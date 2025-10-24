Stella Street Guggenheim is the daughter of American actress Elisabeth Shue and filmmaker Davis Guggenheim. Despite being a part of a well-known Hollywood family, she has remained largely private. Her involvement in art and filmmaking has, however, raised curiosities about her private life.

Key takeaways

Stella Street Guggenheim was born on 19 March 2001 , in Los Angeles, California, to Elizabeth Shue and Davis Guggenheim.

, in Los Angeles, California, to Elizabeth Shue and Davis Guggenheim. She is the middle child of three siblings: Miles William and Agnes Charles Guggenheim .

. Stella is involved in film making and has confirmed an upcoming documentary about life at Camp Ashmere .

and has confirmed an upcoming documentary about life at . She studied at Wesleyan University.

Profile summary

Full name Stella Street Guggenheim Common name Stella Guggenheim Date of birth 19 March 2001 Age 24 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth United States of America Residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Elisabeth Shue Father Davis Guggenheim Siblings 2 Relationship status Undisclosed College Wesleyan University Profession Artist, film-maker

Inside the life of Stella Street Guggenheim

Stella Street Guggenheim was born on 19 March 2001 to Elisabeth Shue and Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim in California, USA. While she was born into a high-profile Hollywood family, Stella has maintained a private life, away from the watchful eyes of the media and the entertainment industry.

Stella's early life and background

Raised in Los Angeles, Stella is reported to have attended Wildwood Elementary School, an elite early education institution she graduated in 2019. She remained shielded from the public eye in her early life. Her siblings, Miles and Agnes, also attended the school, graduating in 2016 and 2025, respectively.

Stella Guggenheim's parents: Hollywood roots and artistic influence

Stella Street Guggenheim's parents, Elisabeth Shue and Davis Guggenheim, are both prominent figures in the film industry. Her mother, Elisabeth, is best known for her roles in The Karate Kid, Back To The Future (Parts II and III), and her Academy Award-nominated performance in Leaving Las Vegas.

Her father, Davis Guggenheim, is an American documentary filmmaker whose credits include An Inconvenient Truth and He Named Me Malala. The couple got married in August 1994 and has maintained a stable marriage, one of the longest ones in Hollywood.

Sibling bonds and Stella's family life behind the scenes

Stella's older brother, Miles William Guggenheim, was born on 11 November 1997. After leaving Wildwood School in 2016, he attended Brown University, where he graduated in 2020. Like his parents, Miles' interest in the arts played a role in his course choice. He studied Modern Culture and Media, as well as Creative Writing.

The youngest child in the Guggenheim family, Agnes Charles, was born on 18 June 2006. As per her LinkedIn profile, Agnes was an Academy of Art University student between 2013 and 2016. She has two music credits for Deaf President Now! and Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Stella's educational background and career

Stella Street Guggenheim reportedly studied at Wesleyan University, where she obtained a degree in visual art and philosophy, aligning with her family’s artistic legacy.

As of 2025, there are no Stella Street Guggenheim movies or verified involvement in acting. She worked in post-production at Concordia Studios, as an AE on Deaf President Now!. Currently, she works at Story Syndicate as an archival coordinator.

She has, however, expressed interest in making a film about Camp Ashmere, a summer camp in Hinsdale, Massachusetts, USA. The New York-based documentary filmmaker is currently creating and filming an original musical about the film in the hopes of raising critical funds for our camp’s future.

In addition to film-making, Stella is an oil painter who has exhibited and sold her masterpiece paintings and studied fine art and film.

FAQs

Whose child is Stella Street Guggenheim? Stella Street Guggenheim is the daughter of Elisabeth Shue and Davis Guggenheim. Where did Stella Street Guggenheim go to college? She attended Wesleyan University. Is Stella Street Guggenheim's Instagram? She actively shares details of her artistic work through her Instagram account. What is Stella Street Guggenheim's age? Born on 19 March 2001, the American filmmaker is 24 years old as of 2025. Who are Stella Street Guggenheim's siblings? The American oil painter has two siblings, Miles William and Agnes Charles Guggenheim.

Stella Street Guggenheim, though born into a prominent Hollywood family, has chosen a quieter, more private path rooted in visual arts and documentary filmmaking. With a background in philosophy and visual art from Wesleyan University, she is building a career behind the camera, contributing to projects at studios like Concordia and Story Syndicate.

