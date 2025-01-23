Change of ownership of a car: A complete guide for ownership change in Nigeria

Change of ownership of a car is a complex procedure that involves three parties: the original owner, the new owner, and a regulatory authority. In Nigeria, this regulatory role is played by the Central Motor Registry under the Nigerian Police Force. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to transfer ownership of a vehicle in Nigeria.

Through the Central Motor Registry, the Nigerian Police Force seeks to enable vehicle owners to seamlessly carry out any transfers. The intricate begins is initiated by the seller and later by the buyer with certifiable proof of the process. Learning how to transfer car ownership in Nigeria is essential for your next purchase or sale.

Change of ownership of a car in Nigeria

The legal transfer of ownership occurs through the Nigerian Central Motor Registry Information System. In addition to carrying out the process online, the buyer and seller can visit Motor Vehicle Licensing centres in their states. This process may also warrant visiting the Vehicle Inspection, Vehicle Licensing, Vehicle Registration and the Raters and Taxes offices.

What do you need for a change of ownership of a car?

Certain documents and details are essential to successfully process a car ownership transfer. Below is a list of the key requirements you will need to complete the procedure.

The original owner's receipt of the purchase

Third-party insurance for the car

Proof of identity (National ID or Driver's Licence)

A valid driver's license

A police report or vehicle inspection form

Payment of a processing fee

A signed affidavit of change of ownership

An MVAA 01 registration form

Original copy of proof of ownership

Letter of authority acknowledging the transfer of ownership from the current owner to the buyer

A sworn affidavit by the new owner

Original copy of Blue Form or allocation of plate number

A passport photograph of the buyer

How to transfer car ownership in Nigeria?

The procedures for this transfer are outlined in a 2012 gazette of the National Road Traffic Regulations of the Federal Government of Nigeria. According to the regulations, the former owner or the new owner of the vehicle must give notice of such a change to the appropriate authority. Here are the steps you need to complete for a successful change of ownership.

Visit the Vehicle Inspection Office with the vehicle's original owner to confirm roadworthiness and receive the inspection report. The original owner of the vehicle must complete Form MVA 5 to notify the Central Motor Registry. Visit the Raters and Taxes offices, where both parties must complete a transfer form. Gather and present all necessary documents for the process. Complete all necessary payments. The Vehicle Registration Office must be notified of the change of ownership by the original owner no later than thirty days after the change.

Can I change ownership of a car online?

A screenshot of the Motor Vehicle Information portal. Photo: @cmris.npf.gov.ng

Source: UGC

The two-step process begins with obtaining a Motor Vehicle Information Certificate before applying for a change of ownership on the original owner's side. Thereafter, the buyer also creates a profile on the Central Motor Registry (CMR) to receive a Change of Ownership Certificate.

This application occurs on the Nigerian Police Force's Central Motor Registry Information System. To simplify the change of ownership procedure in Nigeria, follow these steps.

Visit the NPF CMR self-service portal. Click on the white 'Get Started' button on the top-right corner of the portal. You will be redirected to the Motor Vehicle Information portal, where you can log in. If you do not have a profile, create one using your National Identification Number (NIN), Tax Identification Number or Corporate Affairs Commission number. Ensure that you enter the accurate NIN or TIN/CAC/JTB Number. Corporate Affairs Commission numbers should begin with RC or BN or IT, e.g. RC1234567. If you have a profile, log in to the profile using your email or phone number as your username and password. When filling in your personal details, ensure you enter your name exactly as it appears in NIN/TIN/CAC/JTB details Select a CMR request followed by a sub-request (Change of Ownership). Select 'Number of Requests' for a single or multiple vehicles. Enter and confirm the vehicle's details. Ensure that the licence Plate and chassis numbers are entered accurately. Confirm the request and proceed to make the required payments to complete the process. Once the application process is complete, the registry will take between 24 and 72 hours to process and approve your application. Once approved, the certificate will be sent in digital form to your registered email.

What is the vehicle change of ownership form?

To change ownership, vehicle owners must fill out Form MVA 5. The form requires the new and original owners to provide their personal information, vehicle details, details of the transaction, and intended car use.

How much is the change of ownership of a car in Nigeria?

The processing fees for a transfer of ownership can cost about ₦5,000. This price may vary depending on the car's value and the state's laws.

How many days does it take for a change of ownership?

The Central Motor Registry (CMR) platform allows for the transfer of car ownership to take up to 30 minutes. For a complete transfer, this process can take between five and ten days.

How do I get proof of ownership of a car in Nigeria?

To prove ownership in Nigeria, you must obtain and fill out Form MVA 1. The Motor Licencing Office issues the Proof of Ownership Certificate (POC).

Change of ownership of a car in Nigeria has been simplified with the launch of the Central Motor Registry (CMR). Buyers and sellers can now have a centralised platform that allows them to safely transfer ownership. In addition to the CMR, it is important for both parties to physically visit inspection, registration and tax offices.

