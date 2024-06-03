30 trendiest teen boy haircuts you definitely have to try

The world of men's hairstyles constantly evolves, with new trends emerging yearly. From classic cuts to modern designs, there are countless options to suit every teen. Therefore, as a teen, exploring the variety of styles, which are the trendiest teen boy haircuts to try?

Shape-up quiff, medium curls, and low-cut caesar fade are among the trendiest teen boy haircuts. Photo: @v.hugostyles, @z_ramsey, @z_ramsey on Instagram (modified by author)

Teen boy hairstyles greatly vary in uniqueness, simplicity, and length. However, these styles feature exemplary trims and floral patterns to achieve impressive looks. There is no reason enough not to try out these teen boy haircuts. Some of these stylish trims are adaptable for casual and official occasions.

30 trendiest teen boy haircuts

Every teen wants to be unique in their way. So, here are the best and most popular teen boy haircuts in 2024 to try out. Some styles on the list include faux hawks, curls, side parts, mohawks, and fades.

1. Skin fade with design

Skin fade makes you look excellent and feel very comfortable. Photo: @xbigwesx, @nickthebarber on Instagram (modified by author)

One of the most popular teen hairstyles in 2024 is the fade, which comes in various shapes and forms. In this case, the skin fade is adorned with an exciting design at the temple and combined with some short natural curls at the top. With a haircut like this, you will look excellent and feel comfortable, as the hair will not get in the eyes or ears.

2. Temple fade with Edgar

Temple fade with Edgar is often attributed to former baseball player Edgar Martínez. Photo: @alexnavalhadeouro (modified by author)

If you do not want to cut your hair as short as in the previous photo, you can always go for a temple fade and a natural Edgar. If your hair is moisturised correctly, taking care of a slightly longer hairstyle should not be an issue. It's often attributed to former baseball player Edgar Martínez.

3. Blowout sharp fade

The sharp-fade blowout features styling the hair in a voluminous manner. The sides and back of the hair are faded sharply, often starting from the crown to create a clean look.

4. High fade with memorable designs

You can have abstract patterns on the faded part of your hair. Photo: @xbigwesx, @smashthalegend on Instagram (modified by author)

This is one of the best hairstyles. The beauty of this haircut is that you can shave anything you want on the faded part of your hair—choose the right design. It can be just abstract patterns, the first letter of your name, or something related to things you like.

5. Buzz cut mid-fade

Buzz cut mid-fade gives the design an original appearance. Photo: @angellorayy (modified by author)

The buzz cut and middle fade features uniformly buzzed hair on the top, while the sides and back are faded down to the skin. The freestyle addition gives the design an original appearance.

6. Low fade

The low fade is one of the most trendy haircuts. Photo: @joelstyle, @jubei_ma on Instagram (modified by author)

High fade might not be for all, mainly if you are self-conscious of your head shape or any other prominent features that might be exposed. There is always a low fade for those cases, which is just as trendy.

7. Medium curls

Curls provide some additional confidence and independence. Photo: @sprucecruz (modified by author)

This is among the curly teen boy haircuts. It is well-known that boys with curly hair give a positive vibe—people are convinced that they have a good heart and are kind and friendly. You can let his natural hair loose and shave only the sides—it will frame his face nicely, and it is also convenient regarding hair care.

8. The skin fade crop

The skin fade crop style features a longer, often textured or messy top. Photo: @andyauthentic, @smashthalegend on Instagram (modified by author)

This style features a longer, often textured or messy top, contrasted with sharply faded sides down to the skin. The result is a modern, effortless look.

9. Skin fade crew cut

The skin fades, and crew cuts are easy to maintain. Photo: @s.fadess, @barbersukraine on Instagram (modified by author)

Skin fade gives a sharp finish and creates great contrasts, making it perfect for pairing with other hairstyles, such as crew cuts. The skin fades, and crew cuts are easy to maintain, so you won't have to spend much time on your hair every morning. Since the crew cut is generally short, you can make it different by pairing it with a skin fade, which leaves the top part slightly longer.

10. Low-cut caesar fade

The caesar cut comprises a short, tapered cut with a sculpted, blunt fringe. Photo: @azfreshmando (modified by author)

It is one of the cool teen boy haircuts. The caesar cut comprises a short, tapered cut with a sculpted, blunt fringe. The low-cut variation features closely trimmed hair on the sides and back with a short fringe in the front.

11. Side part comb-over

The side part comb-over gives you a professional look while remaining stylish. Photo: @freshlyfadedbarber (modified by author)

A comb-over hairstyle helps a teen attain a professional look while remaining stylish. To make this style, comb damp hair and separate parts of the hair to create a natural line. Then, comb the long hair on the top sections backwards and let it air dry. Apply organic hair products to keep the shape of the hairstyle intact.

12. Cropped top and buzzed sides

A cropped top and buzzed sides is a neat, trendy work of art that is easy to maintain and pleasing. Photo: @edwardklipperhands, @eddiefinestcutz on Instagram (modified by author)

This style involves merging the cropped top and buzzed haircut. The result is a neat, trendy work of art that is easy to maintain and pleasing.

13. Shape up quiff

An organic hair product can be used to maintain the quiff. Photo: @v.hugostyles, @wizzydabarber on Instagram (modified by author)

The quiff is one of those hairstyles that never leave the trend scene. While it may require severe styling, an organic hair product that dampens your hair can work wonders in maintaining the quiff. The quiff is perfect for kinky hair as it requires only hair clippers and rarely needs any hair product.

