that cucumbers are vegetables, they are fruits because they have seeds.

What makes you cry when cutting onions is the sulphuric acid it produces. The body gets rid of the acid by producing tears.

The grass is the most abundant plant on earth. It makes up 26% of total plant life.

The first cultivated carrots were not orange but white, purple, and yellow. Orange carrots emerged as a result of genetic alterations done over the years.

Bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants in the world. Some bamboo species can grow by a metre per day.

Most plants grow from seeds. Seeds are dispersed by water, wind, explosion, and animals to where they will grow.

Caffeine is a human stimulant, yet it is a pesticide for the coffee plant. It effectively prevents pest invasion on plants.

Facts about flowers you probably did not know

For many people, flowers are the beauty of plants. Most of them are attractive due to their bright petals, and they are used to express love. These fun facts about flowers will help you know them beyond their aesthetic value.

Flowers are the reproductive structures of most plants. Pollination occurs on flowers that form the plant's fruits or seeds.

The corpse flower is the largest in the world. It grows up to 10 feet tall and 3 feet wide. It smells like rotten flesh hence the name.

White flowers have a stronger scent than colourful ones.

Tulips have a high growth rate of about an inch each day. It continues growing at the rate even after its cut.

The common Oleander is the most toxic plant. All the plant is poisonous, from its roots to its leaves.

The rarest flower in the world is Middlemist camellia. Its specimens are in New Zealand and England.

Shenzhen Nongke is the most expensive flower ever sold. It bloomed once in four or five years and was sold at an auction for $202 thousand.

The wild rose has five petals, while the artificial one has about 128 petals.

Extracting one gram of rose oil requires approximately two thousand roses.

There are numerous flower species. Currently, scientists have discovered approximately 270 thousand flowers.

Wolffia is the world’s smallest flower. Its plant is the size of a rice grain, and the flower is like a tiny dot on the plant's surface.

While most flowers require the sun to bloom, others, like moonflowers, bloom at night.

The gas flower is a five-petaled flower that produces a flammable gas.

The first flower to bloom in Hiroshima after the city was bombed in 1945 was the Oleander which was adopted as the city’s official flower.

Fun fact about trees that will surprise you

Trees are among the oldest living organisms on earth. Besides being a major food source, trees have other uses, such as construction materials. Here are other facts you ought to know about them.

Forests are the main source of most life-saving medicines. For instance, more than 60% of anticancer medicine are derived from forests.

Trees are important in the water cycle. They redistribute approximately 90% of the water they absorb from the soil.

Deforestation occurs at an alarming rate of about 10 million hectares of forests annually.

Trees produce oxygen; it takes approximately eight trees to produce enough oxygen for one person every year.

Scientists count tree rings found on its stem to tell how long a tree has lived. The oldest tree on earth is the bristlecone pine in California, USA.

There are about 60 thousand tree species, and Brazil is home to most of them.

The tallest tree on earth is Hyperion. Its highest height is 380 feet (11582 centimetres).

Baobab is also known as the tree of life because it can survive in dry conditions and stores up to 1200 gallons of water.

There are more trees than people on earth. The number of trees is 422 times the human population.

Trees can reduce temperatures by transpiring. They absorb the sun’s radiation and release water into the atmosphere, hence a cooling effect.

Trees significantly contribute to air purification. They absorb carbon dioxide and other toxic gases from the air making it clean.

Wood from forests is an important source of fuel in Africa. Wood takes up about 27% of early supply in Africa.

Forest-based activities in developing countries create approximately 30 million jobs.

A single tree can make up to 300 thousand pencils.

Random facts about plants

Plants have been around for a long time, and many things have been discovered about them. These surprising random plant facts will impress the green thumb in your life.

Elephant grass in Africa can reach a height of 4.5 metres, making elephants hide in them, hence the name.

The oak tree is prone to lightning strikes more than any other tree.

Hickory trees are used to make baseball bats, while Willow trees are best for cricket bats.

The ocean supports more plant lives than land. More than 228,450 species live in the ocean.

A nicely maintained lawn can increase the value of a house by 20%.

The Alnwick Garden is in Northumberland, England, and the garden is full of poisonous plants.

The palm tree has one of the largest seeds in the world and weighs about 18 kilograms.

Some plants get extinct faster than was earlier thought. The fast extinction is called deforestation, climate change, and industrial efforts.

Plants are critical in preventing soil erosion and landslides since they hold soil particles together.

Peanuts are not nuts. While real nuts grow from trees and are found in pods below the earth's surface.

Flowering plants are called angiosperms, while non-flowering plants are gymnosperms.

Onions, potatoes, and apples taste similar when you eat while closing your nose.

Many plants are used as dye plants and can produce different colours, making them the best raw materials for dye.

How best do you now understand plants now? Hopefully, you have learned several facts about plants and their critical roles in the ecosystem. You can also share them with your anthophilous friends.

