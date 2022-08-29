99 one day at a time quotes that will help keep you going

When you feel overwhelmed with the needs of life and the big expectations you have for yourself, you can become doubtful of your future. You may feel too anxious about your future and what it may hold, especially if you look at the present. The best way is to take one day at a time and don't expect the results instantly. These one day at a time quotes will help you look at life from another perspective and help you to move on.

Do you feel overwhelmed? Are you too anxious about what the future holds? Do you lack the strength to keep going? If yes, the best solution to your predicament is to live one day at a time. Here are amazing quotes that will help you love life and stop worrying about the future.

Taking it one day at a time quotes

Taking one day at a time can be a solution for those falling into depression, not knowing what the future holds for them. Here are the best quotes to help them stay focussed.

Everybody is looking for instant success, but it doesn't work that way. You build a successful life one day at a time. – Lou Holtz

If people just took it a day at a time, they'd be a lot happier. – Richard Bachman

The best thing about the future is that it comes one day at a time. – Abraham Lincoln

My motivation is tomorrow, just one day at a time, right? – Rafael Nadal

We do the best we can in life; we take things one day at a time, and sometimes, we all just need a simple reminder of that. – Demi Lovato

God meets our needs one day at a time. – Max Lucado

Life's so full that you just take it one day at a time. – Sheryl Crow

Live one day at a time, and never be afraid. – Tammy Faye Bakker

Take one day at a time. Allow yourself to change. – Paul Henderson

Always remember that the future comes one day at a time. – Dean Acheson

I have never planned a whole lot for the future. It's one day at a time.– Darrell Royal

The future comes one day at a time [so don't fear and try to solve all the worries and problems of the future today].– Dean Acheson

Time is what prevents everything from happening at once. – John Archibald Wheeler

My philosophy is to take one day at a time. I don't worry about the future. Tomorrow is even out of sight for me. – Bobby Darin

Live one day at a time unless you can figure out how to live two. – Dik Browne

I'm still growing; I take each day, one day at a time. – Roy Haynes

Lord, for my sake, teach me to take one day at a time. – Marijohn Wilkins

My parents taught me that life is a burden. But if you take it one day at a time, it's an easy burden. – Andrew Young

One of the best tips to build a good today is to focus only on today. That singular focus makes it a lot easier to find and create the success you want.

A lot of things have been thrown at me in life, and I've gotten through it all without a rule book, taking it one day at a time.

Take it day-by-day quotes

When you are faced with endless obstacles to clear your path, sometimes you may feel tired of moving on. However, taking each challenge day by day will allow you to have hope about tomorrow, and you can be ready to face every obstacle.

The key is this: Meet today's problems with today's strengths. Don't start tackling tomorrow's problems until tomorrow. You do not have tomorrow's strength yet. You simply have enough for today. – Max Lucado

The road to recovery will not always be easy, but I will take it one day at a time, focusing on the moments I've dreamed about for so long. – Amanda Lindhout

Live one day at a time and make it a masterpiece. – Dale West

I try to live my life one day at a time, and if I look too far in advance, I get really stressed. – Hope Solo

People often say that motivation doesn't last. Well, neither does bathing -- that's why we recommend it daily. – Zig Ziglar

Now I'm starting, relatively, to think straight again. I live one day at a time, one hour at a time. What makes it all worthwhile is my children. – Paula Yates

Success happens one day at a time, day after day; consistency wins the race in the end. – Brad Sugars

I remind myself every day just how lucky I am to do what I love! I feel so fortunate, and I'm just trying to take my life one day at a time. – Misty Copeland

Be happy at the moment; that's enough. Each moment is all we need, not more. – Mother Teresa

Waking up this morning, I smile; twenty-four brand new hours are before me. I vow to live fully in each moment and to look at all beings with eyes of compassion. – Thich Nhat Hanh

Begin at once to live, and count each separate day as a separate life. – Seneca

Try dying every day to your old self so that you emerge renewed and young again as the tired mind sheds its load. – Kristin Zambucka

Each morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most. – Buddha

Always hold fast to the present. Every situation, indeed every moment, is of infinite value, for it is the representative of a whole eternity. – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Forever is composed of now. – Emily Dickinson

Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Today is the first day of the rest of your life. – Charles Dederich

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, and concentrate the mind on the present moment. – Buddha

Yesterday is a cancelled check; tomorrow is a promissory note; today is the only cash you have – so spend it wisely. – Kay Lyons

We can't rewind the past, nor fast-forward the future, so today, all we can do is play, record, pause and keep moving until something should press the stop button. – Anthony Liccione

Living one day at a time quotes

The only way to avoid unnecessary life pressures is to appreciate each day and live one day at a time. Here are awesome quotes encouraging you to start living one day at a time.

Life is like ice cream; you have to lick it one day at a time. – Charles M. Schulz

You never know where life will take you, so I take everything I do, I take it one day at a time, and it always leads you to the right place. – Kyle Massey

Live one day at a time, emphasizing ethics rather than rules. – Wayne Dyer

The one thing about the future is that it comes one day at a time. – Jeff Rich

You don't look at the big problem together because I think it's a little intimidating. So you just take it one day at a time, meet the people who are going to meet with you, for you, and who you're going to work for and try to do the best job you can. That's all teamwork, and that's what space travel is about. – Sunita Williams

Do only one thing at a time. It is lazy people who want to do everything at once. – Vikrant Parsai

There's only one day at a time here, then it's tonight, and then tomorrow will be today again. – Bob Dylan

It's not just about getting a song on the radio or appearing on television. It is about helping people change their lives one day at a time. – Yolanda Adams

There's no straighter road to success than exceeding expectations one day at a time. – Robin Crow

