Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen's private life in a famous Danish acting family

Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen gained celebrity status at a young age, as she is widely known as the daughter of renowned Danish actors Mads Mikkelsen and Hanne Jacobsen. She did not follow in her parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry, as she is a paediatric nurse. She lives a private life, unlike her internationally recognised parents.

Profile summary

Who is Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen?

Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen is the daughter of acclaimed Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and actress Hanne Jacobsen. She was born in 1992 in Copenhagen, Denmark, although her exact date of birth has not been publicly disclosed. Her age as of 2026 is 34 years.

Mads Mikkelsen is an internationally recognised actor celebrated for his performances in The Hunt, Another Round, Doctor Strange, and the TV series Hannibal. Her mother, Hanne Jacobsen, has also built a career in acting, with credits in productions such as Alletiders jul and Alletiders nisse.

Viola has a younger brother, Carl Jacobsen Mikkelsen, who is reportedly serving as a soldier in Denmark. Regarding her education, Viola attended Øregård High School from 2009 to 2012. She later enrolled at The Deaconess Foundation in 2015, where she pursued a bachelor of science in nursing degree, completing her studies in 2018.

Is Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen into acting? A look at her career

According to her LinkedIn profile, Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen trained as a nurse and currently works as a paediatric nurse at Juliane Marie Center, Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

Her professional journey began in 2013 when she worked at Meatpacking District Fish Bar. She later served as an educational assistant at Department Flora, Nursery and Kindergarten between 2014 and 2015.

From 2016 to 2018, she worked as a temporary staff member at Rigshospitalet while completing her nursing studies. After graduating, she transitioned into her current role as a paediatric nurse, dedicating her career to caring for children and supporting families.

Does Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen have a kid?

The paediatric nurse is a mother of two children. She welcomed a daughter named Maria in 2022, marking a new chapter in her personal life. Viola’s mother, Hanne Jacobsen, has openly embraced her role as a grandmother and even has her granddaughter’s name tattooed on her wrist as a tribute.

During a 2024 interview with Dolce Magazine, Mads Mikkelsen was briefly interrupted by the sound of a baby crying. Reacting warmly, he reportedly said:

Sorry, it’s my granddaughter. It’s better to be a young grandpa. Then you can still run around with the grandkids.

Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen reportedly welcomed her second child in 2025, but she has not publicly disclosed any details about the baby. Despite her growing family, she has kept much of her personal life out of the public eye. The paediatric nurse is married, but whoever her husband is remains unknown.

FAQs

How old is Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen? She was reportedly born in 1992 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and as of 2026, she is 34 years old. Who are Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen’s parents? Her parents are acclaimed Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and actress and choreographer Hanne Jacobsen. Does Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen have siblings? She has a younger brother named Carl Jacobsen Mikkelsen, who is reportedly serving as a soldier in Denmark. Where did Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen study? She attended Øregård High School from 2009 to 2012 and later pursued a bachelor of science in nursing at The Deaconess Foundation, graduating in 2018. What does Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen do for a living? She is a paediatric nurse working at Juliane Marie Center, Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. Is Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen married? She is married, but since she keeps the details of her personal life private, her husband is unknown. Who is Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen’s daughter? She is the mother of a daughter named Maria, who was born in 2022, and a second child born in 2025.

Viola Jacobsen Mikkelsen has carved her own path, choosing a meaningful career in paediatric nursing over the entertainment spotlight. She values privacy and family, embracing her role as a mother and daughter. Despite her famous lineage, Viola’s life reflects dedication, humility, and a quiet commitment to helping others.

