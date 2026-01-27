MultiChoice cuts DStv pricing and enhances entry-level packages to combat subscriber losses

New shared payment options introduced to assist cost-conscious households in South Africa

Streaming competition forces MultiChoice to rethink pricing and features amid financial strain

MultiChoice is tightening its focus on affordability as competition from streaming platforms continues to bite.

The pay TV operator announced fresh price cuts on DStv decoders, added more channels to its entry-level package, and introduced a shared payment option aimed at keeping cost-conscious households subscribed in South Africa.

MultiChoice introduces two changes to DStv, GOtv, slashes decoder prices Credit: Novatis

The moves come as DStv grapples with sustained subscriber losses following the 2025 takeover of MultiChoice by France’s Canal+.

Since October 2025, Canal+ has pushed a series of pricing and product tweaks designed to slow customer churn and restore confidence in the traditional pay TV model.

Subscriber losses force a rethink

The pressure is clear in the numbers. Over the past two financial years, MultiChoice has lost about 2.8 million active linear subscribers. In the 2025 financial year alone, the group shed 1.2 million customers, an 8 percent year on year decline.

The losses were evenly split between South Africa and the rest of the continent.

With more than 560 streaming platforms now available across Africa, viewers have more choice than ever, often at lower prices and with flexible payment options.

For MultiChoice, that reality has forced a rethink of pricing, hardware costs, and digital features.

Decoder prices slashed again

At the hardware level, DStv has made permanent several discounts previously offered during promotions.

The HD Single View decoder now sells for R499, down from R899, while the price including installation has dropped from R1,299 to R799.

The Explora 3B decoder has also seen a sharp reduction, falling from R2,299 to R1,499. Customers who buy online can get it for as low as R999. Even the premium Explora Ultra has not been spared, with its price reduced by R300 to R2,999.

These prices will remain in place until April 30, 2026, and are available through service centres, accredited agencies, retailers, and online platforms.

Entry level package gets a boost

Beyond hardware, DStv is strengthening its lower tier offering. The Access package now includes three additional channels at no extra cost: Trace Ngoma, Trace Gospel, and WWE.

The expansion is aimed squarely at households under financial pressure, offering more entertainment value at the cheapest subscription level as consumers continue to cut back on discretionary spending.

Shared payments and rewards push

The most notable innovation is a new shared payment feature on the MyDStv app. The tool allows a primary account holder to split the monthly subscription with one other person by sending a payment link, making it easier for families or co living households to share costs.

DStv is also continuing to promote its Rewards programme, which lets subscribers redeem DStv Coins to offset subscription fees.

Canal+ says more than 20 million coins have been redeemed since the programme launched in October 2025, though it has not disclosed how many users actively participate.

Holding ground in a tough market

All these features are accessible through the MyDStv app, now positioned as the central hub for payments, account management, and rewards.

DStv, GOtv owners slash decoder prices, introduces shared payments Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

By lowering hardware costs, enriching entry-level content, and allowing shared payments, DStv is betting that flexibility and affordability will help it hold ground against streaming rivals in a market where many South Africans remain under serious financial strain.

DStv reaches new agreement for 12 channels

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv subscribers across Africa will retain access to 12 popular television channels after Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery reached a last-minute distribution agreement, averting their removal from the platform.

The channels, including CNN International and Cartoon Network, were scheduled to leave DStv as of January 1, 2026, after negotiations between the two companies stalled late last year.

Canal+ said on Tuesday, December 30, that the new multi-year, multi-territory agreement strengthens its long-standing partnership with Warner Bros.

