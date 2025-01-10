Is Gabbie Marshall married? Does her love life match her pitch success?

Gabbie Marshall is a former college basketball player who played for the Iowa Hawkeyes. She retired from her basketball career in 2024 after playing for five seasons. Due to her impressive skills on the court, Gabbie's personal life has become a hot topic, with netizens seeking to know whether she is married. So, is Gabbie Marshall married?

Gabbie speaks to the media during the post-game press conference (L) Gabbie and Spencer during her graduation (R). Photo: Thornton/Getty Images, @gabbie.marshall on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gabbie Marshall was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. She started playing basketball while at Mount Notre Dame High School, where she won state championships in 2017 and 2019. Her personal life, especially her relationship status, has also drawn many people's attention.

Profile summary

Full name Gabbie Marshall Gender Female Date of birth 22 August 2000 Age 24 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Current residence Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Father Ernest Marshall Mother Marne Marshall Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Spencer Touro High School Mount Notre Dame High School University University of Iowa Profession Former college basketball player Instagram @gabbie.marshall

Who is Gabbie Marshall?

Gabbie is a former college basketball player who played guard. She was born on 22 August 2000. Gabbie Marshall's parents are Marne and Ernest Marshall. Her father played basketball for the Bellarmine University team, and her mom for the Aquinas College team.

Gabbie was raised alongside her three siblings, Lily, Noah, and Luke. She attended Mount Notre Dame High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, where she played basketball. Her team was named All-State three times.

After high school, she attended the University of Iowa and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Health and Human Psychology. She made her first start for the Iowa Hawkeyes of the Big Ten Conference in the 2019/2020 season. In the following season, Gabbie joined the starting lineup.

Alongside her teammate, point guard Caitlin Clark, they led the team to the 2023 NCAA title game. She was made the team captain during the fifth season in 2023/2024.

Top-5 facts about Gabbie Marshall. Photo: @gabbie.marshall/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

After her fifth and final season, Gabbie retired from her basketball career. She shared the news on her Instagram page in May 2024. Here is part of what she wrote:

Most importantly I think about the journey I have been on these last 5 years at the place where I was able to live out my dreams and accomplish so much more than I could've even imagined. Thank you Iowa and Hawkeye Nation for being my home away from home, for showing me so much love and support & for giving me the best ending to the sport that has shaped my life.

Gabbie moved to North Carolina to pursue her Masters in Occupational Therapy at the University of North Carolina.

Is Gabbie Marshall married?

The former American basketballer is unmarried and has never been married. However, she is in a romantic relationship with Spencer Touro. Spencer is a health and wellness coach at the Pro-Fit Gym and the head sophomore baseball coach for Benton Community High Senior School.

The fitness coach is also a personal trainer at Feldman Performance, West branch in Iowa City. He attended Benton Community Senior High School and later joined the University of Iowa, graduating in 2023 with a Sport and Recreation Management degree. Spencer was the women's basketball manager at the University of Iowa from June 2022 to April 2023.

Gabbie and the fitness coach allegedly met at the University of Iowa, where they studied. The two started dating in December 2022 but made it public in August 2023, when Spencer posted a photo with Gabbie on his Instagram page with a caption:

Ending summer the right way.

In December 2023, Gabbie posted their photo on her Instagram account, commemorating their first anniversary. She wrote:

1 year with the most selfless, loving and hardworking guy I know. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world & pushing me to become the best version of myself every single day. I love you!!

She also uploaded their picture on her Instagram account, celebrating their second anniversary in December 2024 with a caption:

2 years with my best friend.

FAQs

Who is Gabbie Marshall? She is a former college basketball player for the Iowa Hawkeyes. How old is Gabbie Marshall? She is 24 years old as of January 2025. Does Gabbie Marshall have a family? She comes from a family of six: herself, her parents, Marne and Earnest Marshall, and her three siblings, Lily, Noah, and Luke. Are Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall friends? Yes, the two are friends and were both teammates for the Iowa Hawkeyes. What happened to Gabbie Marshall? She retired from college basketball after playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes for five seasons. What will Gabbie Marshall do now? The former basketball player aspires to pursue a master's degree in occupational therapy. Who is Gabbie Marshall's husband? She is unmarried and has never tied the knot before. Is Gabbie Marshall in a relationship? She is dating Spencer Touro, a wellness and baseball coach. Does Gabbie Marshall have a child? As of now, Gabbie does not have any children. How tall is Gabbie Marshall? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Gabbie Marshall is a former college basketball player for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Her fans' most frequently asked question is, "Is Gabbie Marshall married?" She has never married, but she is in a relationship with Spencer Touro.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Simon Sinek's love life. Simon is a motivational speaker and author from the United Kingdom. His fame skyrocketed following his 2009 TED Talk How Great Leaders Inspire Action, which was ranked the 7th most viewed video on TED.com.

Simon Sinek was born in Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom, but currently resides in New York, New York City, United States. He has kept much of his personal life, especially his love life, under wraps. Simon is unmarried and presumably single. Learn more about his love life in the post.

Source: Legit.ng