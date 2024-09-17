The Tinubu administration is inviting Nigerians to consider converting their vehicles from petrol to CNG

In an attempt to provide reasons for the change, the government has also debunked six myths associated with CNG

The Presidential CNG Initiative is a component of the palliative intervention by the Tinubu administration

The Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) has again called on Nigerians to convert their vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) amid new petrol prices at filling stations.

The government recently announced that CNG costs N230 per kg, which is far cheaper than petrol price above N950 per litre.

Various centres have been set up to help Nigerians looking to make the switch do it without stress.

In its push to get more Nigerians to use CNG the (Pi-CNG) has debunked six common myths about CNG-powered vehicles.

Higher conversion costs:

While initial conversion to has a higher cost, long-term savings in fuel expenses offset this. Switching to CNG proves financially beneficial. For example, monthly fuel expenses drop significantly over N100,000 to as low as N14,500, depending on driving habits.

Limited refueling stations:

Infrastructure is expanding, especially in regions adopting cleaner energy sources. While the number of refuelling stations is limited, they are increasing with ongoing infrastructure development and spreading fast across the nation.

Range and space:

CNG tanks occupy space but do not completely dominate the vehicle. Cylinders are positioned efficiently, leaving room for additional load.

CNG doesn't burn faster than petrol; they are relatively the same. 1 litre of fuel equates to 1 litre of CNG. Yes, the horsepower may reduce a little, but it is not significant and will not be noticed.

Safety:

CNG is inherently safe. It is lighter than air, so any gas leaks dissipate upward. Additionally, it requires a specific concentration to ignite, minimizing risks. The tanks are stored in durable cylinders certified for high pressure, further reducing the risk of leakage.

In summary, CNG-powered cars perform similarly to gasoline vehicles, offering a cost-effective, safe, and environmentally friendly alternative.

NNPC unveils six new locations for CNG

In related news, Legit.ng reported that NNPC Ltd called on Nigerians to consider switching to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The NNPC has ramped up efforts to expand the availability of CNG at its filling stations nationwide amid rising petrol prices.

The company said CNG stations are now available in Abuja at Gaduwa, Wuse, Gudu, Dei Dei, Ushafa, and Gwagwalada.

