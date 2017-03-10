How to borrow credit or data from MTN in 2023 in few steps

MTN is among the leading telecommunications companies in Nigeria. It has millions of subscribers who use credit or data daily. These subscribers should learn how to borrow data from MTN to continue accessing the Internet when airtime runs low.

The MTN logo. Photo: @MTNLoaded

MTN Nigeria is part of the MTN Group, a multinational telecommunications company operating in 21 nations in the Middle East and Africa. Discover how to borrow data from MTN today in a few simple steps.

How to borrow data from MTN

Through the XtraByte service, MTN subscribers in Nigeria can borrow airtime on credit and payback on their next recharge. This service is available to prepaid customers. There are two ways of borrowing credit or data, as explored below.

What is the code to borrow data?

Follow the steps below to borrow data or credit using a USSD code.

On your phone, dial *606# and select XtraByte.

The system will display all the data bundles that you can borrow. Select your preferred data plan.

The system will send you a message with the amount plus the applicable service fee. Confirm the transaction.

Once you confirm your transaction, the system will deduct the service fee. Your line will be loaded with the selected data bundles.

The bundle fee and applicable service charge will be debited from your account when you recharge your account.

A man in a green and white tent using a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @Kamaji Ogino

How to borrow airtime via 606 IVR

If you wish not to use the USSD code, you can use the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) option. Follow the steps below to use this service.

On your phone, dial 606. The system will play an announcement for you to select your preferred language. The available options are Igbo, English, Hausa, and Yoruba.

Upon selecting your preferred language, you will be required to select XtraByte.

The system will play out all the data amounts you can borrow.

Choose your preferred data plan from the list.

After choosing, the system will send you a text with the amount and applicable service fee. Confirm the transaction.

The bundle fee and applicable service charge will be debited from your main account on your next recharge.

How to borrow airtime from MTN through SMS

It is important to note that the XtraByte service is unavailable via SMS. Instead, you should use the SMS or IVR options.

Eligibility for the XtraByte service

All MTN subscribers should know the XtraByte service is available to customers who meet the criteria below.

One must be a prepaid customer. This service is not available to postpaid customers.

You must have between ₦0 and ₦75 in your main account.

You must have registered your number.

You must have been on the network for at least three months.

You must have spent at least ₦200 monthly for the last three months.

You must have fully paid your outstanding XtraByte loan request.

You will be charged a VAT-inclusive service fee of 15% on the amount you wish to borrow.

A woman using her smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @Ono Kosuki

How to reverse borrowed data on MTN

If you need to reverse a transaction, you should contact the service provider using the contact details below.

Email address: customercare.ng@mtn.com

customercare.ng@mtn.com WhatsApp: 09033000001

09033000001 Telephone numbers: 180 (from an MTN line)/ 08031000180 (from other networks)/ +2348031000180 (from outside the country)

180 (from an MTN line)/ 08031000180 (from other networks)/ +2348031000180 (from outside the country) Facebook: @MTNLoaded

@MTNLoaded Twitter: @MTN180/ @MTNNG

@MTN180/ @MTNNG Instagram: @mtnng

How do I borrow data on MTN?

You can borrow data using the USSD code *606# or dialling 606 on your MTN line. Follow the steps to complete the transaction.

How do I borrow 1GB from MTN?

If you wish to learn how to borrow 1GB of data from MTN, dial the USSD code *606# or 606 to use the IVR service.

Is there MTN network in Nigeria?

Yes, the MTN network is available in Nigeria. The company is one of the largest telecommunications networks in the country.

Learning how to borrow data from MTN is necessary for all prepaid customers. This knowledge will come in handy if you run out of data bundles and have no credit to purchase another package.

