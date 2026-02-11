Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Where does Bretman Rock live? About his houses and what they are worth
Where does Bretman Rock live? About his houses and what they are worth

by  Night Mongina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
4 min read

Where does Bretman Rock live? The American-Filipino beauty influencer and social media personality primarily resides in a custom-designed, three-story villa in Oahu, Hawaii. The home was originally bought for approximately $2 million in 2020 and is situated between lush green mountains and the sea. Bretman Rock also owns a property in Los Angeles.

Bretman Rock in December 2025. Bretman Rock's house in Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii.
Bretman Rock in December 2025 (L). Bretman Rock's house in Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii (R). Photo: @thebretmanrock on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Bretman Rock lives in Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii, in a three-story contemporary villa spanning over 3,000 square feet.
  • Bretman purchased the home in late 2020 for approximately $2 million and collaborated with the Hawaii-based design firm MCYIA to create a space that reflects his Filipino-American heritage.
  • His home is uniquely decorated with bold colours, Filipino-inspired pieces, and playful rooms like a beauty studio and “BretMan Cave.”

Profile summary

Full name

Bretman Rock Sacayanan Laforga

Gender

Male

Date of birth

31 July 1998

Age

27 years old (as of 2026)

Zodiac sign

Leo

Place of birth

Sanchez‑Mira, Cagayan, Philippines

Current residence

Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii, United States

Nationality

Filipino‑American

Ethnicity

Filipino

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Gay

Height in inches

5'8''

Height in centimetres

173

Weight in pounds

150

Weight in kilograms

68

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Father

Edmund Laforga

Mother

Mercedita Sacayanan

Siblings

Princess Mae

Relationship status

Dating

Partner

Justice Fester

Education

James Campbell High School, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Profession

Beauty influencer, YouTuber, social media personality, reality TV star

Instagram

@bretmanrock

YouTube

Bretman Rock

X (Twitter)

@bretmanrock

TikTok

@bretmanrock

Where does Bretman Rock live?

Bretman Rock, the prominent Filipino-American social media personality, beauty influencer, and reality TV star, lives in Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii, where he owns a luxurious mansion which spans roughly 3,000 square feet. The home was originally bought in 2020 for about $2 million, but due to rising property values in Hawaii and major renovations, its current value is likely much higher.

Situated between the lush green mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the home features a large balcony, five bedrooms, three living rooms, a swimming pool, a kitchen, and a patio. One of its standout spaces is the BretMan Cave, a custom attic used for journaling, gaming, and displaying his large crystal collection.

Interior view of Bretman Rock’s home in Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii.
Interior view of Bretman Rock’s home in Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii. Photo: @mcyia on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

MCYIA, a Hawaii-based interior architecture and design firm, redesigned the home to reflect a bold “gay Asian immigrant success” theme. The social media influencer told Architectural Digest in 2021:

I wanted the house to feel as if a cool, gay island kid got really rich.… It needed to scream ‘gay Asian immigrant success.’ I wanted to live that fantasy,

Talking about his balcony. He said:

The balcony reminds me of my growth … Something about being there makes me feel proud of the person I’ve become.

Bretman's home is also filled with statement pieces from Filipino designers, most notably the Bloom Chair and Dragnet lounge furniture by Kenneth Cobonpue. A set of chairs by Horm Casamania serves as an icebreaker in the dining area.

The outdoor area features a fire pit, a nature-filled patio, and a small farm where Bretman raises dozens of chickens.

Bretman Rock in Hollywood, California.
Bretman Rock at the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on 2 March 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino
Source: Getty Images

Real estate investments and past homes

During the filming of his MTV reality show, MTV Following: Bretman Rock, he stayed in a posh beachfront rental in L.A. while his Hawaii home was being renovated. However, he now avoids L.A. as much as possible, only visiting for short business trips.

FAQs

  1. Who is Bretman Rock? He is a world-renowned Filipino-American content creator, beauty influencer, and reality TV star who gained viral fame in 2015 for his humorous makeup tutorials on Vine and YouTube.
  2. Where is Bretman Rock from? He was born in Sanchez-Mira, Cagayan, Philippines.
  3. How old is Bretman Rock? The social media personality is 27 years old as of 2026. He was born on 31 July 1998.
  4. How much is Bretman Rock's house in Hawaii? His primary residence in Waianae, on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, was bought in 2020 for about $2 million and is now valued at over $2.2 million.
  5. How much money is Bretman Rock worth? According to The Richest, the beauty influencer is worth around $7 million, earned through massive brand deals with companies like Nike and Fenty Skin, social media revenue, and his bestselling memoir.
  6. Where did Bretman Rock live before Hawaii? He lived in Lallo, Philippines, until the age of seven or eight before his family immigrated to Hawaii.
  7. What part of Oahu does Bretman Rock live in? Bretman Rock’s current home is in Waianae, on the western coast of Oahu, Hawaii.
  8. Does Bretman Rock have a house in Los Angeles? The reality TV star maintains a temporary apartment in Hollywood for business.

Bretman Rock lives in Waianae, Hawaii, in a luxurious 4,379-square-foot mansion he purchased in 2020. His home is known for its tropical design, Filipino-inspired touches, and sweeping views of the Pacific and surrounding mountains.

Legit.ng published an article about Jett Puckett's net worth. Jett Puc‍kett is famous for making‌ popular videos with his‌ wife, Campbell​, on social media. People love​ w‍atching th‍e‌m be‌cause he is very romantic and​ shows off their fancy,‌ expensive lifestyle.‌

Jett Puckett has built a brand by managing corporate mergers and sharing adorable family content on social media. Find out how much Jett Puckett is worth in this post.

