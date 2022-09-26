100+ genuine brother and sister quotes to send to your sibling

Sibling relationships are filled with challenging, fun, and emotional moments. You fight and struggle with them as you grow up, but you love them so much that you would go to any lengths to defend them. Therefore, sending them funny brother and sister quotes is important because it strengthens your bond.

Your bond with your siblings is crucial. They are the type of individuals you will always turn to when you have a problem. You should consider sending them a funny message at least once in a while to brighten their day.

Funny brother and sister quotes

These amusing brother and sister quotes demonstrate how important siblings are and how boring the universe would be without them.

You and I are brother and sister forever. Always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up as soon as I finish laughing.

I know it's a cliché, but the whole family is just whacked. I mean, we're all out of our minds. My siblings are the funniest, most eccentric, bizarre people I've ever met.

My brother is my best friend until he tells on me. Then, he's my worst enemy.

Living with sisters sometimes makes you feel like you're living in Cinderella's house.

People say my brother and I look alike. When it's a compliment, he looks like me. When it's not, I look like him.

Sometimes your sisters and brothers can fight like cats and dogs.

We may be brothers by blood, but we are each other's punching bags by choice.

I didn't ask to be your brother, but I'm proud of it.

While there are many great things about having a brother, one of the best is having somebody else to pin the blame on.

Sometimes, you must find funny ways to tell your brother he'll never become famous.

What do you do when your brother says they need you? Don't answer your phone.

Brother, we didn't get along as kids - but we just didn't realize all we needed was our own places, so we never had to share our stuff again.

Sometimes people say they can't tell my sister and me apart. Here's a hint: I'm the pretty one.

My sister is my best friend until she copies my hairstyle. Then, I'll swear she's adopted.

Sisters are like psychiatrists. They have no choice but to listen to your whining, then turn around and rob you blind.

You keep your past by having sisters. As you age, they're the only ones who don't get bored if you talk about your memories.

It's my job to annoy my brothers, no matter how old they are.

Siblings are a combination of a best friend and a pain in the neck.

Some brothers take pleasure in teasing their sisters.

Heart-touching emotional brother and sister quotes

Below are heart-touching emotional brother and sister quotes that show how much you care about them.

To the outside world, we all grow old. But not to brothers and sisters. When we know each other as we always were, we know each other's hearts. We've shared private family jokes. We remember family feuds and secrets, family griefs and joys. We live outside a touch of time. – Clara Ortega

If you have a brother or sister, tell them you love them daily – that's the most beautiful thing. I told my sister how much I loved her every day. That's the only reason I'm OK right now. – Amaury Nolasco

During life's journey, you will find most sisters and brothers are friends, companions, and support for each other.

Siblings share a mirror of each other. Having a sibling means you’re never the only one.

My brother personifies all the good things we were taught as kids.

A bond as crucial as that of a husband and wife is the bond between siblings.

Seeing my brother smile, I forget my tears and seeing my brother's tears, I forget my smile.

My brother can never be replaced by anyone else.

Being sister and brother means being there for each other.

The greatest gift our parents gave us was each other.

You exemplify what it means to be a sister. You take on the role of my mother and substitute for my tutor. You are the one who made me go from good to better.

Being your sister is the luckiest thing because every time I do something, you are the one who gets scolded. I love you for sharing all my scoldings; no one can do this better!

I smile because you're my brother. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it.

I love you more than anything in this world, brother. You mean the world to me. If you ever need advice, a shoulder to cry on, or just someone to talk to, I’ll always be there for you.

Side by side or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by the heart.

Without my big brother, I probably literally wouldn't be here. – Mikey Way

As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn't care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there. – Catherine Pulsifer

I don't believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers. It makes them siblings and gives them mutuality of parentage. Sisterhood and brotherhood are conditions for people to have to work. – Maya Angelou

I may fight with my siblings. But you'll be facing me once you lay a finger on them.

No one could understand the bond between my brother and me. I struggled to understand the forces that drove his soul in one direction and mine in another. – Barry White

The best thing about having four big brothers is you always have someone to do something for you.

Ambitious, caring, positive, strong, helpful, awesome, and reliable. Because I have a brother, I will always have a friend.

There is a destiny that makes us brothers; none goes his way alone. All that we send into the lives of others comes back into our own. – Edwin Markham

Big sister and little brother quotes

Below are adorable brother and sister quotes that define the little brother and big sister relationship in a heartwarming and humorous manner.

There is nothing like the love between a big sister and a little brother.

Siblings function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.

Family doesn't necessarily mean having a mother, a father, a little brother, or an older sister – Bindi Irwin

If you want to know how your girl will treat you after marriage, listen to her talking to her little brother. – Sam Levenson

I put my little brother in the movies, and he's still in the pictures. My mother makes me put him in the pictures. – Sam Raimi

Being a big sister is to love your brother, even if he doesn't want it or loves you in return.

