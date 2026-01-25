Nigerians across major cities are accusing electricity distribution companies of failing to meet the minimum supply hours mandatedby NERC

Consumers, including those on higher tariff bands entitled to longer daily supply, report receiving far less electricity

Critics and regulators are calling for stricter enforcement and accountability to ensure customers receive the service they pay for

Residents in several Nigerian cities are voicing renewed frustration over prolonged electricity outages, accusing power distribution companies (DisCos) of breaching the minimum supply standards set under the Service-Based Tariff (SBT) system introduced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in 2020.

The SBT framework categorises customers into Bands A through E, with Band A subscribers entitled to at least 20 hours of electricity daily, while those in Band E should receive a minimum of four hours.

Customers cry foul as DisCos fail to deliver promised electricity hours despite higher tariffs

Despite these benchmarks, many consumers say real supply has dropped well below expectations in recent months.

In Lagos, a resident identified as Jude said he has received fewer than 10 hours of electricity per day since November 2025, even though he is classified under a higher tariff band.

Similar grievances have been reported nationwide, with customers on lower bands claiming they endure even longer blackouts.

Grid Constraints, Official Responses, and Growing Pressure

The complaints coincide with a period of weak national grid performance. On the day public criticism surged on social media, available electricity generation reportedly hovered around 3,617 megawatts, significantly below Nigeria’s estimated power demand.

In response, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) issued an apology, blaming the supply disruptions on system limitations and assuring customers of efforts to restore stability.

However, many consumers and civil society voices have rejected this explanation, describing the situation as intentional and inequitable. They argue that customers are paying increased tariffs without receiving the promised level of service.

The Nigeria National Grid, in a statement shared on X, reaffirmed that Band A customers are legally entitled to no fewer than 20 hours of power daily and warned that DisCos risk sanctions if they fail to comply.

In cities like Awka, residents have questioned why they are billed at Band A rates despite frequent outages, noting the negative impact on businesses and everyday activities.

As dissatisfaction continues to build, stakeholders are urging NERC to tighten enforcement and hold DisCos accountable, insisting that service-based tariffs must translate into consistent and reliable electricity for consumers.

