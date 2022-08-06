53 funny dinosaur jokes for kids and adults alike to enjoy

Dinosaurs are dangerous animals but their jokes can make anyone laugh. They also allow you to talk about the dangers of climate change and extinction and how palaeontologists work to discover and preserve dinosaur fossils. The list below comprises dinosaur jokes, questions, and puns that will make you laugh out loud.

Kids love dinosaurs, and so do adults. Anyone interested in all things prehistoric will enjoy the funny dinosaur jokes. Have some fun and tell some good old-fashioned dino jokes.

Dinosaur jokes for kids

Sharing funny dinosaur riddles with kids is a better way to get their attention than some good old-fashioned fun. Here are some creative dino kids will love.

What was the name of the fastest dinosaur? The PRONTOsaurus!

Why did the triceratops have three horns on its head? The third horn grew out because he saw two!

Why did Dippy Dino go to school? To show his teachers his new report card.

What do you call a dinosaur that is sleeping? A dino-snore!

How many Brachiosaurs does it take to change a light bulb? One - but they don't know how!

How do dinosaurs say Happy birthday? Dah-nee Dah Dah Dah.

Where do baby dinosaurs come from? A mama T-Rex's belly.

What did the dinosaur put on her steak? Dinosauce, ketchup, mustard, and hot sauce.

Why did the dinosaurs cross the road? They heard the chicken was on the other side.

What do you call a group of dinosaurs? A herd of sauropods

Why couldn't I see any dinosaurs at my house today? There were too many horses in my yard.

What kind of cheese do Triceratops like best? Cheddar

Why did Dippy Dinosaurs love going to school so much? Because the teacher never gave them homework!

Did you hear about the Neanderthal who said dinosaur! in front of everyone during a meeting? No one laughed at first until they found out what he meant!

Which type of eggs would a Triceratops prefer? Egg beaters!

What do you call an intelligent dinosaur? A giant egghead.

Who is the most intelligent animal ever to walk on Earth? Tyrannosaurus rex!

What type of tool does a prehistoric reptile carpenter use? A dino-saw !

Dinosaur jokes for adult

Funny dinosaur quotes are a great way to bring out the inner fun side of you. And this list of funny dinosaur jokes for adults will surely put a smile on your face.

What did one dinosaur say to the other when they saw their reflection? Dude, I'm pretty sure that's not us.

Why was the tyrannosaurus so grumpy? I guess he thought he was king of the jungle.

Why couldn't the dinosaurs find any work? Their skills were outdated. They couldn't keep up with today's economy's demands. There wasn't enough diversity among them.

What do prehistoric children do on Halloween? They dress up as giant animals, like the T-Rex.

What happened when two dinosaurs met on a blind date? They had nothing in common from the start. It didn't end well at all.

What do you call a dinosaur who has left its armour out in the rain? A Stegosaur-rust.

What do you call a dinosaur that never gives up? Try-try-try-ceratops!

What's one way you can tell if a dinosaur is lying? If their lips are moving.

When diners go extinct, what does that mean? We'll never know!

Why did the dinosaurs want more food options? Their usual diet just got old after a while.

What did the dinosaur say to the cashier at the till? Keep the climate change.

What was 30 feet long, had a two-foot-long beak, and left crumbs all over the mattress?

Do you know why dinosaurs are so funny? Because they're constantly making Jurassic Park jokes!

What did the dinosaur say when he saw the puny human? He asked if it was Dino-mite!

What do you call an angry herd of dinosaurs? Dinoflagellates.

Why couldn't the tourist find the T-Rex fossil on his vacation in Australia? Because it was on display at a museum in Tyrannosaurus Valley!

What is a dinosaur's favourite type of cookie? Cookie crusts made with chocolate chips, brown sugar and butter, and oats and flour for extra texture and taste.

How does a velociraptor get up from lying down? It doesn't - because it never sits down!

Funny dinosaur dad jokes

If you love dinosaurs, then these jokes about dinosaurs will have you laughing out loud. And if the person reading this doesn't have any idea of the jokes, here are some dad jokes about the animal that are very popular.

Why didn't the Tyrannosaurus Rex use deodorant? He had no armpits!

What do you call a dinosaur wearing a cowboy hat and boots? Tyrannosaurus Tex!

What do you call a dinosaur with one eye? Eye-saur!

Why did the dinosaur cross the road? The chicken wasn't around yet!

Why did the Archaeopteryx catch the worm? Because it was an early bird!

Why wouldn't the T-Rex get out of bed? He was still dino-SNORING!

What's worse than a giraffe with a sore throat? A tyrannosaur with a giraffe in its throat!

Do you think anything could tricera-top these dinosaur puns? I dino what to tell you, but probably not

What do dinosaurs use on the floors of their kitchens? Rep-tiles.

What do you call a dinosaur with an extensive vocabulary? A thesaurus

Why did the Tyrannosaurus rex cross the road? To get to the other side!

How does a Triceratops know when it's going to rain? Because its weather forecast is on its head!

How do you stop a Stegosaurus from snoring? Tape its mouth shut!

What do you call a dinosaur with four arms and no legs? A good boy!

How can you tell if your house has an Archaeopteryx? It leaves behind footprints in your cereal!

What's big, green, has feathers, and flies? The Loch Ness Monster wearing a Groucho Marx mask!

What time of day does a Parasaurolophus typically sleep? Around 8 PM!

Dinosaur knock-knock jokes

Here is a fantastic collection of humorous dinosaur knock-knock jokes for kids to keep your kids engaged!

I wreck everything

Knock knock!

Who’s there?

Tye.

Tye who?

Tyrannosaurus wrecks everything that gets in his way!

Its me poo

Knock knock!

Who’s there?

Dinosaurp.

Dinosaurp who?

Ha ha, you said dinosaur poo!

I am scared

Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Dino.

Dino who?

Dino, I’m too scared to open the door!

I found a fossil

Knock knock!

Who’s there?

Waddle.

Waddle who?

Waddle I do with this dinosaur fossil I found?

Who do you think was the best?

Knock knock!

Who’s there?

Voodoo.

Voodoo who?

Voodoo you think was the best dinosaur?

Be sure to tell your friends about these funny dinosaur jokes. Share them on social media or use them as a funny opening line to engage someone interested in palaeontology. No matter what, keep laughing.

