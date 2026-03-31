Spanning over 371 ethnic groups, deeply rooted in family, respect for elders, and vibrant celebrations, Nigerian traditions are rich and diverse

However, urban development, civilisation and rural-urban migration have affected some powerful Nigerian traditions, causing them to slowly fade away

Legit.ng has highlighted some decade-old Nigerian traditions that defined us, but are now quietly dying out and are no longer big deals

Before television and smartphones, before rapid urbanisation and before Western education, which prioritised Western values, languages, and belief systems, there existed certain Nigerian traditions which shaped and defined Nigerians.

While some of these traditions have not been completely eroded, they are no longer big deals as they used to be decades ago.

Some Nigerian traditions are quietly dying out, but were once a big deal. Photo Credit: Tina Stallard

Source: Getty Images

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights four powerful Nigerian traditions that are gradually dying out.

1. Moonlight storytelling

In the past, moonlight storytelling, also known as tales by moonlight, was a thing, but it is now almost past tense, and is only seen in Nigerian movies or TV programs targeting a children audience these days.

Describing moonlight storytelling, Yoruba Folk Tales asserts that they are folk tales told by anyone with a story to share, from elders to people in positions of great respect and even young children.

At night, outside on the porch, the storyteller sits in front or in the middle, and the audience surrounds the storyteller. The stories are told in the gloom of twilight and are thus “Tales by moonlight”.

The storytelling was not just for entertainment, but taught morals, history, and community values. In this dispensation, televisions and smartphones have replaced moonlight storytelling.

2. Tribal marks

Once used as a form of identification, protection and beauty, especially among Yorubas and Hausas, tribal marks are now rare.

According to CBN Africa, tribal marks can be traced to the 14th century in West Africa, especially Nigeria. They are marks engraved by piercing the skin, and serve different purposes such as beauty, spiritual protection, and native medicinal purposes.

They were also very popular during the Nigerian Civil War.

3. Extended family communal living

Extended family communal living, simply put, refers to the state of large families, including grandparents, uncles, and cousins, living together and sharing responsibilities.

Talented Women Network explains that this system fostered resilience, emotional security, and a deep sense of belonging. In times of illness, loss, or economic hardship, no one truly stood alone.

With rural-urban migration and economic pressure, many people have shifted towards nuclear family living.

4. Village square gatherings

Common in villages and rural areas in the past, village square gatherings used to be the heartbeat of community life, where disputes were resolved, decisions taken, and information passed to the people.

Today, social media and rapid urbanisation have significantly reduced its relevance.

In this present dispensation, some Nigerian traditions are dying out. Photo Credit: De Agostini Picture Library

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on things to know about the Hausa culture and traditions in Nigeria.

Types of culture in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the types of culture that exist in Nigeria.

Exploring all the ethnic communities in the country is quite challenging because there are over 500 spoken dialects, each with its own people and history. Nigerians are broadly classified into three main ethnic groups, namely Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo. Nigerian culture is rich because each community has unique traditions.

There are different cultures in Nigeria, and one of the most common is Hausa. Hausa is the largest ethnic group in the country, and its people, who speak the Hausa language, make up about a fifth of the country's population. There are over 20 million Hausa people in modern-day Nigeria. They are concentrated mainly in the northwestern part of the nation.

Source: Legit.ng