No matter how difficult your situation is, you can get through it if you don't look too far into the future and focus on the present moment. You can get through anything one day at a time. – Bob Parsons

One day at a time is all we do. One day at a time is good for you. – John Lennon

One breath at a time. One day at a time. Wake up, and be shredded. Cry for a while. Then stop crying and go about your day. You're not okay, but you're alive and will be okay someday. – Jasinda Wilder

The life of faith is lived one day at a time, and it has to be lived - not always looked forward to as though the "real" living were around the next corner. It is today for which we are responsible. God still owns tomorrow. – Elisabeth Elliot

I just take one day at a time, pray, and know that whatever happens is God's will, so there's nothing I can do to change that. – Javon Ringer

We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit. – Will Durant

I live one day at a time, one day at a time. Yesterday's gone, and tomorrow is blind, so I live one day at a time. – Willie Nelson

I'll never worry about not being successful. I'll just take it one day at a time, one season at a time. And play as hard as I can. – Bo Jackson

I believe in one day at a time; you've got today; that's what you've got. – Al Pacino

I like my life. I've had a good life. I think the reason is my parents taught me that life is a burden. But if you take it one day at a time, it's an easy burden. – Andrew Young

Take it all one day at a time and enjoy the journey. – Kristi Bartlett

Quotes about taking it one day at a time

Looking at the future, you may feel despair, not knowing what to expect. Sometimes you reflect on your past, and when you look into the future, all you see is a failure. The best thing to do is not to look at the last or focus on tomorrow. Instead, live in the moment and live your best.

Live one day at a time. Keep your attention on the present time. Have no expectations. Make no judgements. And give up the need to know why things happen as they do. Give it up! – Caroline Myss

Time is passing by, and it will keep passing by. Do not stress over it, as it will keep passing regardless. Act on your goals one day at a time.

The way to deal with the devil of obesity and diabetes is literally one day at a time. – Stephen Furst

One day at a time is the secret to building momentum.

Things always get better with time; just wait and see. – Clavel Nelson

One small positive thought can change your whole day. – Zig Ziglar

Take life one day at a time because every day is a different day with new challenges. – Penny Streeter

When you wake up, think about winning the day. Don't worry about a week or a month; just think about one day at a time. – Drew Brees

Live your life to the fullest. On each waking day, you will find scores of blessings and opportunities for positive change. Do not let your today be stolen by the unchangeable past or the indefinite future! Today is a new day! – Steve Maraboli

Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out. – Robert Collier

I can't promise you that you'll ever live in a world where people don't hurt your feelings. But I can promise you that if you keep moving and taking one day at a time, the opinions and words of people who hurt you will matter less and less to you. – Taylor Swift

Take life day by day and be grateful for the little things. Don't get caught up in what you can't control. Focus on the positive.

Don't look too far into the future; just look at tomorrow. One day at a time. – Joe Wicks

There is magic in knocking down your most important domino day after day. All you have to do is avoid breaking the chain, one day at a time, until you generate a powerful new habit in your life. – Gary W. Keller

Life at its essence boils down to one day at a time. Today is the day! – Jim Stovall

Life is like an onion; you peel off one layer at a time, and sometimes you weep. – Carl Sandberg

I believe everything has a solution, and I take it one day at a time or one thing at a time. – Lisa Vidal

Now is now, and I live everything one day at a time. – Ronnie Milsap

Don’t ruin a good today by thinking about a bad yesterday. Let it go.

Take life on life’s terms – one day at a time. And have fun while you’re doing it. – Joe Perry

Take life one day at a time quotes

To live peacefully with yourself and others, you must take each day as it comes. Here are some quotes to inspire you to keep winning one day at a time in life.

If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way. – Martin Luther King Jr

The secret of life is to fall seven times and to get up eight times. – Paulo Coelho

The best way to prepare for tomorrow is to concentrate superbly with all your intelligence and enthusiasm on doing today's work. That is the only possible way you can prepare for the future. – Dale Carnegie

Today is our most precious possession. It is our only sure possession. – Dale Carnegie

Life is easier when you take it one day at a time and remember that nothing is permanent. – Lori Deschene

Who knows? I have always lived one day at a time. Probably more adventure and excitement. – Rob Mariano

Big achievements come one small advantage at a time, one step at a time, one day at a time. – Jim Rohn

I still follow that model: just go hard every day, and take it one step at a time. – Ace Hood

Live one day at a time; better yet, make the most of this moment. – Joel Osteen

Smell the roses – taste the wine, One day at a time. – Lynryd Skynryd

I live one day at a time, one hour at a time. – Paula Yates

Each day means a new twenty-four hours. Each day means everything's possible again. You live in the moment, die at the moment, and take it all day at a time. – Day Marie Lu

We all make mistakes, but none of us are mistakes. Take one day at a time. – Nick Vujicic

Life turns on a dime… You've got to live by faith one day at a time. – Eddie Guerrero

You never know the plan. You never know what's going to happen. We are not even promised tomorrow. I just try to focus on one day at a time. – Morgan Wallen

The only courage that matters is the kind that gets you from one moment to the next. – Mignon McLaughlin

I believe that the best way to prepare for a future life is to be kind, live one day at a time, and do the work you can do best, doing it as well as you can. – Elbert Hubbard

I’m just taking it one day at a time. Actually, that’s a total lie. I always think about what’s in front of me. – Julianne Hough

Take each day as it comes. Share it with the people who mean the most to you because life is a jar of memories. Fill it with people who are worth remembering.

Life's hurdles are inevitable, and the only way to keep moving is when you have achievements to be proud of. If you can't make big achievements, just focus on the small ones. The above one day at a time quotes are going to motivate you to keep moving no matter the obstacles you may face.

