Snapchat hourglass emoji: what does it mean and how can you get rid of it?

The Snapchat hourglass emoji means that your Snapstreak is ending soon. It is a reminder that both parties must share a snap before the 24-hour lapse to continue with the Streak. A Snapstreak is built when you and your friends exchange Snaps daily without missing a day.

Key takeaways

The Snapchat hourglass emoji means that your Snapstreak ends in the next few hours.

A Snapstreak appears when two friends have been exchanging snaps for three consecutive days. It is represented by a fire emoji and continues to grow indefinitely.

and continues to grow indefinitely. The Snapchat hourglass emoji stays in position until the 24 hours lapse, and then it disappears, sending your Streak to an end.

The parties must continue sharing snaps within 24 hours to continue with the Streak. The hourglass emoji appears 4 to 7 hours before the 24-hour deadline.

What does the Snapchat hourglass emoji mean?

Snapchat is a popular free messaging app where users engage by sending each other snaps. When two users exchange snaps for three consecutive days, they build Streaks, which appear as fire emojis. The Snapchat hourglass emoji is a warning that your Streak on Snapchat is about to end.

The Streak grows as the parties exchange snaps daily within 24 hours. However, an hourglass emoji appears next to the Streak to give you time to act before the 24-hour deadline lapses. For example, if two friends have sent each other Snaps daily before noon, a Snapchat hourglass emoji will appear next to their Streak at around 8 am. They must share a Snap before noon otherwise, their Streak will end.

How long does the hourglass last on Snapchat?

When the hourglass on Snapchat appears, it lasts for a few hours. The timeline is not a one-size-fits-all, but it depends on a few things, including:

All new Streaks have roughly two to four hours of warning time.

If the friends have had the Streak for months, their hourglass emoji might last between 4 and 7 hours. The longest Snap Streak went on for over 3450 days between two friends, Hannah and Lauren Luckey.

The emoji automatically disappears after the 24-hour timeline, with both friends losing their Streaks.

If both streaking parties share a Snap within the time frame, it disappears immediately, and the Streak is unaffected.

How do you get rid of the hourglass on Snapchat?

When the Snapchat hourglass emoji appears, you can remove it in three ways without risking your Streak. They include.

Wait until the 24-hour deadline lapses and the Streak automatically ends.

The streaking friends exchange a Snap with each other before the 24-hour lapse. This ensures the hourglass disappears, and your Streak continues.

One friend can remove the other person in question from their friends list, and the hourglass emoji disappears. It is important to note that doing so will erase their chats, and the contact will disappear from their list.

Why does Snapchat show an hourglass?

An hourglass symbol appears next to a friend's name to indicate that your Streak with them on Snapchat is about to expire. You and your friend must exchange snaps before the 24-hour deadline to keep the Streak alive.

Why is there an hourglass on Snapchat even though I sent a Snap?

The hourglass appears even though you set a Snap, meaning the 24-hour timeline is about to lapse since your last Snap. It appears a few hours before as a reminder to send another Snap before 24 hours to maintain the Streak.

When does the hourglass appear on Snapchat?

The Snapchat hourglass appears towards the end of the 24-hour window since the last Snap. It may appear 2 to 7 hours before the 24 hours, depending on how long you have had the Streak. If you do not send a Snap before the deadline, your Snap Streak ends, but if you do, it stays.

Losing a Streak with a friend on Snapchat can be frustrating, but there is a warning a few hours before it happens. The Snapchat hourglass emoji indicates that your Streak is ending soon. To remove it, you and your friend must share a Snap before 24 hours lapse to maintain the Streak.

