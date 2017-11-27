Bet9ja bonus terms and conditions: how to withdraw and use

Bet9ja is one of Nigeria's most popular online sports betting websites, providing an array of sports events, markets, and betting options for users. Alongside these features, the platform offers various bonuses to attract and retain customers. To fully utilize these bonuses, it's important to understand the terms and conditions surrounding them. Learn more about the Bet9ja bonus terms and conditions and how to withdraw and use them.

In sports betting, bonuses play a crucial role in incentivising users and enhancing their overall experience. Bet9ja is one such platform that offers a plethora of bonuses to its customers, ranging from welcome bonuses to cashback offers and more.

Bet9ja bonus terms and conditions

What are the terms and conditions surrounding these bonuses? And how can users effectively withdraw and use them?

The specific Bet9ja bonus rules may vary depending on the type of bonus, promotion, or offer. However, some common conditions that apply to most Bet9ja bonuses include the following:

Users must be at least 18 years of age and meet the minimum deposit and betting requirements to qualify for a bonus.

Users must fulfil specific wagering requirements before being able to withdraw any winnings earned from bonus funds. For example, if a bonus has a 10x wagering requirement and a user receives a bonus of ₦1,000, they must wager ₦10,000 before being able to withdraw any winnings.

Bonuses often come with a specific timeframe within which users must fulfil the wagering requirements to be eligible to withdraw any winnings earned from bonus funds.

Some bonuses may have minimum odds requirements for the bets placed using bonus funds. For example, a bonus may require users to place bets on odds of 1.50 or higher to qualify.

Bonuses may expire after a certain period, and users must use them within the given timeframe, or they may become invalid.

How to withdraw bonus on Bet9ja

Can you withdraw your bonus balance? Yes, withdrawing a bonus on Bet9ja involves meeting the specific terms and conditions set for the bonus. You can follow these steps to withdraw your bonus:

Log in to your Bet9ja account and go to the "My Account" section. Select "Bonuses" from the drop-down menu. Click on the information icon next to your bonus funds. If you have fulfilled the wagering requirements for the bonus, your bonus funds should reflect in your available balance. When the progress bar hits 100%, you can convert your bonus funds to cash by clicking "Redeem Bonus." Follow the prompts to complete the withdrawal process, which may require additional verification steps, depending on the payment method.

How do you use your bonus to bet?

Follow these simple steps to use your Bet9ja bonus.

Log in to your Bet9ja account and ensure a bonus balance is available. Click on the top right balance link to check your bonus balance. Choose the sport or event you want to bet on and select the market and odds you prefer. Enter the amount. You can use all the bonuses or a part of it. Select the "Use Bonus" option in the betting slip when placing your bet. Verify your bet details and confirm the bet.

Can you withdraw the money you won with Bet9ja bonus?

Yes, it is possible to withdraw the money you won with a Bet9ja bonus. However, before withdrawing the winnings, you must fulfil the specific terms and conditions set for the bonus, including meeting the wagering requirements. Once you have met the requirements, you can withdraw the winnings by redeeming the bonus, which will be added to your available balance.

The Bet9ja bonus terms and conditions are designed to provide a fair and transparent process for customers to enjoy the benefits of promotions and bonuses. They outline the rules for qualifying for bonuses, the wagering requirements, and the time limits for using the bonus funds.

