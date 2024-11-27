Who are Josh Richards’ family? Meet his parents and siblings

Josh Richards is a Canadian social media star and entrepreneur. He rose to fame on TikTok and is known for his engaging content, which has amassed millions of followers. Behind his success lies the unwavering support of his family, who played a crucial role in his journey. Meet Josh Richards’ family and how they have played a key role in his success.

Besides being a social media sensation, Josh is also an entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of the digital management company TalentX Entertainment. The TikToker is also the co-founder of the energy drink Ani Energy. Josh Richards’ family has been a strong support system, helping him achieve his dreams.

Josh Richards’ family

Born on 31 January 2002, Josh Richards is a Canadian social media sensation. At 22 years old (as of 2024), Josh originates from Toronto, Canada, where he spent most of his childhood. In January 2020, Josh and his family relocated to Los Angeles, California, to support his aspirations of becoming a prominent social media star.

Josh Richards’ parents

Josh's parents, Chloe and Derward Richards, lead private lives and have no social media presence. Despite their low profile, they have openly supported Josh's career on social media.

Josh Richards attended St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Canada for his secondary education. He is a Canadian by nationality and grew up in a Christian household.

Josh Richards’ siblings

The social media sensation has two siblings: Olivia and William Richards. Here is all you need to know about them.

Olivia Richards

Josh Richards’ younger sister, Olivia Richards, was born on 19 August 2003 in Ontario, Canada. Like Josh, Olivia has also achieved social media fame, amassing more than 750,000 followers on her TikTok account. Her journey began on the early video-sharing app Musical.ly, where she lip-sync performances.

Olivia is a talented dancer and ice hockey player who pursued her education at Queen’s University in Canada. Josh often shares videos featuring Olivia on TikTok, including one in which he credits her for teaching him to dance moves, highlighting their close sibling bond.

William Richards

Josh also has a younger brother, William Richards, who remains mostly out of the limelight. He is 16 years old as of 2024. William's quiet presence contrasts with his siblings’ fame, and little is publicly known about him.

How was Cooper Noriega related to Josh William Richards?

Josh Richards often referred to his close friend, Cooper Noriega, as his “brother”, which made many believe they might be related. Cooper, a 19-year-old TikToker, passed away in 2022. On 12 June 2022, Josh shared an emotional Instagram post expressing his grief and love for Cooper. He wrote:

Cooper. My brother, I have so many things I still want to say to you. I’ve been trying to process the fact that this world’s lost you. You were the brightest light in every room you stepped into and had the kindest soul I’d ever met. All you did was care for others; you would spend any amount of time or drop anything you were doing just to listen and be there.

Josh Richards’ family, including his parents, Chloe and Derward and siblings Olivia and William, have played an instrumental role in his rise to social media fame. The internet sensation has severally pointed out how supporting his family has been in his career.

