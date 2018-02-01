How to fund Bet9ja account with ATM, transfer and GTBank

Funding your Bet9ja account is necessary to start betting on your favourite sports and games. Bet9ja offers its users a range of funding options, including bank transfers, card payments, and e-wallets. Here is a simple guide on how to fund Bet9ja account. You can choose the option that works best for you.

Bet9ja is a well-known betting website in Nigeria that has helped many sports enthusiasts win big. To start betting on Bet9ja, users need to fund their accounts, and there are several ways to do this. Some methods are straightforward, while others require additional steps.

How to fund Bet9ja account

To start betting online at websites like Bet9ja, the first step is to fund your account. You'll need to register and make a deposit before you can start placing bets. Take a look at how to deposit on Bet9ja account with each of these methods.

Fund your Bet9ja account with an ATM

One way to deposit funds into your Bet9ja account is to use the local ATM for funding. Here is a simple guide on how to put money into your Bet9ja account.

You have to visit any ATM that has Quickteller or Interswitch enabled. Insert the card into the machine and enter the PIN code. Select the option "Pay Bills" (sometimes "Quickteller", it depends on the ATM). Choose the payment option – you should pick "Others" or "Pay Merchant", depending on your ATM screen. You will have to enter the payment code for the provider. The code for the Bet9ja deposit is 04226901. Finally, enter the amount you wish to deposit, add your phone number, and choose" Proceed". You'll receive a confirmation message once the payment operation is successful, indicating that the deposited amount is now in your Bet9ja account.

How to fund your Bet9ja using OPay online transfer

Can you fund your Bet9ja account through transfer? Yes, you can fund using OPay online transfer. This method is free and available to everyone. The minimum and maximum deposits are N100 and N100,000, respectively. Follow these simple steps to fund your Bet9ja account using OPay online transfer.

Download the OPau app on your Android device from the Google Play Store. Sign up and log in. Click on the "Betting" option. Select "Bet9ja" and enter your Bet9ja user ID and the amount you want to deposit. Confirm your name and username and click "Pay now". After successful payment, your betting wallet will be instantly credited with the deposit amount, and you will receive an email confirmation.

How to transfer money from GTBank to Bet9ja account

You can also fund your Bet9ja account using the GTBank website. This can only happen if you have an account with GTBank. Below are simple steps you can follow to fund your Bet9ja account.

Visit the GTBank official website. Log in to your account using your username and password. Click on "Payments & Collections" from the homepage's drop-down menu. Then, select "Other Payments" and choose "KC Gaming Networks Ltd. Click on "Make New Payments" and enter your Bet9ja user ID as 11771462, along with the deposit amount. Review all the details and bank charges, answer any security questions, and enter your token code to complete the transaction. Once the transaction is complete, your Bet9ja account will be credited with the deposited amount.

How to deposit with GTBank USSD

Bet9ja users in Nigeria can easily fund their accounts by using the *737# option for a fee of N20. Here's a simple guide on how to deposit funds to your Bet9ja account using *737#:

In your phone, dial the USSD string *737*50*amount*500#. Enter your Bet9ja user ID. Confirm your account details and authorize the transaction. Your betting wallet will be credited with the deposit amount and will receive an email confirmation.

Funding your Bet9ja account is necessary to start betting on your favourite sports and games. With the above steps on how to fund Bet9ja account, you can easily begin placing your bets.

