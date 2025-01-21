The federal government of Nigeria has flagged off construction of a $10 million engineering facility in Abuja

The facility will be constructed by the CCECC over 18 months and contain other infrastructures, including a private business terminal

The CEO of XeJet, Emmanuel Iza, has assured that the private business terminal will be built to provide world-class services to private jet owners

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Nigeria’s minister for aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo had flagged off construction of the XeJet Flight support and engineering facility in Abuja.

The $10 million Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility is to be located near the second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation said that the project would be completed over the next 18 months. Photo Credit: @fkeyamo

Source: Twitter

According to The Guardian report, the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) will handle the construction.

The project will also include conference centres, a maintenance hangar, a private business terminal building, hotels, and other facilities.

Timeline for completion

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the minister stated that the project would be completed over the next 18 months.

Keyamo noted that the facility aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for fostering the growth and advancement of local airline operators.

He recalled that the government has consistently emphasized the importance of establishing a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility similar to those available in other parts of the world.

He expressed delight in seeing an Indigenous airline working in partnership with Nigerian banks to develop an MRO facility and establish additional flight support infrastructure.

Keyamo further revealed that the federal government has facilitated a similar initiative, with resources allocated to a company to establish an Aircraft Manufacturing Company in Nigeria.

FAAN and NCAA to ensure compliance

According to the Minister, engineers from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) would be on the ground to monitor and ensure that the construction is compliant with existing regulations so that it can attract patronage from other countries.

He pledged federal government support towards the project, adding that they would create the right environment and policy background to support XeJet.

The $10 million aircraft facility

Emmanuel Iza, the Chief Executive Officer of XeJet, explained that the facility would offer flight support services for business travellers and enhance aircraft maintenance capabilities. He emphasized their ambition to place Nigeria on the global map of aircraft manufacturing.

Iza noted that while manufacturing a complete aircraft may not yet be achievable, their goal is to produce aircraft components, citing the availability of talent and resources in Nigeria. He stressed that creating an enabling environment is key to unlocking the nation’s potential in this field.

He outlined that the construction would take place in two phases: the first phase involves groundwork, including building a runway and taxiways linking the facility to the airport, while the second phase focuses on erecting structures.

On the Private Business Terminal, the Chairman stated that the tarmac would meet world-class standards, ensuring private jet owners receive services comparable to those in developed countries.

FG maintains approval on Oyedepo's Airstrip

In a recent report, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo rejected calls by the House of Representatives to withdraw the license granted to Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, for its private airstrip.

Keyamo noted in his response that there were no discriminations and that licenses cannot be selectively revoked.

He assured that the private airstrip operations would be tightly regulated, with international airport checks for all outbound flights to ensure safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng