Are you wondering how to borrow data from Glo when your data runs out at the worst time? With simple steps like dialling *321# or using the GloCafe app, you can stay connected when you run out of data. This post delves into the various ways you can borrow data with ease.

Key takeaways

You can dial *321# to borrow data directly from your Glo line.

directly from your Glo line. You must be a Glo user for at least 3 months and have a good usage history to qualify.

to qualify. Use the GloCafe app or visit the Glo Borrow Me Data page for online borrowing.

or page for online borrowing. Borrowed data is repaid automatically from your next recharge.

from your next recharge. You cannot borrow more data while still owing a previous loan.

How to borrow data from Glo: code and step-by-step guide

Glo's Borrow Me Data service lets eligible users request data credit when their bundle runs out or fails to activate. You can borrow by dialling *321# or through Glo’s online platforms. A prompt will confirm your request.

A graphic image showing how to borrow data from Glo using the Glo Code. Photo: @GloWorld

To qualify, you must use your Glo line consistently for at least three months. You should also maintain a positive usage history.

How to borrow data from Glo online

Follow these steps to borrow data online from Glo.

Go to the Glo Borrow Me Data webpage. Log in using your Glo mobile number. The system will display the data amounts you can borrow. Choose what fits your needs. Check the transaction details, including the service fee, and confirm to proceed.

How to borrow data from GLO via the GloCafe app

The GloCafe app allows users to borrow data and enhance communication. Photo: play.google.com

The GloCafe app offers a simple way to use the Borrow Me Data feature. Download the mobile application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store if you do not have it already. Follow the steps below to complete the process:

Log in using your Glo number. On the home screen, tap “Show All” under “Discover”. Scroll to “Share/Gift” and choose “Borrow Me”. Tap “Data” and select the eligible amount. Click “Subscribe” to finalise your request.

How much data can you borrow on Glo?

Glo allows different data amounts based on your eligibility and usage. Dial *303# and select "Borrow Data" to see your options. You can also check using the GloCafe app under the “Borrow Me” section. Here is the breakdown of available plans:

Denomination Validity in days Data volume for Borrow Me Data Recovery amount ₦50 1 40MB + 5MB Night* = 45MB ₦57 ₦100 1 110MB + 15MB Night* = 125MB ₦115 ₦200 2 220MB + 40MB Night* = 260MB ₦230 ₦500 7 500MB + 1GB Night* = 1.5GB ₦575 ₦1,000 30 1.1GB + 1.5GB Night* = 2.6GB ₦1,150 ₦1,500 30 2GB + 3GB Night* = 5GB ₦1,725 ₦2,000 30 3.35GB + 3GB Night* = 6.25GB ₦2,300 ₦2,500 30 4.5GB + 3GB Night* = 7.5GB ₦2,875 ₦3,000 30 8GB + 3GB Night* = 11GB ₦3,450

How to borrow data from Glo while owing

You cannot borrow more data while you still owe. Glo requires you to clear the existing loan first. If you fail to repay within 72 hours, you lose access to the service. Your credit rating will also drop, which will affect future borrowing limits.

How to check Glo borrow data balance

To check your borrowed Glo data balance, dial *323# and follow the instructions. You can also use the GloCafe app. Here is how to go about it:

Open the GloCafe app. If you are using it for the first time, input your Glo number. Navigate to the data balance section to view your remaining balance, including borrowed data.

How to repay borrowed data from GLO

Glo automatically deducts the borrowed amount and service fee from your next recharge. If you prefer to repay manually, follow these steps:

Dial *303# and select option 1, “My BMC Account”. Choose option 3, “Repay Loan”. Glo will deduct the repayment from your airtime.

What happens to your Borrow Me Data if you replace your SIM card?

Your Borrow Me Data service will stay active even if you change your SIM card, provided the 72-hour grace period has not expired. After replacing the SIM, you can continue using your borrowed data as normal.

You can reach Glo customer support through the following channels:

Phone (Toll-Free): +2348050020121 or +2348050020200

(Toll-Free): +2348050020121 or +2348050020200 Office address: Mike Adenuga Towers, Mike Adenuga Close, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Mike Adenuga Towers, Mike Adenuga Close, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria Email: customercare@gloworld.com, corporatecare@gloworld.com

customercare@gloworld.com, corporatecare@gloworld.com Facebook: @GloWorld

@GloWorld X (Twitter): @GloWorld

Glo's Borrow Me Data service helps users stay connected during emergencies or low-balance situations. Whether you prefer using USSD, the GloCafe app, or going online, the process is quick and user-friendly. Now that you know how to borrow data from Glo, you can access emergency data whenever you need it.