I grew up with a younger brother so that I can get pretty rowdy. – Sarah Wynter

Baby brothers are small. Baby brothers are cute. But they can be a pain, and that is the truth. – Sheila Sweeny Higginson

A little sister looks up to her big brother all through her life. — Catherine Pulsifer

As I grew up, one of my strongest allies was my sister. – Patti Smith

Big sisters are the crab grass in the lawn of life. – Charles M. Schulz

My sister was the light of my life. – Solomon Thomas

What's the good news if you haven't a sister to share it with? – James DeVries

Having an elder sister is like a diamond in the darkest room. – Pratiksha Prajapati

This little brother is protected by one big sister.

Behind every little brother, there is a big sister standing behind her, holding a bat, saying, you want to say that again?

I'm a lot older than my little brothers and sister, so I think I grew up babysitting them.

What sets sisters apart from brothers and also from friends is a very int*mate mashing of heart, soul and the mystical cords of memory.

I have a wonderful shelter, which is my family. I have a wonderful relationship with my brother and sister; this makes me feel that I know always where I belong.

After a girl is grown, her little brothers now her protectors seem like big brothers.

Long-distance brother and sister quotes

Siblings may be in a long-distance relationship for a variety of reasons. Here are quotes that will motivate you and help you see your connection with your sibling from a different angle.

Brothers and sisters separated by distance, joined by love.

The longest distance I can take is the space between my sibling and me.

Even if my siblings and I are apart, distance and time between us mean so little when someone means so much.

Distance means nothing when you've grown close to someone, especially a sibling, over the years.

The longest distance in the world is the miles between brothers and sisters.

Long-distance siblings are a special kind of sister and brother. There's something about the distance that makes it so much more special.

The distance between you and your siblings is small when measured against the great divide between you and the rest of the world.

There's no one quite like your sibling. And as long-distance relationships go, they make all of the best memories together.

Long distance with your sibling can sometimes be the hardest, but it also means the most.

There's no such thing as a long-distance relationship with your sibling. You don't live in different cities, and you live in different hearts.

I'm thankful you are still my sister, even though we are so far away. I love you with all of my heart.

Many miles separate you and me, sibling, and the weather might be unusual in your part of the world, but the warmth and sunshine of your smile can make all the difference.

Long-distance siblings are a lot like a sandwich: sometimes you need the bread, and other times you need the filling.

A brother or a sister is a gift from God. The greatest gift no one can give and get to know them is one of life's great joys, not just because you can share a room!

As a long-distance sibling, you may feel like you don't have the same relationship with your sibling as you used to. But don't forget that you can still be there for them in a way you couldn't before.

Despite the distance, my sister and I knew we were in this together.

I might not always be by your side, but I will always hold a place in my heart for you, my dearest sibling.

Dear brother, I miss the days when I could roll over and hug you in the middle of the night.

Brother and sister quotes

Below are brilliant brother and sister quotes that perfectly capture the special bond between siblings!

Do you know what friendship is; it is to be brother and sister; two souls which touch without mingling, two fingers on one hand. – Victor Hugo

Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.

Sisters and brothers just happen, we don't get to choose them, but they become one of our most cherished relationships. – Wes Adamson

Brother and sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends. Joy and laughter or tears and strife, holding hands tightly as we dance through life. – Suzie Huitt

Brothers and sisters can provide the most encouragement and support when life's trials get us down. Talk to them! – Catherine Pulsifer

I have a wonderful shelter, which is my family. I have a wonderful relationship with my brother and sister; this makes me feel that I always know where I belong. – Jose Carreras

As your brother, I always know that you, my sister look out for me. And as your younger brother, I also know you will always be older than me. – Theodore W. Higginsworth

What sets sisters apart from brothers and also from friends is a very int*mate meshing of heart, soul and the mystical cords of memory.

A big sister acts as a friend, listener, and advisor to her little brothers and sisters. – Catherine Pulsifer

The brothers and sisters teach one another the lifelong lessons of getting along or not.

Your brother or sister may not solve your issues. But they will surely not let you face anything alone.

Sisters and brothers are amazing; one minute, they hate each other, and the next, they are best buddies. – Robert Rivers

We can drop or change our friends and partners, but we cannot fully discard, relationally or psychologically, a brother or sister. – Geoffrey Greif

Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk. – Susan Scarf Merrell

Brother and sister share a strong bond. When they are together, they can win any battle.

The best sibling you can have is a brother or sister who pushes you to 10X levels of success! – Grant Cardone

If you have them, your brother and sister are the brother and sisters you know best. They may not be the ones you like the best. They may not be the most interesting, but they are the closest and probably the clearest to you. – James Salter

Growing up, I had a very normal relationship with my brother and sister. But, over time, they became my best friends, and now I hang out with them all the time. I'm very close to them. – Logan Lerman

Brothers and sisters have a right to annoy each other. And they can do it even when they grow older.

Brothers and sisters can say things to one another that no one else can. – Gregory E. Lang

The above brother and sister quotes will help you appreciate your siblings. One of the most beautiful bonds in life is that between a sister and a brother. Everyone enjoys feeling special and appreciated, and sharing some of these cute quotes with your siblings will make them feel special and loved.

