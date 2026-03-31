A Nigerian man has shared his experience with netizens five years after purchasing 'orange fruit' from a commercial plants seller

In a now-viral tweet shared via his official account, he disclosed how he always hoped to harvest oranges in years to come

However, when he opened the fruit years later, he discovered something that left him shattered and he shared details online

A Nigerian man recently took to social media to share his disappointing experience with a fruit plant he purchased five years earlier.

The man had hoped to harvest oranges from the plant, but was left in shambles by the outcome.

Man shares his painful experience after planting oranges. Photo credit: @achor_szn/X.

Source: Twitter

Man regrets planting orange fruits

The man, identified as @achor_szn on X, shared his story, which quickly gained attention online.

He had purchased the plant from a commercial seller during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, with the intention of planting it and enjoying lots of oranges in the years to come.

However, his excitement turned to disappointment when he finally harvested the fruit from the plant.

To his utter disappointment, the fruit bore little resemblance to oranges, leaving him feeling deceived and let down.

In his words:

"So in 2020 during lockdown (COVID 19), I went and bought an "orange fruit" from a commercial fruit plants seller. I planted the so acclaimed "Orange fruit" with the thought that in few years to come, I can start harvesting oranges. Fast-forward to today, the acclaimed "orange fruit" I bought and planted has grown, and the fruit it bore is nothing close to an orange."

Man shares unexpected experience he had after planting oranges. Photo credit: @achor_szn/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as man regrets planting oranges

His story sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians sharing their opinions.

Manar said:

"It’s a citron. The white part(rind) tastes sweet, be patient, you might get big fruits that give you more juice later on, see it as a combination of lemon and orange. I and my friend bought lemon seedlings, and they turn out to be this gigantic fruits."

Olayinka said:

"You might just have created a new fruit, it looks like orange, lemon and grapefruit."

Senpai said:

"My dad also bought two acclaimed orange plant, one beared fruit and it was lemon, the other has not fruited till now also he got it 2020 dem suppose lock those agric men up."

Oabix wrote:

"The first and last frames are lemon, But I doubt if you actually planted them from seed during lockdown. This fruit takes forever to bear fruit."

Mayowa said:

"I heard all these citrus fruits first harvest are not always good but get better by subsequent harvests."

Zahra B added:

"Go and request for a refund."

See the post below:

Man finds tree he planted years ago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man decided to pay a visit to the secondary school he graduated from and he saw something that made him really happy.

According to the young man who shared his experience online, when he was a student, he participated in a tree planting campaign as far back as 2010.

Source: Legit.ng