80+ savage bad b*tch quotes to put in your Instagram caption

Quotes can help you communicate with others and internalize difficult situations. At times, having a powerful or don't care attitude is all that is required to get over a circumstance, and this is best represented through savage bad b*tch quotes. These quotes have grown fairly common and can be used to demonstrate that one cares less about some situations.

Photo: pexels.com, @godisablejacob (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Have you ever been told you're a savage? Maybe someone stated it harshly to make you feel like you needed to do something. Simply apply these savage statements in your Instagram caption and everyone will be left wondering who you are.

Savage bad b*tch quotes

Savage bad girl quotes are perfect for those who want to show the world that they are indeed a savage bad b*tch. If you want people to know how cool and confident you are, these captions will help.

Confidence starts with yourself. You have to look in the mirror at yourself. You'll give off that energy if you don't like what you see.

I'm not petty. I'm dead-as*s disrespectful, and I will disrespect you if you want to play that petty game. Your feelings will be hurt.

I'm not the type who likes drama, but I'm not afraid to start it.

My dad told me to stay true to myself and never let anyone change who I am or make me think less of myself.

You only need to apologize when you've done something wrong; otherwise, forget it!

Some people think being themselves is lazy, but there's nothing more exhausting than putting on an act for everyone else.

I'm a tough girl and know exactly what I want out of life.

I'm strong and determined, and I know what my goals are. If you want to call me a bi*ch because of it, feel free to do it.

Don't worry about what other people think about you - because we're all just trying our best - and sometimes our best isn't good enough, so why should we care?

I've learned that you shouldn't go through life with a catcher's mitt on both hands—you need to be able to throw something back.

People say I can't stand you like it's supposed to make me feel sorry for them.

In life, you can keep your goals to yourself. People don't have to know what you're doing. It helps you because if you don't succeed, you're the only one who knows. If you do make it, you can shock everyone. You can give them the shock of their lives.

Be careful how you talk to me, my head always stays high, but my middle finger is higher.

I love my curves, tattoos, imperfections, and jiggling thighs. No one said you had to.

Anyone can tell you how great they are, but I prefer seeing it first-hand instead of hearing it second-hand.

Let's be honest: You don't get anywhere by being nice! It's hard work!

To the id*ots who know nothing about me, I point my middle finger at them, and for the b*tches trying to bring me down, I smile at them.

When someone tells me I can't do something, that's when I want to prove them wrong because most of the time, they're right--I probably can't do it!

I won't be remembered as a woman who keeps her mouth shut. I'm okay with that.

Babe, if you stand too close to the heater, you might get melted because plastic melts quickly.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Bad b*tch Instagram captions

Photo: pexels.com, @godisablejacob (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bad b*tch captions are here for when you are feeling extra fierce. Be savage and get ready to be one of the most memorable figures on social media. These baddest quotes are hilarious, but they also work well as a way to boost one's confidence.

D*mn it! I can feel a "f*ck you coming right after an "I don't give a f*ck, and my middle fingers accompany both.

Sorry, I am not picky. I only know what I want.

When life hits you hard, get up and say you hit like a b*tch.

I stopped waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel. I lit that b*tch up myself.

I am done explaining myself. My stuff is too crazy for basic people.

I tried to put myself in your shoes, but they were cheap and ugly, just like you.

Even my middle finger is more significant than your heart.

You deserve respect and love without having to force it out of other people.

You should never let someone make you feel less than you or tell you that your voice doesn't matter.

Lastly, do whatever makes you happy because you are worth it.

Don't be afraid to cancel people from your life. Your time is too precious for half-a*s people.

Keep calm and find peace within yourself because anyone else will run away with it anyways.

I'm not mean, please. I'm only bluntly honest. It's not my making that the truth hurts.

We all got skeletons in our closets. Let them out so we can clap for you.

If someone has been treating you poorly, then walk away because there is always something better.

No one deserves you unless they're worth fighting for.

Karma is just sharpening her nails and finishing her drink. She'll be with you shortly.

If I'm so d*mn perfect, then why do I have so many flaws?

The world needs more people who live their lives being themselves and owning it all.

Being both soft and strong is a combination very few have mastered.

Short savage quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @godisablejacob (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can use these short boss b*tch quotes to describe your current mood. The quotes are perfect for you if you are feeling savage and are a boss bi*ch at the same time.

I'm just me.

I'm not here to make friends.

Savage, not Average.

This world would be better off without people like me.

Bi*ches need to stop hating on me!

You can't compete; you don't compare.

I don't give a f*ck what people think about me!

I'm a king with or without a queen.

If they don't want my honesty, then screw them!

I might have my issues, but it's always right.

They told me I couldn't; that's why I did.

Haters are my favourite.

Envy is the religion of the mediocre.

Don't stop me now!

I don't hold grudges; you just become irrelevant.

I'll never apologize for being myself.

Somebody, please smack some sense into these id*ots!

Let's call a spade a spade.

Pretending won't change anything.

Life goes on.

Catch flights, not feelings.

So, blunt, you can smoke my truth.

If Karma doesn’t hit you, l gladly will.

Sassy b*dass girl quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @dishanlathiya (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do you consider yourself a b*dass girl? Here are some savage quotes that will help you boost your ego and give you the confidence you yearn for.

Anyone could be savage. Everywhere could go dark. – Maya Jasanoff

Hate me for who I am; I don't care. But, at least I'm not pretending to be someone I'm not.

Love your haters - they're your biggest fans.

Believe in yourself and don't care about haters.

A girl doesn't need anyone who doesn't need her. – Marilyn Monroe

Life is too short to waste your time on people who don't respect, appreciate, and value you. – Roy T. Bennett

My phone battery lasts longer than your relationship.

Life goes on, with or without you.

Some people always deserve to get a hi-five right on their face.

No, I checked my receipt. I didn't buy any of your bullsh*it.

Call me a b*itch one more time, and I'll show you what a real one is.

I like myself like I like my coffee. It's dark, bitter and too hot for you.

Don't be the girl that needs a man. Be the girl a man needs.

Dream as if you will live forever, live as if you will die today. – James Dean

A woman is unstoppable when she realizes she deserves better.

Haters will broadcast your failure but whisper your success.

Sorry, the person you're trying to call has changed and reached the level of attitude where you can't get over it.

Usually, I try not to pay attention to my haters, but I'd like to talk about it this time because my haters are my motivators.

I don’t have time, energy, or interest in hating the haters; I’m too busy loving the lovers. – Steve Maraboli

Revenge? Nah, I'm too lazy. I'm going to sit here and let Karma mess you up.

Don't stand too close to the heater, babe. Plastic melts.

Winners focus on winning; losers focus on winners.

Remember that you are a savage bad b*tch, and no one can tell you otherwise. You are strong, independent, and don't take sh*t from anyone. So don't be afraid to show the world who you are. Use these savage bad b*tch quotes as your Instagram caption and let the haters know they can't bring you down.

READ ALSO: 63 positive vibes quotes to help you lift someone’s spirits

Legit.ng recently published an article with quotes about positive vibes to assist improve someone's spirits. Being optimistic about everything is the best way to handle life's obstacles. Thinking positively and exchanging encouraging words with others can increase their morale and help them feel more excited about life.

Concentrating on the negative aspects of life can sap your energy. Positive vibes quotes, on the other hand, bring positivity, making you vibrant and elevating the spirits of those with whom you engage. As a result, use positive vibes quotes to make everyone around you happy and inspired.

Source: Legit.ng