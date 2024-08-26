The comptroller general of Immigration Service Kemi Nandap conducted a public interaction for the first time on X

On Saturday, the Comptroller General of the Immigration Service had an interactive session with Nigerians.

Issues surrounding passport increase, e-gate, credibility and confidence building were discussed with questions from participants.

Legit.ng compiled 5 key talking points from the virtual meeting:

Personnel welfare improved

The comptroller general publicly announced that welfare within the system has improved, prompting more extreme measures to curb corruption and bribery. Any officer found wanting will be dismissed, and Nigerians are encouraged to serve as watchdogs.

3-month long backlog now non-existent

The CGI has aggressively tackled issues related to backlog, disclosing that for the past three months, issues related to backlog have been curtailed.

“For the past three months, passport booklets have been readily available. We have not had it this good for a long time. I was a DCG of a passport, and I was aware of the problems that existed at the time. To ensure the availability of these booklets, we have no choice but to increase the passport fees,” she said.

Passport global credence on the verge

The Nigerian Immigration Service plans to introduce a digital certificate footprint that will improve the credence of the Nigerian passport globally. The CG said that this service allows passport to be verified simply through digital scanning to ascertain its authenticity within a short time.

“Before now, we have never been in this directorate where our passport can be verified globally. So when we go outside the country it is difficult for the immigration officers over there to verify whether it is real or fake. They often had to make phone calls to us physically to verify this, which will no longer be the case after we become part of this global directorate. The import ceremony will take place on the 4th of September in Montreal, where we will hand over our digital certificate globally.”

Simple online application

The CGI also encouraged Nigerians to use online platform for their applications to avoid extortion from exploiters.

“The Immigration service has a simple and friendly online application system. Simply log in, upload your documents, make your payments, book your appointments, and, at the right time, go to the office for the capturing. The process is as seamless as possible.”

CGI encourages Nigerians to whistleblow

