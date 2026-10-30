Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of Porsha Williams, has reportedly been indicted by federal prosecutors in Georgia over alleged tax fraud.

Prosecutors accused the businessman of assisting in the preparation and filing of false tax returns

The development came after his highly publicised divorce from Williams, a reported seven-figure settlement

Simon Guobadia, the former husband of American reality TV star Porsha Williams, is reportedly facing fresh legal trouble following his indictment over alleged tax fraud in the United States.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the businessman was indicted on Tuesday, October 28, by federal prosecutors in Georgia on two counts of allegedly assisting in the preparation and filing of false federal tax returns.

Simon Guobadia is facing fresh accusations of tax fraud in the US. Photos: @simonguobadia/IF.

Source: Getty Images

The allegations centre on his reported income declarations in 2021, with prosecutors claiming that the figures submitted did not reflect his actual earnings.

Prosecutors make allegations against Simon Guobadia

According to the indictment, Guobadia allegedly reported zero taxable income in March 2021, despite knowing that his actual earnings were higher.

His company, Simcol Petroleum Limited, reportedly recorded more than $45 million in gross sales during the same period.

Prosecutors further alleged that in July 2021, he declared taxable income of just $58,231, while the company recorded nearly $31 million in gross sales.

Federal prosecutors claimed he knew the figures declared were significantly lower than his actual taxable income and the company's gross sales.

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for the businessman, although it remains unclear whether he has been taken into custody.

The allegations have not been established as a conviction.

Simon Guobadia's divorce from Porsha Williams

The legal development comes after Guobadia's highly publicised marriage and separation from Williams.

The former couple married in November 2022, but the reality TV star filed for divorce in February 2024, after approximately 15 months of marriage.

Earlier in 2026, Williams reportedly secured their multimillion-dollar Atlanta mansion and a seven-figure settlement following the divorce proceedings.

Guobadia was also deported from the United States in 2025 amid immigration-related issues.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia divorced in 2024. Photo: @porshawilliams/IG

Source: Getty Images

"I'm pleased with divorce from Simon Guobadia" - Porsha Williams

Legit.ng earlier reported that Porsha Williams opened up about her divorce from her billionaire ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, in a recent interview.

The estranged couple had a lavish wedding ceremony a few years ago, with Porsha seen wearing traditional attire for the occasion.

In the interview, she expressed a sense of relief that her divorce was finally behind her, stating that it had been a surreal experience.

Source: Legit.ng