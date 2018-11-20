How to activate Bet9ja account: log-in, register and connect bank account

If you want to start placing bets on Bet9ja, the first step is activating your account. This process is straightforward, and following the right steps is essential to ensure that your account is fully verified and ready for use. Below is a simple guide on how to activate Bet9ja account.

Bet9ja is one of Nigeria's largest and most popular online sports betting platforms, with a wide range of sports available for users to bet on. To access these features and start placing bets, you need to activate your Bet9ja account. Learn how to register your Bet9ja account on phone today.

How to activate Bet9ja account

Do you like betting online? Then it would help if you learned how to register on Bet9ja.com. Below are details on how to log in, register and connect your bank account.

How to create a Bet9ja account

Below is a step-by-step guide on Bet9ja registration.

Visit the Bet9ja.com website on your browser. On the right corner of the page, click on "Register". Fill in all the required details, and an activation link will be sent to your email. Click on the activation link to complete your registration with the necessary details. Once done, your Bet9ja account will be created.

How to log into Bet9ja with your number

Your Bet9ja login username can either be your email address or your phone number. Follow these steps to log into Bet9ja with your phone number.

Open the Bet9ja app or visit the Bet9ja website on your browser. Click on the "Login" button on the homepage. Enter your registered phone number as your username. Enter your Bet9ja password in the password field. Click on the "Login" button to access your account.

How to verify your Bet9ja account

You need to verify your account before requesting a withdrawal of funds or adding a new bank account. To verify your Bet9ja account, follow these simple steps:

Log in to your Bet9ja account using your username and password. Go to the withdrawals page and click on "Start Verification" (this is the step after verifying your email account). Fill in your personal details, including your name, date of birth, address, phone number, and country of residence. Upload a valid form of identification, such as a passport or driver's license, and a recent utility bill to verify your address. Click on "Submit" to send your verification request.

NB: If you plan to verify your identity with a NIN slip or NIN ID card, please include the token from the government website in the field selected for it.

How to connect your Bet9ja bank account

To connect your bank account to Bet9ja, follow these simple steps:

Log in to your Bet9ja account using your username and password. Click on the "My Account" tab in the page's top right corner. Select "Deposit" from the dropdown menu. Choose "Bank Transfer" as your deposit method. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and click on the "Continue" button. Select your bank from the list of options provided. Follow the prompts to enter your bank account details, including your account number and name. Confirm the details you have entered and click on the "Submit" button.

Once you have completed these steps, your Bet9ja account will be connected to your bank account, and you can easily make deposits and withdrawals using this payment method.

How to download Bet9ja app on your phone

Below are simple steps to download the Bet9ja app on your phone.

Open the Google Play Store on your Android phone or the App Store on your iPhone. In the search bar, type "Bet9ja" and hit enter. Select the Bet9ja app from the list of results that appears. Click on the "Install" button to begin the download process. Wait for the app to download and install on your phone. Once the app is installed, open it and follow the prompts to sign up or log in to your account.

NB: If you encounter difficulties downloading the app, ensure your phone has a strong internet connection and sufficient storage space. Also, check that you are downloading the official Bet9ja app.

It is important to activate Bet9ja account if you want to enjoy all the features and benefits that Bet9ja has to offer. With the account, you can bet on various sports events and markets worldwide. This includes popular sports like football, basketball, tennis, and more.

