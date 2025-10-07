A timeline of Alyssa Milano's husband and past relationships
Melrose Place actress Alyssa Milano's husband is David Bugliari, a talent representative in the American entertainment scene. The Hollywood couple got married in 2009 after meeting through a friend. To fans, interest in Alyssa Milano's romantic history lies in her connections to well-known figures in sports and entertainment.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaway
- Profile summary
- Meet Alyssa Milano's husband
- Explore Alyssa Milano's relationship timeline
- FAQs
Key takeaway
- Alyssa Milano has been married to talent agent David Bugliari since 15 August 2009, with whom she has two children, Milo Thomas and Elizabeth Dylan.
- Milano was previously married to Remy Zero lead singer and guitarist, Cinjun Tate, in 1999.
- She has publicly dated entertainers such as Corey Haim, David Arquette, Scott Wolf, Brian Krause, Eric Dane, and Justin Timberlake.
- Her boyfriend list also includes prominent athletes such as Wayne McBean, Barry Zito, Carl Pavano, and Brad Penny.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Alyssa Jayne Milano
|Nickname
|Lyssa
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|19 December 1972
|Age
|52 years as of September 2025
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Bensonhurst, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Catholic
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in centimetres
|157
|Height in feet
|5'2"
|Weight in kilograms
|53
|Weight in pounds
|116
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Lin Milano
|Father
|Thomas M. Milano
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|David Bugliari
|Children
|2
|Profession
|Actress
|Education
|The Buckley School
|Net worth
|$4 million
|Social media
|Instagram, Facebook, Threads, TikTok
Meet Alyssa Milano's husband
David 'Dave' Bugliari is a talent representative and managing partner at Range Media Partners. The high-profile management firm's client list includes Bradley Cooper, Gabrielle Union, Benicio del Toro, and Danny McBride.
Bugliari was born on 17 December 1980 to Elizabeth and Miller Bugliari in New Jersey, United States. He is 44 years old as of September 2025, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Bugliari attended The Pingry School, where he graduated in 1997. He later joined Hamilton College. Before his graduation in 2001, the Los Angeles-based talent agent played on the college men's soccer and lacrosse teams.
Alyssa Milano and Davide Bugliari met in 2007 through a mutual friend, Milo Ventimiglia. After a year-long dating period, their relationship grew and blossomed into an engagement in December 2008.
The couple got married on 15 August 2009, in a private ceremony at Bugliari's family estate in Tewksbury Township, New Jersey, United States. On 31 August 2011, the couple welcomed their first child, Milo Thomas. Their second child, Elizabella Dylan, was born on 4 September 2014.
Explore Alyssa Milano's relationship timeline
Charmed actress Alyssa Milano's two marriages were to singer Cinjun Tate and, currently, to talent agent David Bugliari. Have a look at Alyssa Milano's boyfriends and the whirlwind romances that accompanied her throughout her career.
Brad Penny (2005)
Details of Brad Penny and Alyssa Milano's relationship remain scanty. However, a caption on Getty Images suggests otherwise.
On 10 July 2005, the visual content provider published photos of the actress as she watched a baseball match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA. The images were captioned, 'Alyssa Milano, girlfriend of Dodgers pitcher Brad Penny'.
Barry Zito (2004–2005)
Alyssa Milano and Cy Young winner Barry Zito briefly dated in 2006. The pair recounted details of their relationship in their books, Safe at Home: Confessions of a Baseball Fanatic and Curveball. In her tell-all, Milano said (as reported by OK!),
Other women dream of papaya facials and mango pedicures. Give me a hot dog, a pitchers' duel, and a (risky) late-inning squeeze, and I melt like hot pine tar... To be completely honest, after Barry and I broke up, I swore off baseball players.
Carl Pavano (2003)
Carl Pavano is an American former MLB player who pitched for five baseball teams, including the Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, and Minnesota Twins. During his time with the Florida Marlins, he briefly dated Milano.
