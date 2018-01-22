Who wrote the Nigerian national anthem and pledge? All the details

Every true patriot should be familiar with the background of Nigeria's pledge and national anthem. The tradition, heritage, and beliefs of a country and its citizens are reflected in its anthem. It serves to remind the people of their country's glory, beauty, and rich legacy and inspire feelings of patriotism in them. Find out who composed the Nigerian national anthem and pledge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Man holding a flag of Nigeria. Photo: pexels.com, @emmages

Source: UGC

Nigeria's first national anthem was Nigeria, We Hail Thee, until it was replaced with the present Arise, O Compatriots in 1978. The anthem promotes racial harmony and is a prayer.

Who wrote Nigeria national anthem and pledge?

The first anthem of the country was the song Nigeria, We Hail Thee, the words to which Lillian Jean Williams wrote. Frances Berda is the composer of music. This option was adopted in 1960 and replaced in 1978. Currently, the national anthem is the soulful composition Arise, O compatriots.

What is the reason for replacing the anthem? The previous composition was written in a more colonial style. Authors wrote words and music of British origin.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In Nigeria, there also were enough talented poets and musicians who could compose solemn words and melodies for their compatriots, so there was no need to leave them without attention.

The Nigerian people needed a new anthem to emphasize their independence and freedom that we all can be proud of today.

Who composed the Nigerian national anthem?

The Nigeria anthem lyrics are a combination of words and phrases from five of the finest contestants in a nationwide competition arranged by the National Publicity Committee.

Their words were skilfully integrated into the composition that today revives the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of the Nigerians.

Group of people waving a flag. Photo: pexels.com, @strawhatsoile

Source: UGC

Who wrote the national anthem of Nigeria? Below are the names of the five individuals who contributed to writing the national anthem of Nigeria.

Eme Etim Akpan

John A. Ilechukwu

B. A. Ogunnaike

P. O. Aderibigbe

Dr. Sota Omoigui

The national anthem lines were set to music by the Nigerian Police band, directed by Benedict P. Odiase, who died in 2013 at 79 years.

History of the Nigerian national pledge

The national pledge was written in 1976. Its author is Prof (Mrs.) Felicia Adebola Adedoyin was born in 1938 as the second of six children. This noble lady was a princess from the Iji ruling house of Shaki, Oyo State.

Her children were familiar with the tradition of reading pledges as they passed this ritual at an American school and during studies in Accra, Ghana. So they asked the mother why they did not read the pledge when they were in Nigeria.

Felicia had to tell them the truth that their homeland did not have its pledge. This situation inspired her to write beautiful and patriotic words that we proudly say today. Her work Loyalty to the Nation, Pledge appeared in one of the publications of the Daily Times in July 1976.

This newspaper was read by Barrister Adewusi, a common friend of Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo and the author. In August 1976, Obasanjo got acquainted with the article and decided to introduce the pledge as he was the head of the state at that time.

Since September 1976, the rule has been established that all schoolchildren must daily pronounce the words of a pledge at meetings.

What is the full national anthem?

People with flags on the street. Photo: pexels.com, @topeasokere

Source: UGC

Below is the Nigerian national anthem.

Arise, O Compatriots

Nigeria's call obey

To serve our fatherland

With love and strength, and faith

The labour of our heroes past,

shall never be in vain

To serve with heart and might,

One nation bound in freedom, peace and unity

Oh God of creation,

Direct our noble cause

Guide our leaders right

Help our youth the truth to know

In love and honesty, to grow

And living just and true

Great lofty heights attain

To build a nation where peace and justice shall reign

What is the difference between national anthem and national song?

A national song is a patriotic hymn that a country's leadership has chosen to be sung at official events. On the other hand, a national anthem is a musical composition, sometimes of a patriotic nature, that sums up a nation's history, traditions, and struggles.

What is the purpose of patriotism?

Patriotism places a greater focus on principles and beliefs and seeks to build a love for one's country. It entails loving, supporting, and defending your nation and all of its residents, as well as ensuring that it advances in these areas as needed.

Now you know who wrote the Nigerian national anthem and pledge. The anthem is a symbol that can touch the hearts of millions of people. It is an essential symbol of any country, as it binds all Nigerians into a single sovereign entity.

READ ALSO: Who named Nigeria and in what year? Read all the details

Legit.ng recently published an article about who named Nigeria and the year it was named. Flora Shaw, a British journalist, suggested the country's name on 8 January 1897. She named Nigeria after the Niger River, which runs through much of the country.

Many African countries lacked legal borders and often existed as clusters of indigenous people. When European colonialists arrived on the continent, these structures changed dramatically. This article has provided more information about Nigerian history and what it was like before Flora named it.

Source: Legit.ng