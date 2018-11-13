20 attributes of right attitude to work and qualities to develop

Attributes of right attitude to work can define you as a good and valuable worker. Each employer has an idea of what an ideal employee should be. What qualities of an employee show a positive mental attitude at work?

A team's productivity depends mainly on the qualities its members possess. The fewer weak "links", the better the work of the whole team is, and, as a result, the higher the profit and efficiency of the company as a whole, the more stable its reputation in the market.

20 attributes of right attitude to work

Employees must have the competency a company needs for it to achieve its goals. Below is a list of attributes of right attitude to work:

1. Diligence

Lack of diligence at work will affect an employee's performance regardless of their excellent knowledge or skills. It is challenging to find hardworking subordinates in today's labour market. Employers consider people who focus on the company's goals, respect their work, and strive for high results as rare employees.

2. Professionalism

Professionalism means working well, respecting your colleagues and their work, and taking criticism positively. An employee of such character is gold for the company. Other skills contributing to professionalism at work are conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, and active listening.

3. Taking the initiative

Some employees do not make decisions at work because it is easier to pass the responsibility to colleagues or managers. A subordinate who takes the initiative can save the company from many problems. Do not solve everything independently, but offer solutions for approval by the management. Avoiding decision-making is a bad attitude to work.

4. Ability to work in a team

A good employee knows the corporate's goals, shows goodwill towards colleagues, and promotes mutual assistance in the office. Bosses want to see you connecting with teammates because all work processes in the company are closely interrelated.

5. Self-improvement

Anyone committed to self-improvement, self-learning, and development is beneficial to the company and will play a key role in its growth. To be fruitful at work, one must desire to improve their skills and knowledge. The employee must be ready for regular training.

6. Integrity

An employee portrays integrity by being dependable and committed to their tasks. You must be open and honest when communicating with others and hold yourself accountable for your mistakes and shortcomings.

7. Loyalty

The management appreciates one's dedication to the company's goals. Someone who obeys rules understands the organization's values and can be a reliable long-term employer. Sacrificing your time and interests to put more energy into the company is a selfless act of loyalty.

8. Ability to get along with people

Feel free and comfortable around your colleagues, make friends with new ones, and show eagerness to work with them. Maintain a healthy working environment with your staff members and business associates.

9. Find more inspiration to work other than money

Getting motivation from your salary is one of the right attitudes to work, but it should not be the primary source of inspiration. Instead, develop the desire to grow, advance, and lead in your career and deliver exceptional results. You will be less emotionally attached to money and save yourself from depression and frustration if you earn less than expected.

10. Separate your interests from the company's interests

Learn to separate your ambitions from the company's objectives for you to perform better at work. If you find yourself in conflicting interests, disclose it to your manager immediately or remove yourself from the situation. For instance, if you have a relative who can fit a job vacancy at the office, you wanted a promotion, but someone else got it, etc.

11. Standing up for yourself

Do not fear ruining your relationship with the authorities if they do not offer better working conditions. On the contrary, the right attitude to work is to ask them to comply with labour laws. Defending your rights shows you respect yourself.

12. Confidence

Confidence is also among the attributes of right attitude to work. Remember that bosses are human, even if they are strict. Therefore, stop being shy when you are around them. Change your mindset and observe your body language. For instance, don't step back, relax and control your nerves, and make appropriate eye contact.

13. Being goal-oriented

Focusing on your career ambitions will make you work harder and perform better. Overcome the fear of making a mistake because it happens to anyone. You can become goal-oriented by separating larger objectives into smaller actions, implementing time-saving strategies, developing productive habits, and tracking your progress regularly.

14. Knowing the labour market

Knowing the labour market will help you assess your performance and working environment. Monitor the supply and demand for labour in the job market and go to interviews without fear of rejection.

15. Do not fear losing your job

Understand that your organization is not the only one of its kind. The right attitude to work is to perceive dismissal as a chance to try something new and not as a life disaster. Failure to do the job, redundancy, long sick leave, and misconduct are reasons people lose their jobs.

16. Knowledge of labour law

Labour laws are designed to empower and protect workers. They also give the employee a sense of job security by monitoring employer-employee relations. Knowing labour laws will help you to develop the right attitude to work.

17. Punctuality

Consider yourself a good employee if you feel responsible for coming to work on time. Punctuality to work shows devotion to your work, reflects professionalism and attention to detail and can be pretty inspiring for your co-workers.

18. Pride for the place you work

Employees who are proud of their profession and company will try to achieve the best in what they do. Valuing your workplace creates a stronger, better, more engaged workforce. It motivates others to accomplish more at work and aim for better results.

19. Leadership and mentorship abilities

Your growth as a person and leader depends on the type of leadership you offer. An employee who mentors is likely to get a promotion at work. Therefore, bring the best out of the people your boss asks you to lead. Mentoring generates confidence, inspires trust, and fast-tracks team development.

20. Offering new and creative ideas

Voice out your creative ideas and welcome new opinions from workmates. Engaging co-workers in your ideas and incorporating theirs into yours creates a sense of teamwork and promotes innovation.

What are the attributes of right attitude to work in civic education?

Attitude is someone's opinion or feeling about a person's behaviour. The right attitudes to work in civic education are honesty, integrity, regularity, commitment, discipline, punctuality, consistency, diligence and transparency.

What are the rewards of right attitude to work?

The workers' productivity increases.

More collaboration and teamwork among workers.

Improved working morale.

Willingness to implement new and creative ideas.

Lower employee turnover.

An increase in profits and revenue for the company.

What are the consequences of not having right attitude to work?

A negative attitude to work affects everyone in the organization and the company itself. Some of the consequences of not having the right attitude to work:

Lower productivity among employees.

A reduction in the company's revenue and profits.

Higher rates of absenteeism among workers.

Less team cohesion in the company.

A strained relationship between workers and employers.

Low working morale because one lacks motivation.

Depressive feelings in the workers and employers.

These 20 attributes of right attitude to work are the best qualities to develop. You will enjoy your workplace more when you begin practicing them. Be the first to promote a heathy working environment for yourself and others.