14. Butch cut

The butch cut is one of the short teen boy haircuts. It is a low-maintenance, super cool, and highly recommended style for teens who prefer short and uniform hair. It features hair cropped short and the same length around the head.

15. Fringe undercut

The Fringe undercut is a hairstyle with a hippie vibe. Photo: @wizzydabarber on Instagram (modified by author)

The first thought that comes to mind when imagining an undercut is the 80s hairstyle, and when you combine it with a fringe or teen's bangs, you get a hairstyle with a hippie vibe. To recreate a fringe undercut hairstyle, allow your hair on the top section to fall on the forehead and combine that with an undercut.

16. Classic afro

Simple yet elegant, a classic afro looks good on teen boys. Avoid styling your afro with a narrow tooth comb, which will cause breakage. Your afro will be exposed to harsh environmental conditions, so moisturise regularly.

17. Long curly top and short sides

The long curly top and short sides hairstyle feature a voluminous, textured top. Photo: @sprucecruz (modified by author)

It is one of the teen boy haircuts, long on top. The long curly top and short sides hairstyle feature a voluminous, textured top. The sides and back of the head are kept short, often faded or undercut.

18. Curly faux hawk fade

The curly faux hawk fade combines the faux hawk and the tapered fade designs. Photo: @iamtyrikjackson, @pjabreu on Instagram (modified by author)

The curly faux hawk fade combines two style designs: the faux hawk and the tapered fade. Its features leave the top part of the head medium and curly while the sides gradually transition from the top in a tapered fashion.

19. Brushed back undercut

The brushed-back undercut combines the sleekness of an undercut with the sophistication of brushed-back hair. It features the top of the hair longer and brushed back, creating a smooth and polished look.

20. Thick wavy pompadour

Thick wavy pompadour gives you a pompadour appearance. Photo: @mister_xclusive, @z_ramsey on Instagram (modified by author)

This style combines the classic pompadour with the texture of wavy hair. It features the top part of the hair, which is left thick, completing the pompadour appearance.

21. Shaggy brush out

Shaggy brush out is known for its edgy, artistic and messy look. Photo: @keller_konturen (modified by author)

This vintage cut is known for its edgy, artistic and deliberately messy look. It features a short layered finish and a choppy texture to create a relaxed vibe.

22. Retro-styled professional cut

The retro-styled professional cut combines a slick back, quiff, and side part. Photo: @miami_barber, @barbersloungeoforlando on Instagram (modified by author)

If you love retro designs, this professional cut for teens with thick hair will appeal to you. It combines a slick back, quiff, and side part to produce this retro piece.

23. Side parted undercut

To achieve this look, your hair stylist must brush your hair onto one side. The sides and back are cut short, contrasting the longer hair.

24. Textured French crop

Textured French crop features a thick top with a natural texture and sleek, faded sides. Photo: @blessed_blendz, @birdcobarbers on Instagram (modified by author)

The textured French crop is a stylish haircut for teens. It features a thick top with a natural texture and sleek, faded sides. The top can be messy or neat, creating a naturally broader look.

25. Thick and messy hair

A thick and messy hairstyle works best with naturally thick hair. Photo: @charliegray, @andyfadepro on Instagram (modified by author)

This style works best with naturally thick hair. It features hair styled in a casually tousled fashion that looks effortless and charming.

26. Slick retro wave

The smooth retro wave features a slicked-back top often styled with a high-shine product to create a glossy finish. The tapered sides are faded to create a classic and sophisticated look.

27. Curly crop with side designs

The curly crop with side designs features a curly crop top with creatively trimmed sides. Photo: @eazyfadez (modified by author)

This style features a curly crop top with the sides trimmed with a creative design of pentagons. The hair on the back tapers off to create a transition from the head to the neck.

28. Thick wavy crop

The thick wavy crop requires minimal styling. Photo: @barbersloungeoforlando, @eddiefinestcutz on Instagram (modified by author)

This style features a cropped length, allowing the hair's natural texture and wave. The sides are kept shorter, often with a fade or undercut. It requires minimal styling, with just a bit of product needed to enhance the hair's natural wave and keep it in place.

29. Spiky haircut

A spiky haircut looks most advantageous on thick and dark hair. Photo: @barberjez (modified by author)

This eye-catching hairstyle looks most advantageous on thick and dark hair. In this variation, it is essential to achieve a balance between a neat and loose look. It is more attractive when paired with a skin fade.

30. Textured taper fade

Textured taper fade is a modern yet low-maintenance hairstyle. Photo: @nickthebarber, @andyfadepro on Instagram (modified by author)

The textured taper fade is ideal if you are looking for a modern yet low-maintenance hairstyle. It leaves longer hair on the top of the head while trimming the sides.

Which haircut is best for a 15-year-old boy?

Several gorgeous haircuts are suitable for a 15-year-old boy. They include a fringe undercut, medium curls, a short Edgar cut, and a slick retro wave.

What is the fluffy boy haircut called?

A fluffy hairstyle is often referred to as a shag hairstyle. It is characterised by loose, voluminous waves or curls.

What is a boy skin fade cut?

A skin fade is a hair-cutting technique for boys that can create a dynamic range of haircuts. It differs from a standard kids' haircut in that the hair is blended down to the skin above the natural hairline.

There are numerous teen boy haircuts, and you can choose from any of the above, depending on your preference. With the trendiest styles above, you have no reason not to have a stunning and neat haircut.

