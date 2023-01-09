How to get sweat stains out of hats: 5 methods to try at home

Sweat stains on hats can be a pesky problem, but with a little bit of elbow grease and some simple household items, they can be a thing of the past. From baking soda to vinegar and everything in between, these 5 methods of how to get sweat stains out of hats are sure to help you keep your headwear looking fresh and clean. So, if you're tired of throwing out your favourite hats because of unsightly sweat stains, try these solutions today and get ready to say goodbye to the hassle!

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

Sweat stains on hats are common, but they don't have to be permanent. With the right supplies and a little bit of patience, you can get your hat looking new again! Below are five methods you can use to clean a hat with sweat stains.

How to get sweat stains out of hats

Sweat stains on hats can be unsightly and embarrassing, but they don't have to last with the right methods and materials. Always read the care labels before cleaning any hats.

In addition to getting sweat stains out of hats, there are several measures you can use to help you from sweating and staining your hat; one of them is wearing a hat liner or a sweatband. Wearing a light-coloured hat can also help reduce the visibility of stains.

The five steps listed below can help you get rid of that stain that has stayed on your hat for a longer period.

Hand washing

Photo: pexels.com, @andrefurtado

Source: UGC

The best and simplest way to clean stains from your hat is to hand wash it. Baseball caps and golf hats, which are made of cotton, benefit the most from hand washing.

Add liquid laundry detergent to a sink or bucket of warm water. Pre-treat sweat stains with a spray stain remover before putting your hat in the water. To remove stubborn stains, use a soft toothbrush to spot clean. Swish the hat around in the water several times. Allow the hat to soak for up to four hours, stirring every now and then. After several hours of soaking, remove the hat from the water and rinse it with cool water. Rinse until no soapy water remains and the water runs clear. Allow the wet hat to air dry by stuffing it with a rolled-up hand towel. Depending on the humidity level, drying time can take up to 24 hours or more.

Enzyme treatment method

If you want to keep your hat-cleaning routine to a minimum, consider the enzyme treatment method when cleaning a sweaty hat.

Mix warm water with an enzyme-based cleaner like those used to clean pet urine. Soak your cotton or polyester blend hat in the mixture for 20 minutes. It may take an hour or two if the stain is stubborn. Hand wash the hat or place it in your washing machine.

Cleaning hats with baking soda paste

This method requires a bit of elbow grease but can be incredibly effective when dealing with stubborn sweat stains on hats.

Mix equal parts of baking soda and water in a bowl to create a paste. Apply the paste directly to the stain and let it sit for 30 minutes. Scrub it with a soft brush. Rinse off any remaining baking soda residue and let your hat air dry.

Use white vinegar

White vinegar is a great natural stain remover that can be used on most fabrics, including hats. To use this method:

Combine equal parts of white vinegar and warm water in a bowl. Dip a soft cloth into the mixture and lightly dab the sweat stain until it lifts away. Finally, rinse off with cold water and let your hat air dry.

Spot treatment with alcohol

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod

Source: UGC

This method is best for those pesky perspiration rings that won't budge.

Start by taking a cotton swab and dabbing it with rubbing alcohol. Apply directly to the sweat stain. Wipe until the discolouration is gone. Use a towel dampened with warm water to remove any remaining residue. Finally, let your hat air dry completely before wearing it.

Do sweat marks come out of hats?

Most sweat marks on hats are caused by a buildup of body oils and salts transferred from your head to the inside of the hat's fabric.

Sweat stains can be removed through washing or spot cleaning with a gentle detergent and water. However, some fabrics may be more prone to staining than others. Hats made from natural materials such as wool, cotton, and linen are more likely to absorb oils and salts, making them more susceptible to stains.

How to prevent sweat stains on hats

Here are some tips on how you can prevent sweat stains on your hats.

Avoid wearing your hat while exercising or in hot weather.

Hat-saver spray products can be used to repel sweat and moisture from hats. This will keep it stain-free for longer between cleanings.

Use a hat liner to keep sweat stains from ruining your favourite cap.

Wash your face twice daily to avoid sweat stains and bacteria buildup on your hat.

Now that you know how to get sweat stains out of hats, you can keep your favourite hat looking good and smelling fresh all the time! With these tips, you will be guaranteed to keep your hat clean.

READ ALSO: How to fix a patchy beard: 5 ways to get facial hair you want

Legit.ng recently published a post on how to repair a patch beard. Patchy beards or uneven facial hair growth are usually the result of genes passed down from parents. An imbalanced diet, hormone levels, and stress can all contribute to it.

Don't be worried if a nagging image of patchy image appears every time you look in the mirror. You should not be upset because you are not the only victim. Many men struggle to grow thick, full facial hair. However, there are several methods for repairing a patchy beard. Learn how to fix your patchy facial hair with some simple techniques.

Source: Legit.ng