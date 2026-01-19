LPG prices drop significantly in major Nigerian cities, offering relief to families grappling with inflation

Dealers cite improved availability and foreign exchange stability as key factors behind the price decrease

Residents call for sustainable pricing while highlighting ongoing challenges of high living costs across Nigeria

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, is recording a noticeable price drop across major Nigerian cities, offering much-needed relief to households already stretched by rising living costs.

Findings by Legit.ng show that prices have eased in Lagos, Abuja, and other urban centres, with dealers attributing the decline to improved product availability and relative stability in the foreign exchange market.

Abuja residents welcome lower prices

In Lagos, residents report that refilling cylinders now costs less than it did just weeks ago, a development many describe as a rare win in Nigeria’s inflation-ridden economy.

Dealers say increased supply at depots and reduced pressure from dollar fluctuations have helped cool prices, though they warn that the trend must be sustained to make a real impact.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the price drop has sparked cautious optimism among residents.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one kilogramme of cooking gas now sells for between N1,080 and N1,400 across Abuja, depending on the outlet.

NIPCO currently offers the lowest rate at about N1,080 per kg, a sharp contrast to the N1,700–N1,800 levels recorded late last year.

Mrs Victoria Ahaneku, a civil servant, described the development as positive, saying cheaper cooking gas could improve household welfare and stimulate broader economic activity.

“The reduction in the price of cooking gas will increase consumer spending power because people will have more disposable income for other needs,” she said.

However, Ahaneku noted that many Nigerians still find LPG expensive and are forced to rely on charcoal or firewood, which are neither cheap nor environmentally friendly.

Calls for sustainability and deeper cuts

Other residents echoed similar sentiments, stressing that sustainability matters more than temporary relief. Mrs Mary Olobeyo, a businesswoman, said while the price drop was welcome, deeper structural issues still drive costs.

According to her, transportation, storage, and retail expenses significantly affect final prices. She urged governments at all levels to invest in pipelines, rail transport, and better distribution infrastructure to reduce dependence on costly road tankers.

Aisha Abubakar, a teacher, also expressed concern about frequent price swings, noting that instability discourages wider adoption.

“What Nigerians want is a sustained reduction. Stable and affordable prices will encourage more households to switch to cooking gas,” she said.

Cost of living still weighs heavily

Mr Adebayo Olurunfemi, a businessman, acknowledged the reduction but argued it was not enough given Nigeria’s high cost of living.

“I commend the government for intervening at the Dangote Refinery and other depots, but Nigerians are still struggling,” he said, citing rising taxes, rent, school fees, petrol prices, and bank charges.

Similarly, Charity Samuel, a public servant, urged further price cuts to improve affordability, noting that LPG remains the cleanest and safest cooking option for many families.

Government assurances and market watch

NAN recalls that LPG prices spiked to about N1,800 per kg in September 2025 following the PENGASSAN strike and maintenance work at the Nigeria LNG Train Four facility.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, had assured Nigerians that prices would normalise, directing the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to intensify monitoring of LPG depots to curb hoarding and price manipulation.

For now, households are enjoying a rare dip in energy costs, hoping it lasts.

