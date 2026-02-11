Where does Bretman Rock live? About his houses and what they are worth

Where does Bretman Rock live? The American-Filipino beauty influencer and social media personality primarily resides in a custom-designed, three-story villa in Oahu, Hawaii. The home was originally bought for approximately $2 million in 2020 and is situated between lush green mountains and the sea. Bretman Rock also owns a property in Los Angeles.

Bretman Rock in December 2025 (L). Bretman Rock's house in Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii (R). Photo: @thebretmanrock on Facebook (modified by author)

Bretman Rock lives in Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii, in a three-story contemporary villa spanning over 3,000 square feet.

Bretman purchased the home in late 2020 for approximately $2 million and collaborated with the Hawaii-based design firm MCYIA to create a space that reflects his Filipino-American heritage.

and collaborated with the Hawaii-based design firm MCYIA to create a space that reflects his Filipino-American heritage. His home is uniquely decorated with bold colours, Filipino-inspired pieces, and playful rooms like a beauty studio and “BretMan Cave.”

Full name Bretman Rock Sacayanan Laforga Gender Male Date of birth 31 July 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Sanchez‑Mira, Cagayan, Philippines Current residence Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii, United States Nationality Filipino‑American Ethnicity Filipino Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in inches 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Edmund Laforga Mother Mercedita Sacayanan Siblings Princess Mae Relationship status Dating Partner Justice Fester Education James Campbell High School, Ewa Beach, Hawaii Profession Beauty influencer, YouTuber, social media personality, reality TV star Instagram @bretmanrock YouTube Bretman Rock X (Twitter) @bretmanrock TikTok @bretmanrock

Where does Bretman Rock live?

Bretman Rock, the prominent Filipino-American social media personality, beauty influencer, and reality TV star, lives in Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii, where he owns a luxurious mansion which spans roughly 3,000 square feet. The home was originally bought in 2020 for about $2 million, but due to rising property values in Hawaii and major renovations, its current value is likely much higher.

Situated between the lush green mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the home features a large balcony, five bedrooms, three living rooms, a swimming pool, a kitchen, and a patio. One of its standout spaces is the BretMan Cave, a custom attic used for journaling, gaming, and displaying his large crystal collection.

Interior view of Bretman Rock’s home in Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii. Photo: @mcyia on Instagram (modified by author)

MCYIA, a Hawaii-based interior architecture and design firm, redesigned the home to reflect a bold “gay Asian immigrant success” theme. The social media influencer told Architectural Digest in 2021:

I wanted the house to feel as if a cool, gay island kid got really rich.… It needed to scream ‘gay Asian immigrant success.’ I wanted to live that fantasy,

Talking about his balcony. He said:

The balcony reminds me of my growth … Something about being there makes me feel proud of the person I’ve become.

Bretman's home is also filled with statement pieces from Filipino designers, most notably the Bloom Chair and Dragnet lounge furniture by Kenneth Cobonpue. A set of chairs by Horm Casamania serves as an icebreaker in the dining area.

The outdoor area features a fire pit, a nature-filled patio, and a small farm where Bretman raises dozens of chickens.

Bretman Rock at the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on 2 March 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Real estate investments and past homes

During the filming of his MTV reality show, MTV Following: Bretman Rock, he stayed in a posh beachfront rental in L.A. while his Hawaii home was being renovated. However, he now avoids L.A. as much as possible, only visiting for short business trips.

FAQs

Bretman Rock lives in Waianae, Hawaii, in a luxurious 4,379-square-foot mansion he purchased in 2020. His home is known for its tropical design, Filipino-inspired touches, and sweeping views of the Pacific and surrounding mountains.