Eric Dane (2003)
Alyssa Milano and her Charmed co-star dated in 2003. The couple met on the set of Charmed, where Eric played Jason Dean, a mortal businessman.
Justin Timberlake (2002)
In 2015, Alyssa Milano posted a throwback photo on Instagram of herself, Britney Spears, Alaa Khaled, and Justin Timberlake. She has acknowledged that she briefly dated the Prince of Pop in 2002. During a 2016 interview with Rove & Sam, Justin also publicly acknowledged the relationship, saying,
My big crush was Sam in Who's the Boss, Alyssa Milano. Then we dated briefly, so that got weird.
Josh Shambaugh (2001–2002)
The Fantasy Island actress dated model Josh Shambaugh sometime between 2001 and 2002. The pair were photographed together at various events, including the Capitol and Virgin Records Grammy party and the launch of Fatboy Slim's album Live on Brighton Beach in 2002.
Brian Krause (2000–2001)
According to Charmed Fandom, Brian Krause and Alyssa Milano's relationship began towards the end of season 3 and ended mid-season 4 of the 1998 drama series. Milano and her Charmed co-star had a brief off-screen romance.
Greg Vaughan (2000)
Greg Vaughn played Don Gordon, mortal neighbour of the Charmed Ones, in the second season of Charmed. During the course of working together, Alyssa Milano and Greg Vaughn briefly dated around 2000.
Cinjun Tate (1999)
Cinjun Tate was married to Alyssa Milano between 1 January 1999 and 1 December 1999. Tate was a lead singer for the former band Remy Zero. The pair got married in a private New Year's Day ceremony attended by family and friends in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.
Scott Wolf (1992–1993)
According to People, Alyssa Milano and Scott Wolf were in a serious relationship in the early 1990s. The pair met in June 1993 on the set of Double Dragon in Cleveland. The pair's immediate infatuation led to a Halloween-themed engagement in 1993. To eager fans, much is not known about why the love-struck couple called off their engagement.
David Arquette (1991)
David Arquette and Alyssa Milano dated briefly in the early 1990s. The Outsiders actor, who hails from the renowned Arquette family, is known for his roles as an actor and producer in the Scream trilogy, Never Been Kissed, Cougar Town, and Memphis Fire.
Wayne McBean (1988–1990)
According to Sports Illustrated, Alyssa Milano and Canadian former ice hockey player Wayne McBean dated between 1988 and 1990. During this time, McBean played for the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Islanders, while Milano was a star on Who's the Boss?
Corey Haim (1987–1990)
Alyssa Milano and Corey Haim were a prominent teen couple in the late 1980s. The pair met on a film set and dated for roughly three years. Milano acknowledged the relationship during a Sorry, Not Sorry segment on The Drew Barrymore Show.
FAQs
- Did Brian Krause and Alyssa Milano have a relationship? On-screen couple Alyssa Milano and Brian Krause had a romantic relationship in 2000.
- How long did Alyssa and Brian date? The Charmed co-stars dated for approximately a year.
- Did Eric Dane and Alyssa Milano date? Grey's Anatomy cast member Eric Dane dated Alyssa Milano briefly around 2003.
- Did Alyssa Milano date David Arquette? Alyssa Milano and David Arquette were in a brief romantic relationship in 1991.
- Who is Alyssa Milano's first husband? Alyssa Milano's ex-husband was Cinjun Tate, the lead singer of the alternative rock band Remy Zero.
- Is Alyssa Milano still married to David Bugliari? Alyssa Milano is married to David Bugliari as of September 2025.
Alyssa Milano's husband, David Bugliari, is a talent representative agent with a long list of high-profile clients. The couple has been married for sixteen years at the time of this writing and has two children, Milo Thomas and Elizabeth Dylan. Before finding Mr. Right, Milano was romantically linked to various high-profile individuals, including Carl Pavano, Barry Zito, Scott Wolf, and Eric Dane, among others.
